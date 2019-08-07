Amdocs Limited Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- Record Quarterly Revenue of $1.02 Billion



Raises Fiscal 2019 GAAP Diluted EPS Growth Outlook to 37.0%-41.0% YoY

Raises Fiscal 2019 Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Growth Outlook to 6.2%-7.8% YoY



Acquires TTS Wireless to Further Expand 5G Capabilities

Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Highlights

Revenue of $1,025 million, at the midpoint of the $1,005-$1,045 million guidance range

GAAP diluted EPS of $0.96, above the $0.82-$0.90 guidance range including the benefit of a lower GAAP effective tax rate

Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.19, above the $1.08-$1.14 guidance range including the benefit of a lower non-GAAP effective tax rate

GAAP operating income of $142 million; GAAP operating margin of 13.9%

Non-GAAP operating income of $177 million; non-GAAP operating margin of 17.3%

Quarterly free cash flow of $129 million, comprised of cash flow from operations of $165 million, less $36 million in net capital expenditures and other; normalized free cash flow of $143 million (1)

Twelve-month backlog of $3.40 billion, up $10 million sequentially

The board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.285 per share to be paid on October 25, 2019

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX) today reported operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

“We are pleased to report solid Q3 results which included record revenue, stable profitability, healthy free cash flow and our best-ever quarter in managed services. Among the Q3 regional highlights, we announced today that Amdocs is enabling the operation of Comcast’s Xfinity Mobile service under a multi-year managed services agreement, and have been chosen by Charter to support the growth of its Spectrum Mobile business. Over in Europe, we signed an additional multi-year managed services agreement with Sky Italia to support its move into fixed broadband and won a new deal to provide our Amdocs NFV solution for SES, a leading global satellite provider. Meanwhile in Rest of World, we extended our managed service arrangement with Vodafone Idea in India for several more years and signed a significant managed transformation agreement with XL Axiata in Indonesia to automate and digitize their operations,” said Shuky Sheffer, president and chief executive -officer of Amdocs Management Limited.

Sheffer continued, “Highlighting our commitment to be the leading independent provider of network services for 5G and the new generation of open cloud networks, we are today excited to announce the acquisition of TTS Wireless. With its field-proven 5G network planning and optimization experience, we believe TTS Wireless will immediately expand our customer footprint at leading American operators. Additionally, we believe TTS Wireless’ highly-skilled network engineering team will enhance Amdocs’ Open 5G portfolio, helping us to execute on our strategy of providing an end-to-end 5G solution that can accelerate and simplify the deployment and monetization of open and smart 5G networks for our customers.

Sheffer concluded, “We are pleased with our operational and financial execution for the fiscal year to date, and we enter our fourth quarter with strong sales momentum as we continue to bring the innovative solutions that our customers need to modernize, automate and digitize their business. Taking everything into consideration, we are on-track to meet our full year targets for constant currency revenue growth and normalized free cash flow. Moreover, we now expect to deliver diluted non-GAAP earnings per share growth in the range of 6.2% to 7.8% for the full fiscal year 2019, the midpoint of which represents an increase of approximately 50 basis points over our previous guidance.”

Revenue

Revenue for the third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $1,025 million, up $5 million sequentially from the second fiscal quarter of 2019 and up 2.2% as reported and 3.4% in constant currency as compared to last year’s third fiscal quarter. Revenue for the third fiscal quarter of 2019 includes a negative impact from foreign currency movements of approximately $3 million relative to the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Revenue was slightly above the midpoint of Amdocs’ guidance, adjusting for the negative impact of approximately $1 million of foreign currency movements relative to guidance.

Net Income and Earnings Per Share

The Company's GAAP net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 was $131.4 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $91.5 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, in the prior fiscal year’s third quarter. Net income on a non-GAAP basis was $163.1 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $147.5 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, in the third quarter of fiscal 2018. Non-GAAP net income excludes amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs, changes in certain acquisitions related liabilities measured at fair value, equity-based compensation expenses, other, net of related tax effects, in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. For further details of reconciliation of selected financial metrics from GAAP to Non-GAAP, please refer to the tables below.

