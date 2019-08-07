Assertio Therapeutics Announces Strong Second-Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- -- Reports Total Company GAAP Net Sales of $57.2 million, Total Company Non-GAAP Net Sales of $59.3 million, including Commercialization Agreement Revenues of $31.0 million --



-- Drives Continued Improvement in Operating Efficiencies as the Company Executes on its Ongoing Transformation --

-- Confirms 2019 Earnings Guidance Range and Adjusts Neurology Franchise Net Sales Guidance --

-- Continues to Reduce Senior Secured Debt --

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and provided an update on its business performance and strategic initiatives.

Second-Quarter Financial Highlights:

(unaudited)

Second Quarter 2019 (in millions, except earnings per share) GAAP Non-GAAP(1) Total Revenues $57.2 $59.3 Net Income/(Loss) $(13.6) $18.5 Earnings/(Loss) Per Share $(0.21) $0.25 Adjusted EBITDA - $36.7





(1) All non-GAAP measures included in this earnings release are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measures in the schedules attached.

“We continue to make steady progress toward building a leading diversified biopharmaceutical business as we deliver strong results and de-lever our balance sheet,” said Arthur Higgins, President and CEO of Assertio. “We remain focused on improving our financial position as we pursue business development opportunities across a range of new therapeutic areas.”

Second Quarter Business Highlights:

Neurology Franchise Net Sales: Gralise net sales in the second quarter were $17.8 million, primarily due to favorable year-over-year gross to net reflecting payor mix. In August, the Company executed an agreement that provides expanded access for Gralise through new coverage with one of the top three Medicare Part-D insurers, representing more than 6 million lives. Obtaining expanded Medicare Part-D access is important for Gralise as a majority of patients with postherpetic neuralgia are more than 65 years old. In the second quarter, Zipsor net sales were $1.5 million, adversely impacted by short-dated product sales returns; however, underlying prescription demand for Zipsor continues to grow double digits year-over-year. CAMBIA net sales in the second quarter were $6.8 million, primarily due to unfavorable year-over-year gross to net reflecting payor mix. Underlying prescription demand for CAMBIA increased mid single digits year-over-year.



As of August 7, 2019, the Company has made scheduled principal repayments of $100.0 million in 2019, reducing the Company’s senior secured debt to $182.5 million. The Company will make an additional $20 million principal payment before year end, reducing senior secured debt to $162.5 million. As of June 30, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $75.5 million. One-Year Anniversary of Headquarters Relocation, Reincorporation and Name Change to Assertio Therapeutics, Inc.: Approximately one year ago, the Company completed its reincorporation from California to Delaware and changed its name from “Depomed, Inc.” to “Assertio Therapeutics, Inc.” In connection with the reincorporation and name change, the Company’s common stock began trading under a new ticker symbol “ASRT.” The Company also completed the relocation of its corporate headquarters from Newark, CA, to Lake Forest, IL.

Revenue Summary: (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Product sales, net Gralise $ 17,800 $ 13,815 $ 31,078 $ 28,642 CAMBIA 6,758 8,089 15,566 14,505 Zipsor 1,524 3,988 5,755 8,734 Total neurology product sales, net 26,082 25,892 52,399 51,881 NUCYNTA products (163 ) 626 (101 ) 18,771 Lazanda 18 320 89 540 Total product sales, net 25,937 26,838 52,387 71,192 Commercialization agreement: Commercialization rights and facilitation services 31,003 31,179 61,859 59,274 Revenue from transfer of inventory — — — 55,705 Royalties and Milestone Revenue 263 5,257 886 5,507 Total revenues $ 57,203 $ 63,274 $ 115,132 $ 191,678

2019 Financial Guidance:

The Company is confirming its previous 2019 earnings guidance range and adjusting its Neurology Franchise net sales guidance to low-single digits, reflecting the adverse impact of Zipsor short-dated product sales returns.

Prior 2019 Guidance Current 2019 Guidance Neurology Franchise

Net Sales Low to Mid-Single Digit Growth Low-Single Digit Growth GAAP Net Loss(1) ($68) to ($58) million ($68) to ($58) million Non-GAAP

Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2) $118 to $128 million $118 to $128 million





(1) Guidance includes $2.8 million of non-cash Collegium warrant related income and excludes any future warrant mark-to-market adjustments, which cannot be estimated. (2) Guidance excludes any Collegium warrant mark-to-market adjustments.

