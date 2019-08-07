Atrion Reports Second Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- ALLEN, Texas, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRI) today announced that for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 revenues totaled $40.1 million compared with $38.8 million for the same period in 2018. Net income for the second quarter of 2019 totaled $9.7 million as compared to $8.8 million for the same period in 2018, with diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2019 at $5.18 compared to $4.74 in the second quarter of 2018.



Commenting on the Company’s results for the second quarter of 2019 compared to the same period last year, David A. Battat, President & CEO, stated, “We are pleased with the 3% increase in revenues, and the 4% increase in pretax income. Diluted earnings per share were up 9%. These results were achieved despite a less favorable product mix and higher manufacturing costs, while benefiting from a higher mark-to-market valuation of our investment portfolio as well as a more favorable effective tax rate.” Mr. Battat continued, “We expect a gradual ramp-up in growth as new cardiovascular and inflation products are launched in the coming 12 months.” Mr. Battat concluded, “We continue to be debt-free while holding cash and short and long investments totaling $98.2 million as of June 30, 2019.”

Atrion Corporation develops and manufactures products primarily for medical applications. The Company’s website is www.atrioncorp.com.

Statements in this press release that are forward looking are based upon current expectations and actual results or future events may differ materially. Such statements include, but are not limited to, Atrion’s expectations regarding growth over the next 12 months. Words such as “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “intends,” "should", "plans," "will" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. The following are some of the factors that could cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in or underlying our forward-looking statements: changing economic, market and business conditions; acts of war or terrorism; the effects of governmental regulation; competition and new technologies; slower-than-anticipated introduction of new products or implementation of marketing strategies; the Company’s ability to protect its intellectual property; changes in the prices of raw materials; changes in product mix; intellectual property and product liability claims and product recalls; and the loss of, or any material reduction in sales to, any significant customers.. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive, and other factors are set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation, and disclaim any duty, to supplement, update or revise such statements, whether as a result of subsequent events, changed expectations or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.





Contact: Jeffery Strickland Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (972) 390-9800





ATRION CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues $ 40,103 $ 38,847 $ 81,717 $ 78,248 Cost of goods sold 21,511 19,624 44,422 40,074 Gross profit 18,592 19,223 37,295 38,174 Operating expenses 7,626 7,957 15,291 15,542 Operating income 10,966 11,266 22,004 22,632 Interest and dividend income 388 411 854 742 Other investment income (loss) 354 (408 ) 681 (1,197 ) Income before income taxes 11,708 11,269 23,539 22,177 Income tax provision (2,044 ) (2,472 ) (4,437 ) (4,892 ) Net income $ 9,664 $ 8,797 $ 19,102 $ 17,285 Income per basic share $ 5.21 $ 4.75 $ 10.30 $ 9.33 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 1,854 1,852 1,854 1,853 Income per diluted share $ 5.18 $ 4.74 $ 10.25 $ 9.31 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 1,864 1,857 1,863 1,856





ATRION CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

June 30, Dec. 31, ASSETS 2019 2018 (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 49,602 $ 58,753 Short-term investments 25,595 9,684 Total cash and short-term investments 75,197 68,437 Accounts receivable 20,368 17,014 Inventories 34,590 33,572 Prepaid expenses and other 2,931 3,242 Total current assets 133,086 122,265



Long-term investments 23,051 21,048



Property, plant and equipment, net 79,721 74,893 Other assets 12,893 13,010 $ 248,751 $ 231,216 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities 10,942 10,220 Line of credit -- -- Other non-current liabilities 12,549 10,229 Stockholders’ equity 225,260 210,767 $ 248,751 $ 231,216