Returning Cash to Shareholders

Quarterly Cash Dividend Program: On August 7, 2019, the Board approved the Company’s next quarterly cash dividend payment of $0.285 per share and set September 30, 2019 as the record date for determining the shareholders entitled to receive the dividend, which will be payable on October 25, 2019.

On August 7, 2019, the Board approved the Company’s next quarterly cash dividend payment of $0.285 per share and set September 30, 2019 as the record date for determining the shareholders entitled to receive the dividend, which will be payable on October 25, 2019. Share Repurchase Activity: Repurchased $89 million of ordinary shares during the third quarter of fiscal 2019.

Twelve-month Backlog

Twelve-month backlog, which includes anticipated revenue related to contracts, estimated revenue from managed services contracts, letters of intent, maintenance and estimated on-going support activities, was $3.40 billion at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2019, up $10 million from the end of the prior quarter.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Outlook

Revenue of approximately $1,015-$1,055 million, assuming approximately $2 million sequential positive impact from foreign currency fluctuations as compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2019, and a partial quarter revenue contribution from the acquisition of TTS Wireless which closed earlier this week

GAAP diluted EPS of approximately $0.81-$0.89. The impact of the acquisition of TTS Wireless on GAAP diluted EPS will not be known until after Amdocs completes the purchase price allocation

Non-GAAP diluted EPS of approximately $1.04-$1.10, excluding amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs, changes in certain acquisitions related liabilities measured at fair value, and approximately $0.05-$0.07 per share of equity-based compensation expense, net of related tax effects. The impact of the acquisition of TTS Wireless on Amdocs’ non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is expected to be neutral in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019

Full Year Fiscal 2019 Outlook

Expects revenue growth of 2.4%-3.4% year-over-year as reported compared with 1.8%-3.8% year-over-year previously

Expects revenue growth of 3.6%-4.6% year-over-year on a constant currency basis, the midpoint of which is slightly higher compared with 3.0%-5.0% year-over-year previously

Full year fiscal 2019 revenue guidance incorporates an expected negative impact from foreign currency fluctuations of about 1.2% year-over-year, consistent with our previous expectation

Expects GAAP diluted earnings per share growth of roughly 37.0%-41.0% year-over-year compared with 33.0%-41.0% year-over-year previously. The impact of the acquisition of TTS Wireless on GAAP diluted EPS will not be known until after Amdocs completes the purchase price allocation

Expects non-GAAP diluted earnings per share growth of roughly 6.2%-7.8% year-over-year compared with 4.5%-8.5% year-over-year previously, excluding amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs, changes in certain acquisitions related liabilities measured at fair value, approximately $0.24-$0.26 per share of equity-based compensation expense and other, net of related tax effects. The impact of the acquisition of TTS Wireless on Amdocs’ non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is expected to be neutral in fiscal year 2019, and neutral in the first full year after closing thereafter

Reiterates free cash flow guidance of approximately $500 million, comprised of cash flow from operations, less net capital expenditures and other, and normalized free cash flow of approximately $600 million

Our fourth fiscal quarter 2019 and full year fiscal 2019 outlook takes into consideration the Company’s expectations regarding macro and industry specific risks and various uncertainties and certain assumptions that we will discuss on our earnings conference call. However, Amdocs notes market dynamics continue to shift rapidly and that it cannot predict all possible outcomes, including those resulting from T-Mobile’s proposed merger with Sprint, or from other current and potential customer consolidation activity.

Appointment of Board Member

Amdocs is pleased to announce the appointment of John A. MacDonald to the company’s board of directors, effective August 5, 2019, and subject to re-election at Amdocs’ next annual general meeting on Friday, January 31, 2020. For more information, please visit the Investor Relations section of Amdocs’ website at www.amdocs.com .

Conference Call Details

Amdocs will host a conference call on August 7, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's third quarter of fiscal 2019 results. To participate, please dial +1 (844) 513-7152, or +1 (508) 637-5600 outside the United States, approximately 15 minutes before the call and enter passcode 5692979. The call will also be carried live on the Internet via the Amdocs website, www.amdocs.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and other non-GAAP financial measures, including free cash flow and normalized free cash flow, non-GAAP cost of revenue, non-GAAP research and development, non-GAAP selling, general and administrative, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP interest and other expenses, net, non-GAAP income taxes, non-GAAP effective tax rate, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share growth. These non-GAAP measures exclude the following items:

amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs;

changes in certain acquisition-related liabilities measured at fair value;

non-recurring and unusual charges;

equity-based compensation expense;

other; and

tax effects related to the above.