Conference Call and Webcast:

Assertio will host a conference call today, Wednesday, August 7, 2019 beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its results. This event can be accessed in three ways:

From the Assertio website: http://investor.assertiotx.com. Please access the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software.





Please access the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software. By telephone: Participants can access the call by dialing (877) 550-3745 (United States) or (281) 973-6277 (International) referencing Conference ID 7769879.





By replay: A replay of the webcast will be located under the Investor Relations section of Assertio’s website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live call.

About Assertio Therapeutics, Inc.

Assertio Therapeutics is committed to providing responsible solutions to advance patient care in the Company’s core areas of neurology, orphan and specialty medicines. Assertio currently markets three FDA-approved products and continues to identify, license and develop new products that offer enhanced options for patients that may be under served by existing therapies. To learn more about Assertio, visit www.assertiotx.com .

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including risks related to regulatory approval and clinical development of long-acting cosyntropin, expectations regarding royalties to be received based on sales of NUCYNTA and NUCYNTA ER, expectations regarding potential business opportunities and other risks outlined in the Company’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All information provided in this news release speaks as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements.

Investor and Media Contact:

John B. Thomas

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

jthomas@assertiotx.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company’s financial results presented on a U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis, the Company has included information about non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP adjusted earnings, non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP financial measures as useful operating metrics. The Company believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed with results under GAAP and the accompanying reconciliation, provides supplementary information to analysts, investors, lenders, and the Company’s management in assessing the Company’s performance and results from period to period. The Company uses these non-GAAP measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate the Company’s performance, and in part, in the determination of bonuses for executive officers and employees. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not a substitute for, or superior to, net income or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures used by us may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

Specified Items

Non-GAAP measures presented within this release exclude specified items. The Company considers specified items to be significant income/expense items not indicative of current operations, including the related tax effect. Specified items include non-cash adjustment to Collegium agreement revenue and cost of sales, release of NUCYNTA and Lazanda sales reserves for products the Company is no longer selling, interest income, interest expense, amortization, acquired in-process research and development and non-cash adjustments related to product acquisitions, stock-based compensation expense, non-cash interest expense related to debt, depreciation, taxes, transaction costs, CEO transition, restructuring costs, adjustments to net sales related to reserves recorded prior to the Company’s exit of opioid commercialization activities, legal costs and expenses incurred in connection with opioid-related litigation, investigations and regulations pertaining to the company’s historical commercialization of opioid products, certain types of legal settlements, disputes, fees and costs, and to adjust for the tax effect related to each of the non-GAAP adjustments.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues: Product sales, net $ 25,937 $ 26,838 $ 52,387 $ 71,192 Commercialization agreement, net 31,003 31,179 61,859 114,979 Royalties and milestones 263 5,257 886 5,507 Total revenues 57,203 63,274 115,132 191,678 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales (excluding amortization of intangible assets) 2,124 2,753 4,699 14,797 Research and development expenses 1,263 2,180 3,056 3,708 Selling, general and administrative expenses 24,755 31,308 49,800 60,341 Amortization of intangible assets 25,443 25,444 50,887 50,888 Restructuring charges — 5,814 — 14,831 Total costs and expenses 53,585 67,499 108,442 144,565 Income (loss) from operations 3,618 (4,225 ) 6,690 47,113 Other (expense) income: Interest expense (14,842 ) (17,010 ) (31,396 ) (35,078 ) Other (expense) income, net (1,240 ) 67 (1,849 ) 296 Total other expense (16,082 ) (16,943 ) (33,245 ) (34,782 ) Net (loss) income before income taxes (12,464 ) (21,168 ) (26,555 ) 12,331 Income taxes (expense) benefit (1,141 ) 120 (1,351 ) 445 Net (loss) income $ (13,605 ) $ (21,048 ) $ (27,906 ) $ 12,776 Basic net (loss) income per share (0.21 ) (0.33 ) (0.43 ) 0.20 Diluted net (loss) income per share (0.21 ) (0.33 ) (0.43 ) 0.20 Shares used in computing basic net (loss) income per share 64,480 63,719 64,405 63,611 Shares used in computing diluted net (loss) income per share 64,480 63,719 64,405 64,107





