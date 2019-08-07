goeasy Ltd. Reports Record Results for the Second Quarter

/EIN News/ -- Loan Portfolio Increase of 40%, driven by Record New Customers

Revenue Increased from $123 million to $148 million, up 20%

Net Income Increased from $11.8 million to $19.6 million, up 66%

Quarterly Earnings Per Share Increased from $0.82 to $1.26, up 54%

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), (“goeasy” or the “Company”), a leading full-service provider of goods and alternative financial services, announced its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Second Quarter Results

During the quarter the Company generated $276 million of total loan originations, up 18% from the $234 million in the second quarter of 2018. The increased originations led to growth in the loan portfolio of $80.3 million, which reached $960 million at the end of the current quarter, up 40% from $687 million as at June 30, 2018.

Revenue for the second quarter increased to $148 million, up 20% over the same period in 2018, driven by the expansion of the consumer loan portfolio. The net charge-off rate for the quarter was 13.5%, up from 12.4% in the second quarter of 2018, as previously expected and within the Company’s targeted range of 11.5% to 13.5% for 2019.

Growing revenues and continued improvement in operating leverage led to record margins, net income, earnings per share and return on equity. Operating income grew to $40.9 million, up 53% from $26.8 million in the second quarter of 2018, while the operating margin expanded to 28% up from 22%. Net income in the second quarter was $19.6 million, up 66% from $11.8 million in 2018, which resulted in diluted earnings per share of $1.26, up 54% from the $0.82 in 2018.

“During the second quarter we launched our spring media campaign, which helped produce a record level of new customers and an 18% increase in loan application volume, leading to loan growth that nearly doubled the first quarter of the year,” said Jason Mullins, goeasy’s President & Chief Executive Officer. “With a sequential increase in our risk-adjusted yield, the credit quality in the province of Quebec performing close to the portfolio average and secured lending representing 11% of our originations, we are striking the right balance between loan growth, yield and credit risk management.”

“In addition to strong business results, the last several months have been a rewarding time for our Company, as we have received recognition for our culture and the engagement of our team,” Mr. Mullins continued, “After being named one of Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures in 2018, we have also been named one of North America’s Top 50 Most Engaged Workplaces for 2019 by Achievers and one of Canada’s Top 50 FinTech Companies for 2019 by the Digital Finance Institute. These awards are a testament to the passion and dedication that our entire team has for helping our customers improve their financial outcomes. With 1 out of 3 easyfinancial customers graduating to prime credit and 60% experiencing an increase in their credit score within 12 months of borrowing from us, we are proud and inspired to see our vision brought to life.”

Other Key Second Quarter Highlights

easyfinancial

Total application volume increased 18%

Revenue grew to $113 million, up 27%

Secured loan portfolio grew to $89 million, up from $32 million

66% of net loan advances in the quarter were issued to new customers, the highest level since 2012

Aided brand awareness of 83%, up from 75%

Average loan book per branch improved to $3.3 million, an increase of 32%

The delinquency rate on the final Saturday of the quarter was 4.3%, consistent with the 4.2% reported in the same period of 2018

Operating income of $46.9 million, up 41%

Operating margin of 41.4%, an increase from the 37.5% reported in the second quarter of 2018



easyhome

Revenue grew to $34.5 million, up slightly from $34.3 million

Same store revenue increased 3.8%, compared to 6.9%

Consumer lending portfolio within easyhome stores increased to $29.5 million, up from $12.8 million

Revenue from consumer lending increased to $3.9 million, up from $1.6 million

Operating income of $5.6 million, up 10%

Operating margin of 16.1%, an increase from the 14.9% reported in the second quarter of 2018

Overall

37 th consecutive quarter of same store sales growth

consecutive quarter of same store sales growth 72 nd consecutive quarter of positive net income

consecutive quarter of positive net income Total same store revenue growth of 19.9%

Record return on equity of 25.2% in the quarter, up from 20.9%

Net external debt to net capitalization of 67% as at June 30, 2019, below the Company’s target leverage ratio of 70%

Repurchased 95,500 shares in the quarter under the Company’s Normal Course Issuer Bid, bringing total repurchases since November 2018 to 777,452 shares at a weighted average price of $40.01

Named one of North America’s Top 50 Most Engaged Workplaces for 2019 by Achievers

Named one of Canada’s Top 50 FinTech Companies for 2019 by the Digital Finance Institute

Six Months Results

For the first six months of 2019, goeasy achieved revenues of $288 million, up 21% compared with $238 million in the same period of 2018. Operating income for the period was $79.7 million compared with $51.7 million in the first six months of 2018, an increase of $28 million or 54%. Net income for the first six months of 2019 was $37.8 million and diluted earnings per share was $2.44 compared with $22.9 million or $1.58 per share, increases of 65% and 54%, respectively.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Total assets were $1.1 billion as at June 30, 2019, an increase of 39% from $805 million as at June 30, 2018, driven by the growth in the consumer loan portfolio.