Free cash flow equals cash generated by operating activities less net capital expenditures and other, and normalized free cash flow is adjusted to exclude net capital expenditures related to the new campus development, payments for previously expensed restructuring charges, payments for legal dispute settlement, and payments of acquisition related liabilities. These non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Amdocs believes that non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Amdocs’ results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate Amdocs’ results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

Amdocs believes that the presentation of non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and other financial measures, including free cash flow and normalized free cash flow, non-GAAP cost of revenue, non-GAAP research and development, non-GAAP selling, general and administrative, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP interest and other expenses, net, non-GAAP income taxes, non-GAAP effective tax rate, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share growth when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations, as well as the net amount of cash generated by its business operations after taking into account capital spending required to maintain or expand the business.

For its internal budgeting process and in monitoring the results of the business, Amdocs’ management uses financial statements that do not include amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs, changes in certain acquisition-related liabilities measured at fair value, non-recurring and unusual charges, equity-based compensation expense, other and related tax effects. Amdocs’ management also uses the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to the corresponding GAAP measures, in reviewing the financial results of Amdocs. In addition, Amdocs believes that significant groups of investors exclude these items in reviewing its results and those of its competitors, because the amounts of the items between companies can vary greatly depending on the assumptions used by an individual company in determining the amounts of the items.

Amdocs further believes that, where the adjustments used in calculating non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are based on specific, identified amounts that impact different line items in the Consolidated Statements of Income (including cost of revenue, research and development, selling, general and administrative, operating income, interest and other expenses, net, income taxes and net income), it is useful to investors to understand how these specific line items in the Consolidated Statements of Income are affected by these adjustments. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Selected Financial Metrics from GAAP to Non-GAAP tables below.

About Amdocs

Amdocs is a leading software and services provider to communications and media companies of all sizes, accelerating the industry’s dynamic and continuous digital transformation. With a rich set of innovative solutions, long-term business relationships with 350 communications and media providers, and technology and distribution ties to 600 content creators, Amdocs delivers business improvements to drive growth. Amdocs and its 25,000 employees serve customers in over 85 countries. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.0 billion in fiscal 2018.

For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com .

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018 filed on December 10, 2018 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 on February 19, 2019 and for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 on May 28, 2019.

AMDOCS LIMITED



Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended Nine months ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 1,024,704 $ 1,002,198 $ 3,056,416 $ 2,972,249 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue 664,862 650,569 1,986,043 1,940,353 Research and development 68,376 72,729 203,827 205,832 Selling, general and administrative 125,088 116,396 367,411 355,263 Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other 24,058 26,929 73,543 81,256 Restructuring charges - 30,057 - 30,057 882,384 896,680 2,630,824 2,612,761 Operating income 142,320 105,518 425,592 359,488 Interest and other expense, net 3,959 3,212 4,303 3,330 Income before income taxes 138,361 102,306 421,289 356,158 Income taxes 6,913 10,776 63,870 46,028 Net income $ 131,448 $ 91,530 $ 357,419 $ 310,130 Basic earnings per share $ 0.96 $

0.64 $ 2.59

$ 2.17 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.96 $ 0.64 $ 2.58 $ 2.15 Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 136,541 141,972 138,126 142,982 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 137,082 143,196 138,769 144,320 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.285 $ 0.250 $ 0.820 $ 0.720



AMDOCS LIMITED

Selected Financial Metrics

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended Nine months ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 1,024,704 $ 1,002,198 $ 3,056,416 $ 2,972,249 Non-GAAP operating income 177,289 173,590 529,900 514,414 Non-GAAP net income 163,126 147,547 447,952 439,363 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.19 $ 1.03 $ 3.23 $ 3.04 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 137,082 143,196 138,769 144,320



Free Cash Flows and Normalized Free Cash Flow

(In thousands)

Three months ended Nine months ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 164,473 $ 163,571 $ 442,752 $ 441,900 Purchases of property and equipment, net (*) (35,833 ) (35,127 ) (93,761 ) (197,253 ) Other - (213 ) - (323 ) Free Cash Flow 128,640 128,231 348,991 244,324 Payments for legal dispute settlement - - 55,000 - Payments for previously expensed restructuring charges

