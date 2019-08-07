Contango Announces Schedule for Second Quarter Earnings and Operations Release

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE American: MCF) announced today it expects to issue its second quarter 2019 earnings release, including an update on operations on Thursday, August 8, 2019, after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Contango will conduct a conference call to discuss the contents of that release on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 8:00am Central Daylight Time.



Those interested in participating in the earnings conference call may do so by calling 1-877-692-8955, (International 1-234-720-6979) and entering participation code 4251487. A replay of the call will be available from Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11:00am CDT through Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11:55pm CDT by calling 1-866-207-1041, (International 1-402-970-0847) and entering participation code 1369794.

Contango Oil & Gas Company is a Houston, Texas based, independent energy company whose business is to maximize production from its shallow offshore Gulf of Mexico properties and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming, and to use that cash flow to explore, develop, exploit, produce and acquire crude oil and natural gas properties in the Texas and Rocky Mountain regions of the United States. Additional information is available on the Company's website at http://www.contango.com.

Contact: Contango Oil & Gas Company E. Joseph Grady – 713-236-7400 Sergio Castro– 713-236-7400 Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Vice President and Treasurer