Cash provided by operating activities before the net issuance of consumer loans receivable and purchase of lease assets was $67.3 million in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 81% from $37.2 million in the same period of 2018.

Based on the cash on hand at the end of the quarter and the borrowing capacity under the Company’s amended revolving credit facility, goeasy had approximately $200 million in funding capacity, which will allow it to achieve its targets for the growth of its consumer loan portfolio through to the third quarter of 2020. The Company has historically been able to obtain the additional financing required to fund the growth of its business at steadily lower costs of borrowing, increasing rates of leverage and more favorable terms. The Company also estimates that once its existing and available sources of capital are fully utilized, it could continue to grow the loan portfolio by approximately $150 million per year solely from internal cash flows.

The Company also estimates that as of June 30, 2019 if it were to run-off its consumer loan and consumer leasing portfolios, the value of the total cash repayments paid to the Company over the remaining life of its contracts would be approximately $1.9 billion.

Outlook

The Company has reaffirmed its 3-year commercial targets for 2019 through 2021. The periods of 2020 and 2021 remain unchanged, with the goal to achieve a consumer loan portfolio between $1.5 and $1.7 billion and return on equity that exceeds 26% by 2021.

The Company continues to pursue a long-term strategy that includes expanding its product range, developing its channels of distribution and leveraging risk-based pricing offers, which increase the average loan size and extend the life of its customer relationships. As such, the total yield earned on its consumer loan portfolio will gradually decline, while net charge-off rates moderate and operating margins expand, resulting in an increase to return on equity.

Updated 2019 Targets 2020 Targets 2021 Targets Gross Loan Receivable Portfolio at Year End $1.1B - $1.2B $1.3B - $1.4B $1.5B - $1.7B easyfinancial Total Revenue Yield 49% - 51% 46% - 48% 43% - 45% New easyfinancial Locations 10 - 20 10 - 20 10 – 20 Net Charge-offs as a Percentage of Average Gross Consumer Loans Receivable 11.5% - 13.5% 11% - 13% 11% - 13% easyfinancial Operating Margin 40% - 42% 44% - 46% 45% - 47% Total Revenue Growth 20% - 22% 14 - 16% 10% - 12% Return on Equity 24%+ 26%+ 26%+

“As we prepare to cross the $1 billion loan portfolio milestone in the next few weeks, the confidence in our strategy to provide everyday Canadians with a path to a better tomorrow, today, is stronger than ever, “said Mr. Mullins. “We continue to operate in a stable economic environment supported by wage growth that exceeds the level of inflation and unemployment at all-time lows. Furthermore, as we begin to utilize our lowest cost form of debt through the revolving credit facility, our average blended cost of interest has declined to 7.1% this quarter, from 7.6% a year ago, further reducing the borrowing costs for the business. Our balance sheet remains strong and well capitalized, with $200 million in available capital to fund the growth of our business through to the third quarter of 2020 and support our ambitious growth plan to become Canada’s top non-prime consumer lender.”

Dividend

The goeasy Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share payable on October 11, 2019 to the holders of common shares of record as at the close of business on September 27, 2019.

Forward-Looking Statements

All figures reported above with respect to outlook are targets established by the Company and are subject to change as plans and business conditions vary. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the foregoing guidance. Actual results may differ materially.

This press release includes forward-looking statements about goeasy, including, but not limited to, its business operations, strategy, expected financial performance and condition, the estimated number of new locations to be opened, targets for growth of the consumer loans receivable portfolio, annual revenue growth targets, strategic initiatives, new product offerings and new delivery channels, anticipated cost savings, planned capital expenditures, anticipated capital requirements, liquidity of the Company, plans and references to future operations and results and critical accounting estimates. In certain cases, forward-looking statements are statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and/or can be identified by the use of words such as ‘expects’, ‘anticipates’, ‘intends’, ‘plans’, ‘believes’, ‘budgeted’, ‘estimates’, ‘forecasts’, ‘targets’ or negative versions thereof and similar expressions, and/or state that certain actions, events or results ‘may’, ‘could’, ‘would’, ‘might’ or ‘will’ be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, including expected growth, results of operations and business prospects and are inherently subject to, among other things, risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company’s operations, economic factors and the industry generally, as well as those factors referred to in the Company’s most recent Annual Information Form and Management Discussion and Analysis, as available on www.sedar.com, in the section entitled “Risk Factors”. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Company, due to, but not limited to, important factors such as the Company’s ability to enter into new lease and/or financing agreements, collect on existing lease and/or financing agreements, open new locations on favourable terms, purchase products which appeal to customers at a competitive rate, respond to changes in legislation, react to uncertainties related to regulatory action, raise capital under favourable terms, manage the impact of litigation (including shareholder litigation), control costs at all levels of the organization and maintain and enhance the system of internal controls. The Company cautions that the foregoing list is not exhaustive.

