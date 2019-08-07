Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of August 20 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. – TEVA

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA) from August 4, 2017 through May 10, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Teva investors under the federal securities laws.



If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 20, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) contrary to its public denials, Teva had in fact engaged in a vast, industry-wide price-fixing scheme and other collusive misconduct since at least 2012; (2) Teva was not only a participant, but the company at the heart of the anticompetitive scheme; and (3) several Teva employees had such deep involvement in the scheme that they would ultimately be named personally as defendants in a sweeping civil enforcement action filed by the Attorneys General of virtually every state in the nation.

A class has not been certified. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