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited) June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 68,348 $ 110,949 Short-term investments 7,114 — Accounts receivable, net 34,311 37,211 Inventories, net 3,005 3,396 Prepaid and other current assets 26,231 56,551 Total current assets 139,009 208,107 Property and equipment, net 13,050 13,064 Intangible assets, net 641,212 692,099 Investments 8,589 11,784 Other long-term assets 11,014 7,812 Total assets $ 812,874 $ 932,866 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,188 $ 6,138 Accrued rebates, returns and discounts 63,808 75,759 Accrued liabilities 19,648 31,361 Current portion of Senior Notes 80,000 120,000 Interest payable 9,194 11,645 Other current liabilities 2,100 1,133 Total current liabilities 176,938 246,036 Contingent consideration liability 953 1,038 Senior Notes 117,527 158,309 Convertible Notes 297,550 287,798 Other long-term liabilities 22,467 19,350 Total liabilities 615,435 712,531 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Common stock 6 6 Additional paid-in capital 407,944 402,934 Accumulated deficit (210,506 ) (182,600 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5 ) (5 ) Total shareholders’ equity 197,439 220,335 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 812,874 $ 932,866





RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP net (loss)/income $ (13,605 ) $ (21,048 ) $ (27,906 ) $ 12,776 Commercialization agreement revenues (1) 1,933 3,198 3,863 (49,288 ) Commercialization agreement cost of sales (2) — — — 6,200 NUCYNTA sales reserve (3) — — — (10,711 ) NUCYNTA and Lazanda revenue reserves (4) 145 (946 ) 12 (1,166 ) Expenses for opioid-related litigation, investigations and regulations (5) 2,350 2,220 4,850 3,047 Intangible amortization related to product acquisitions 25,443 25,444 50,887 50,888 Contingent consideration related to product acquisitions (142 ) (260 ) (142 ) (462 ) Stock-based compensation 2,634 2,970 5,336 4,946 Interest and other income (172 ) (70 ) (673 ) (164 ) Interest expense 14,842 17,010 31,396 35,078 Depreciation 279 1,454 616 2,929 Income taxes (expense) benefit 1,141 (120 ) 1,351 (445 ) Restructuring and related costs (6) — 6,974 — 15,299 Other costs — (31 ) — 178 Fair value for warrants 1,848 — 3,477 — Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 36,696 $ 36,795 $ 73,067 $ 69,105

(1) For the period from January 8, 2018 through November 8, 2018, the adjustment relates to the non-cash value assigned to inventory transferred to Collegium. As of the date of the Commercialization Amendment, on November 8, 2018, the Company ceased recognition of fixed revenues and began the recognition of variable revenues when they become due beginning in January 2019. The adjustment for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 relates to non-cash expense for third-party royalties, which are expected to have no net impact for the full year period, as well as the amortization of the contract asset.

(2) Represents the cash received for inventory transferred to Collegium at the commencement of the Commercialization Agreement.

(3) Represents a $12.5 million benefit related to the release of sales reserves for which the Company is no longer financially responsible, net of $1.8 million in royalties payable to a third party during the three months ended March 31, 2018.

(4) Removal of the impact of revenue adjustment estimates related to products that we are no longer commercializing.

(5) Legal costs/expenses related to opioid-related litigation, investigations and regulations pertaining to the Company’s historical commercialization of opioid products.

(6) Restructuring and other costs represents non-recurring costs associated with the Company’s restructuring, reincorporation, headquarters relocation and CEO transition.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME/(LOSS) TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP net (loss)/income $ (13,605 ) $ (21,048 ) $ (27,906 ) $ 12,776 Commercialization agreement revenues (1) 1,933 3,198 3,863 (49,288 ) Commercialization agreement cost of sales (2) — — — 6,200 Nucynta sales reserve (3) — — — (10,711 ) Non-cash interest expense on debt 6,056 5,390 12,220 10,808 Nucynta and Lazanda revenue reserves (4) 145 (946 ) 12 (1,166 ) Expenses for opioid-related litigation, investigations and regulations (5) 2,350 2,220 4,850 3,047 Intangible amortization related to product acquisitions 25,443 25,444 50,887 50,888 Contingent consideration related to product acquisitions (142 ) (260 ) (142 ) (462 ) Stock-based compensation 2,634 2,970 5,336 4,946 Restructuring and related costs (6) — 6,974 — 15,304 Other costs — (31 ) (332 ) 178 Fair value for warrants 1,848 — 3,477 — Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (7) (8,124 ) (9,067 ) (16,163 ) (5,623 ) Non-GAAP adjusted earnings $ 18,538 $ 14,844 $ 36,102 $ 36,897 Add interest expense of convertible debt, net of tax (8) 1,703 1,703 3,406 3,406 Numerator $ 20,241 $ 16,547 $ 39,508 $ 40,303 Shares used in calculation (8) 82,411 82,201 82,336 82,039 Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.25 $ 0.20 $ 0.48 $ 0.49

