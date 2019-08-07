Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General - on Mozambique

The Secretary-General welcomes the signing of the Peace and Reconciliation Accord in Maputo on 6 August. He applauds President Filipe Nyusi and RENAMO President Ossufo Momade for their pursuit of direct talks and for their commitment to finalizing the peace process.

The Secretary-General calls on all national stakeholders to contribute to durable peace, reconciliation and stability in the country. He reiterates the commitment of the United Nations to supporting the implementation of the peace agreements and bringing about a process of genuine and lasting reconciliation and sustainable development in Mozambique.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.