The reader is cautioned to consider these, and other factors carefully and not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. offers leasing and lending services in the alternative financial services market and provides everyday Canadians a path to a better tomorrow, today. goeasy Ltd. serves its customers through two key operating divisions, easyfinancial and easyhome. easyfinancial is a non-prime consumer lending business that bridges the gap between traditional financial institutions and costly payday loans. easyfinancial offers a range of unsecured and secured personal instalment loans supported by a strong central credit adjudication process and industry leading risk analytics. easyhome is Canada's largest lease-to-own company, offering brand-name household furniture, appliances and electronics to consumers under weekly or monthly leasing agreements through both corporate and franchise stores. Both operating divisions of goeasy Ltd. offer the highest level of customer service and enable customers to transact through an omni channel model that includes over 400 stores and branches across Canada and digital eCommerce enabled platforms.

goeasy Ltd.’s. common shares are listed for trading on the TSX under the trading symbol “GSY” and goeasy’s convertible debentures are traded on the TSX under the trading symbol “GSY-DB”. goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody’s. For more information, visit www.goeasy.com .

For further information contact:

Jason Mullins

President & Chief Executive Officer

(905) 272-2788

David Ingram

Executive Chairman of the Board

(905) 272-2788

goeasy Ltd. INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited) (expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) As At As At June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS Cash 29,263 100,188 Amounts receivable 17,417 15,450 Prepaid expenses 4,717 3,835 Consumer loans receivable, net 901,401 782,864 Lease assets 46,701 51,618 Property and equipment 21,924 21,283 Deferred tax assets 9,704 9,445 Derivative financial asset 10,390 35,094 Intangible assets 15,636 14,589 Right-of-use assets 41,592 - Goodwill 21,310 21,310 TOTAL ASSETS 1,120,055 1,055,676 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 41,508 45,103 Income taxes payable 13,264 7,499 Dividends payable 4,468 3,247 Deferred lease inducements - 1,234 Unearned revenue 7,232 6,002 Lease liabilities 48,180 - Revolving credit facility 20,000 - Convertible debentures 41,146 40,581 Notes payable 624,935 650,481 TOTAL LIABILITIES 800,733 754,147 Shareholders' equity Share capital 142,224 138,090 Contributed surplus 15,740 16,105 Accumulated other comprehensive income 4,483 3,624 Retained earnings 156,875 143,710 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 319,322 301,529 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,120,055 1,055,676

goeasy Ltd. INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars except earnings per share) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 REVENUE Interest income 82,560 60,775 159,290 114,566 Lease revenue 28,352 30,133 57,834 60,802 Commissions earned 33,352 29,188 63,432 56,127 Charges and fees 3,590 3,247 7,158 6,625 147,854 123,343 287,714 238,120 EXPENSES BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION Salaries and benefits 30,430 29,715 59,107 58,190 Stock-based compensation 2,189 1,735 4,076 3,354 Advertising and promotion 6,936 5,661 12,786 9,590 Bad debts 35,765 27,549 70,159 51,927 Occupancy 5,023 8,668 10,003 17,230 Technology costs 3,019 2,666 5,757 5,632 Other expenses 7,566 7,654 13,767 14,191 90,928 83,648 175,655 160,114 DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION Depreciation of lease assets 9,378 10,051 19,028 20,053 Depreciation of property and equipment 1,549 1,391 3,050 3,009 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 3,677 - 7,468 - Amortization of intangible assets 1,391 1,451 2,772 3,218 15,995 12,893 32,318 26,280 Total operating expenses 106,923 96,541 207,973 186,394 Operating income 40,931 26,802 79,741 51,726 Finance costs Interest expenses and amortization of deferred financing charges 13,244 10,425 26,142 20,095 Interest expense on lease liabilities 592 - 1,195 - 13,836 10,425 27,337 20,095 Income before income taxes 27,095 16,377 52,404 31,631 Income tax expense (recovery) Current 6,497 6,413 13,854 11,335 Deferred 1,030 (1,857 ) 709 (2,599 ) 7,527 4,556 14,563 8,736 Net income 19,568 11,821 37,841 22,895 Basic earnings per share 1.34 0.86 2.58 1.67 Diluted earnings per share 1.26 0.82 2.44 1.58