3,455 - 14,394 - Net capital expenditures related to the new campus development (*) 3,410 980 (2,206 ) 95,011 Payments of acquisition related liabilities 7,667 - 7,667 - Normalized Free Cash Flow $ 143,172 $ 129,211 $ 423,846 $ 339,335

(*) The amounts under "Purchase of property and equipment, net”, and the amounts under “Net capital expenditures related to the new campus development” include proceeds of $9,676 relating to the refund of betterment levy for the nine months ended 30 June 2019 and proceeds from sale of property and equipment of $11 and $74, $57 and $113, for the three and nine months ended 30 June 2019 and 2018, respectively.

AMDOCS LIMITED

Reconciliation of Selected Financial Metrics from GAAP to Non-GAAP

(In thousands)

Three months ended

June 30, 2019 Reconciliation items GAAP Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other Equity-based compensation expense Changes in certain acquisition related liabilities measured at fair value Other Tax effect Non-GAAP Operating expenses: Cost of revenue $ 664,862 $ - $ (5,080 ) $ (2,076 ) $ - $ - $ 657,706 Research and development 68,376 - (608 ) - - - 67,768 Selling, general and administrative 125,088 - (3,147 ) - - - 121,941 Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other 24,058 (24,058 ) - - - - - Total operating expenses 882,384 (24,058 ) (8,835 ) (2,076 ) - - 847,415 Operating income 142,320 24,058 8,835 2,076 - - 177,289 Interest and other expense, net 3,959 - - - (2,025 ) - 1,934 Income taxes 6,913 - - - - 5,316 12,229 Net income $ 131,448 $ 24,058 $ 8,835 $ 2,076 $ 2,025 $ (5,316 ) $ 163,126 Three months ended

June 30, 2018 Reconciliation items GAAP Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other Equity-based compensation expense Changes in certain acquisitions related liabilities measured at fair value Restructuring charges Tax effect Non-GAAP Operating expenses: Cost of revenue $ 650,569 $ - $ (5,074 ) $ (572 ) $ - $ - $ 644,923 Research and development 72,729 - (1,071 ) - - - 71,658 Selling, general and administrative 116,396 - (4,369 ) - - - 112,027 Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other 26,929 (26,929 ) - - - - - Restructuring charges 30,057 - - - (30,057 ) - - Total operating expenses 896,680 (26,929 ) (10,514 ) (572 ) (30,057 ) - 828,608 Operating income 105,518 26,929 10,514 572 30,057 - 173,590 Income taxes 10,776 - - - - 12,055 22,831 Net income $ 91,530 $ 26,929 $ 10,514 $ 572 $ 30,057 $ (12,055 ) $ 147,547



AMDOCS LIMITED

Reconciliation of Selected Financial Metrics from GAAP to Non-GAAP

(In thousands)

Nine months ended

June 30, 2019 Reconciliation items GAAP Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other Equity-based compensation expense Changes in certain acquisitions related liabilities measured at fair value Other Tax

effect Non-GAAP Operating expenses: Cost of revenue $ 1,986,043 $ - $ (15,261 ) $ (199 ) $ - $ - $ 1,970,583 Research and development 203,827 - (1,957 ) - - - 201,870 Selling, general and administrative 367,411 - (13,348 ) - - - 354,063 Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other 73,543 (73,543 ) - - - - - Total operating

expenses 2,630,824 (73,543 ) (30,566 ) (199 ) - - 2,526,516 Operating income 425,592 73,543 30,566 199 - - 529,900 Interest and other expense, net 4,303 - - - (2,025 ) - 2,278 Income taxes 63,870 - - - - 15,800 79,670 Net income $ 357,419 $ 73,543 $ 30,566 $ 199 $ 2,025 $ (15,800 ) $ 447,952 Nine months ended