(1) For the period from January 8, 2018 through November 8, 2018, the adjustment relates to the non-cash value assigned to inventory transferred to Collegium. As of the date of the Commercialization Amendment, on November 8, 2018, the Company ceased recognition of fixed revenues and will begin recognition of variable revenues when they become due beginning in January 2019. The adjustment for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 relates to non-cash expense for third-party royalties, which are expected to have no net impact for the full year period, as well as the amortization of the contract asset.

(2) Represents the cash received for inventory transferred to Collegium at the commencement of the Commercialization Agreement.

(3) Represents a $12.5 million benefit related to the release of sales reserves for which the Company is no longer financially responsible, net of $1.8 million in royalties payable to a third party during the three months ended March 31, 2018.

(4) Removal of the impact of revenue adjustment estimates related to products that we are no longer commercializing.

(5) Legal costs/expenses related to opioid-related litigation, investigations and regulations pertaining to the Company’s historical commercialization of opioid products.

(6) Restructuring and other costs represents non-recurring costs associated with the Company’s restructuring, reincorporation, headquarters relocation and CEO transition.

(7) Calculated by taking the pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments and applying the statutory tax rate.

(8) The Company uses the if-converted method to compute diluted earnings per share with respect to its convertible debt.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP net (loss)/income per share $ (0.21 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (0.43 ) $ 0.20 Conversion from basic shares to diluted shares 0.05 0.07 0.09 (0.05 ) Commercialization agreement revenues 0.02 0.04 0.05 (0.60 ) Commercialization agreement cost of sales — — — 0.08 NUCYNTA sales reserve — — — (0.13 ) Non-cash interest expense on debt 0.07 0.06 0.15 0.14 NUCYNTA and Lazanda revenue reserves — (0.01 ) — (0.01 ) Expenses for opioid-related litigation, investigations and regulations 0.03 0.03 0.06 0.04 Intangible amortization related to product acquisitions 0.31 0.31 0.62 0.62 Contingent consideration related to product acquisitions — — — (0.01 ) Stock based compensation 0.03 0.04 0.06 0.06 Restructuring and related costs — 0.08 — 0.18 Change in fair value of warrants 0.02 — 0.04 — Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.10 ) (0.11 ) (0.20 ) (0.07 ) Add interest expense of convertible debt, net of tax 0.03 0.02 0.04 0.04 Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.25 $ 0.20 $ 0.48 $ 0.49





RECONCILATIONS OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION For the three months ended June 30, 2019 (in thousands) (unaudited) Commercialization

agreement

revenues Product

Sales Royalties

and

milestones Cost of

sales Research

and

development

expense Selling,

general and

administrative

expense Amortization of intangible assets Interest expense Other

(Expense)

Income, Net Income

taxes

(expense)

benefit GAAP as reported $ 31,003 $ 25,937 $ 263 $ 2,124 $ 1,263 $ 24,755 $ 25,443 $ (14,842 ) $ (1,240 ) $ (1,141 ) Commercialization agreement revenues and cost of sales 1,933 — — — — — — — — — NUCYNTA sales reserve — — — — — — — — — — Non-cash interest expense on debt — — — — — — — 6,056 — — NUCYNTA and Lazanda revenue reserves — 145 — — — — — — — — Expenses for opioid-related litigation, investigations and regulations — — — — — (2,350 ) — — — — Intangible amortization related to product acquisitions — — — — — — (25,443 ) — — — Contingent consideration related to product acquisitions — — — — — 142 — — — — Stock based compensation — — — (50 ) (76 ) (2,508 ) — — — — Change in fair value of warrants — — — — — — — — 1,848 — Other costs — — — — — — — — — — Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments — — — — — — — — — (8,124 ) Non-GAAP adjusted $ 32,936 $ 26,082 $ 263 $ 2,074 $ 1,187 $ 20,039 $ — $ (8,786 ) $ 608 $ (9,265 )