June 30, 2018 Reconciliation items GAAP Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other Equity-based compensation expense Changes in certain acquisitions related liabilities measured at fair value Restructuring charges Tax effect Non-GAAP Operating expenses: Cost of revenue $ 1,940,353 $ - $ (14,502 ) $ (9,033 ) $ - $ - $ 1,916,818 Research and development 205,832 - (2,664 ) - - - 203,168 Selling, general and administrative 355,263 - (17,414 ) - - - 337,849 Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other 81,256 (81,256 ) - - - - - Restructuring charges 30,057 - - - (30,057 ) - - Total operating expenses 2,612,761 (81,256 ) (34,580 ) (9,033 ) (30,057 ) - 2,457,835 Operating income 359,488 81,256 34,580 9,033 30,057 - 514,414 Income taxes 46,028 - - - - 25,693 71,721 Net income $ 310,130 $ 81,256 $ 34,580 $ 9,033 $ 30,057 $ (25,693 ) $ 439,363

AMDOCS LIMITED

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

As of June 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 ASSETS Current assets Cash, cash equivalents and short-term interest-bearing investments $ 457,707 $ 519,216 Accounts receivable, net, including unbilled of $206,285 and $263,997, respectively 952,891 971,502 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 235,644 229,999 Total current assets 1,646,242 1,720,717 Property and equipment, net 492,718 496,585 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 2,648,395 2,710,144 Other noncurrent assets 447,264 420,369 Total assets $ 5,234,619 $ 5,347,815 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable, accruals and other $ 1,067,065 $ 1,162,543 Deferred revenue 115,963 132,414 Total current liabilities 1,183,028 1,294,957 Other noncurrent liabilities 523,906 560,816 Total Amdocs Limited Shareholders’ equity 3,485,332 3,448,879 Noncontrolling interests 42,353 43,163 Total equity 3,527,685 3,492,042 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,234,619 $ 5,347,815







AMDOCS LIMITED

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

Nine months ended

June 30, 2019 2018 Cash Flow from Operating Activities: Net income $ 357,419 $ 310,130 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 155,258 157,421 Equity-based compensation expense 30,566 34,580 Deferred income taxes (9,455 ) 7,947 Loss from short-term interest-bearing investments 538 1,324 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amounts acquired: Accounts receivable, net 22,721 (81,690 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,655 (21,796 ) Other noncurrent assets 3,370 2,006 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and accrued personnel (79,232 ) 42,374 Deferred revenue (36,192 ) 21,221 Income taxes payable, net (4,605 ) (15,428 ) Other noncurrent liabilities (2,291 ) (16,189 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 442,752 441,900 Cash Flow from Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment, net (*) (93,761 ) (197,253 ) Proceeds from sale of short-term interest-bearing investments 51,473 302,949 Purchase of short-term interest-bearing investments - (76,037 ) Net cash paid for acquisitions (8,782 ) (352,599 ) Other 1,116 (2,414 ) Net cash used in investing activities (49,954 ) (325,354 ) Cash Flow from Financing Activities: Borrowings under financing arrangements - 120,000 Payments under financing arrangements - (120,000 ) Repurchase of shares (308,036 ) (329,593 ) Proceeds from employee stock options exercised 25,706 76,236 Payments of dividends (108,886 ) (98,929 ) Investment by noncontrolling interests, net (4,776 ) 47,013 Payment of contingent consideration from a business acquisition (7,470 ) - Other (331 ) (323 ) Net cash used in financing activities (403,793 ) (305,596 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (10,995 ) (189,050 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 418,783 649,611 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 407,788 $ 460,561

(*) The amounts under "Purchase of property and equipment, net”, include proceeds of $9,676 relating to the refund of betterment levy for the nine months ended June 30, 2019 and proceeds from sale of property and equipment of $74 and $113, for the nine months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.



AMDOCS LIMITED

Supplementary Information

(In millions)

Three months ended June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 North America $ 643.9 $ 634.2 $ 660.5 $ 638.2 $ 644.8 Europe 145.5 151.0 146.1 150.6 139.3 Rest of the World 235.3 234.5 205.5 213.8 218.1 Total Revenue $ 1,024.7 $ 1,019.7 $ 1,012.1 $ 1,002.6 $ 1,002.2





Three months ended June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 Managed Services Revenue $ 578.1 $ 559.5 $ 525.5 $ 508.9 $ 515.0





As of June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 12-Month Backlog $ 3,400 $ 3,390 $ 3,370 $ 3,360 $ 3,330

###