RECONCILATIONS OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION For the six months ended June 30, 2019 (in thousands) (unaudited) Commercialization agreement

revenues Product

Sales Royalties

and

milestones Cost of

sales Research

and

development

expense Selling,

general

and administrative

expense Amortization of intangible assets Interest expense Other

(Expense)

Income,

Net Income

taxes

(expense)

benefit GAAP as reported $ 61,859 $ 52,387 $ 886 $ 4,699 $ 3,056 $ 49,800 $ 50,887 $ (31,396 ) $ (1,849 ) $ (1,351 ) Commercialization agreement revenues and cost of sales 3,863 — — — — — — — — — Non-cash interest expense on debt — — — — — — — 12,220 — — NUCYNTA and Lazanda revenue reserves — 12 — — — — — — — — Expenses for opioid-related litigation, investigations and regulations — — — — — (4,850 ) — — — — Intangible amortization related to product acquisitions — — — — — — (50,887 ) — — — Contingent consideration related to product acquisitions — — — — — 142 — — — — Stock based compensation — — — (50 ) (349 ) (4,937 ) — — — — Change in fair value of warrants — — — — — — — — 3,477 — Other costs — — — — — — — — (332 ) — Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments — — — — — — — — — (16,163 ) Non-GAAP adjusted $ 65,722 $ 52,399 $ 886 $ 4,649 $ 2,707 $ 40,155 $ — $ (19,176 ) $ 1,296 $ (17,514 )





RECONCILATIONS OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION For the three months ended June 30, 2018 (in thousands) (unaudited) Commercialization

agreement

revenues Product

Sales Royalties

and

milestones Cost of

sales Research

and

development

expense Selling,

general

and

administrative

expense Restructuring

Charges Amortization

of

intangible

assets Interest expense Other (Expense) Income, Net Income taxes (expense) benefit GAAP as reported $ 31,179 $ 26,838 $ 5,257 $ 2,753 $ 2,180 $ 31,308 $ 5,814 $ 25,444 $ (17,010 ) $ 67 $ 120 Commercialization agreement revenues and cost of sales 3,198 — — — — — — — — — Non-cash interest expense on debt — — — — — — — — 5,390 — — NUCYNTA and Lazanda revenue reserves — (946 ) — — — — — — — — — Expenses for opioid-related litigation, investigations and regulations — — — — — (2,220 ) — — — — — Intangible amortization related to product acquisitions — — — — — — — (25,444 ) — — — Contingent consideration related to product acquisitions — — — — — 260 — — — — — Stock based compensation — — — (16 ) (14 ) (2,940 ) — — — — — Restructuring and other costs — — — — — 31 (6,974 ) — — — — Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments — — — — — — — — — — (9,067 ) Non-GAAP adjusted $ 34,377 $ 25,892 $ 5,257 $ 2,737 $ 2,166 $ 26,439 $ (1,160 ) $ — $ (11,620 ) $ 67 $ (8,947 )





RECONCILATIONS OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION For the six months ended June 30, 2018 (in thousands) (unaudited) Commercialization

agreement

revenues Product

Sales Royalties

and

milestones Cost of

sales Research

and

development

expense Selling,

general

and

administrative

expense Restructuring

Charges Amortization

of

intangible

assets Interest

expense Other

(Expense)

Income,

Net Income

taxes

(expense)

benefit GAAP as reported 114,979 71,192 5,507 14,797 3,708 60,341 14,831 50,888 (35,078 ) 296 445 Commercialization agreement revenues and cost of sales (49,288 ) — (6,200 ) — — — — — — NUCYNTA sales reserve — (10,711 ) — — — — — — — — — Non-cash interest expense on debt — — — — — — — — 10,808 — — NUCYNTA and Lazanda revenue reserves — (1,166 ) — — — — — — — — — Expenses for opioid-related litigation, investigations and regulations — — — — — (3,047 ) — — — — — Intangible amortization related to product acquisitions — — — — — — (50,888 ) — — — Contingent consideration related to product acquisitions — — — — — 462 — — — — — Stock based compensation — — — (30 ) (67 ) (4,849 ) — — — — — Restructuring and other costs — — — — — (178 ) (15,304 ) — — — — Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments — — — — — — — — — — (5,623 ) Non-GAAP adjusted 65,691 59,315 5,507 8,567 3,641 52,729 (473 ) — (24,270 ) 296 (5,178 )





SECOND-QUARTER RECONCILIATION OF GAAP to NON-GAAP REVENUES (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018(1) Total revenues (GAAP basis) $ 57.2 $ 63.3 $ 115.1 $ 191.7 Non-cash adjustment to commercialization agreement revenues(2) 2.1 2.2 3.9 (48.7 ) Release of NUCYNTA sales reserves(3) — — — (12.5 ) Total revenues (non-GAAP basis) $ 59.3 $ 65.5 $ 119.0 $ 130.5

(1) Year-to-date 2018 total GAAP revenues include one-time items described in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

(2) The adjustments for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 relate to non-cash adjustments for third-party royalties, which were a net expense but are expected to have no net impact for the full year period, the amortization of the contract asset, and the impact of revenue adjustment estimates related to products that we are no longer commercializing. For the three months ended June 30, 2018 the adjustment relates to non-cash adjustments for third party royalties and for the six months ended June 30, 2018 the adjustment relates primarily to the non-cash value assigned to inventory transferred to Collegium.

(3) Represents a $12.5 million benefit related to the release of sales reserves for which the Company is no longer financially responsible.

FULL-YEAR 2019 NON-GAAP GUIDANCE RECONCILATION (in millions) (unaudited) Earnings (1) Low End High End GAAP $ (68 ) $ (58 ) Specified Items(2) $ 186 $ 186 Non-GAAP $ 118 $ 128

(1) GAAP net income guidance refers to GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings guidance refers to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA.

(2) For purposes of this forward-looking reconciliation, a description of the categories of specified items included in this reconciliation are detailed in the tables above.

SENIOR SECURED NOTE COVENANT DISCLOSURES

The Company was in compliance with its covenants, including the Senior Secured Debt Leverage Ratio and Net Sales covenants, with respect to the Company’s senior secured notes as of June 30, 2019. Set forth below are additional disclosures that the Company is required to make in connection with the senior secured notes.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA

For the Rolling Twelve Month Period Ended June 30, 2019

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

The below reconciliation is presented to disclose the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA (as defined in our senior secured notes) on a rolling 12 month basis to support covenant compliance in connection with our senior secured notes.

Twelve Month Period Ended June 30, 2019 (unaudited) GAAP net (loss)/income $ (3,774 ) Commercialization agreement revenues (1) 27,987 Nucynta and Lazanda revenue reserves (2) (384 ) Expenses for opioid-related litigation, investigations and regulations (3) 9,700 Intangible amortization related to product acquisitions 101,773 Contingent consideration related to product acquisitions (195 ) Stock-based compensation 10,829 Purdue Litigation (62,000 ) Interest and other income (1,706 ) Interest expense 65,199 Depreciation (382 ) Income taxes (expense) benefit 2,863 Restructuring and related costs (4) 5,965 Other costs (55 ) Fair value for warrants 3,477 Adjusted EBITDA $ 159,297

(1) The adjustment for the twelve months ended June 30, 2019 relates to non-cash expense for third-party royalties, which are expected to have no net impact for the full year period, as well as the amortization of the contract asset.

(2) Removal of the impact of revenue adjustment estimates related to products that we are no longer commercializing.

(3) Legal costs/expenses related to opioid-related litigation, investigations and regulations pertaining to the Company’s historical commercialization of opioid products.

(4) Restructuring and other costs represents non-recurring costs associated with the Company’s restructuring, reincorporation, headquarters relocation and CEO transition.

Additional Covenant Disclosures

Long-acting cosyntropin has not yet been launched for commercial sale and therefore no revenue in respect of this product was recognized by the Company as of June 30, 2019.

During the rolling twelve month period ended June 30, 2019, the Company collected $128.2 million in cash receipts, net of cash payments made, in connection with the Company’s Commercialization Agreement with Collegium.