Segmented Reporting Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 ($ in 000's except earnings per share) easyfinancial easyhome Corporate Total Revenue Interest income 79,817 2,743 - 82,560 Lease revenue - 28,352 - 28,352 Commissions earned 31,277 2,075 - 33,352 Charges and fees 2,242 1,348 - 3,590 113,336 34,518 - 147,854 Total operating expenses before depreciation and amortization 63,085 17,172 10,671 90,928 Depreciation and amortization Depreciation and amortization of lease assets,

property and equipment and intangible assets 1,777 9,829 712 12,318 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 1,539 1,945 193 3,677 3,316 11,774 905 15,995 Segment operating income (loss) 46,935 5,572 (11,576 ) 40,931 Finance costs Interest expenses and amortization of

deferred financing charges 13,244 Interest expense on lease liabilities 592 13,836 Income before income taxes 27,095 Income taxes 7,527 Net Income 19,568 Diluted earnings per share 1.26 Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 ($ in 000's except earnings per share) easyfinancial easyhome Corporate Total Revenue Interest income 59,669 1,106 - 60,775 Lease revenue - 30,133 - 30,133 Commissions earned 27,601 1,587 - 29,188 Charges and fees 1,745 1,502 - 3,247 89,015 34,328 - 123,343 Total operating expenses before depreciation and amortization 53,663 18,642 11,343 83,648 Depreciation and amortization Depreciation and amortization of lease assets,

property and equipment and intangible assets 1,996 10,588 309 12,893 Segment operating income (loss) 33,356 5,098 (11,652 ) 26,802 Finance costs Interest expense and amortization of

deferred financing charges 10,425 Income before income taxes 16,377 Income taxes 4,556 Net Income 11,821 Diluted earnings per share 0.82 Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 ($ in 000's except earnings per share) easyfinancial easyhome Corporate Total Revenue Interest income 154,234 5,056 - 159,290 Lease revenue - 57,834 - 57,834 Commissions earned 59,323 4,109 - 63,432 Charges and fees 4,390 2,768 - 7,158 217,947 69,767 - 287,714 Total operating expenses before depreciation and amortization 123,011 33,090 19,554 175,655 Depreciation and amortization Depreciation and amortization of lease assets,

property and equipment and intangible assets 3,595 19,930 1,325 24,850 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 3,056 4,027 385 7,468 6,651 23,957 1,710 32,318 Segment operating income (loss) 88,285 12,720 (21,264 ) 79,741 Finance costs Interest expense and amortization of

deferred financing charges 26,142 Interest expense on lease liabilities 1,195 27,337 Income before income taxes 52,404 Income taxes 14,563 Net Income 37,841 Diluted earnings per share 2.44 Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 ($ in 000's except earnings per share) easyfinancial easyhome Corporate Total Revenue Interest income 112,755 1,811 - 114,566 Lease revenue - 60,802 - 60,802 Commissions earned 53,101 3,026 - 56,127 Charges and fees 3,525 3,100 - 6,625 169,381 68,739 - 238,120 Total operating expenses before depreciation and amortization 102,200 37,073 20,841 160,114 Depreciation and amortization Depreciation and amortization of lease assets,

property and equipment and intangible assets 4,364 21,154 762 26,280 Segment operating income (loss) 62,817 10,512 (21,603 ) 51,726 Finance costs Interest expense and amortization of

deferred financing charges 20,095 Income before income taxes 31,631 Income taxes 8,736 Net Income 22,895 Diluted earnings per share 1.58

Summary of Financial Results and Key Performance Indicators ($ in 000’s except earnings per share and percentages) Three Months Ended Variance Variance June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 $ / bps % change Summary Financial Results Revenue 147,854 123,343 24,511 19.9% Operating expenses before depreciation and amortization 90,928 83,648 7,280 8.7% EBITDA 47,548 29,644 17,904 60.4% EBITDA margin 32.2% 24.0% 820 bps 34.2% Depreciation and amortization expense 15,995 12,893 3,102 24.1% Operating income 40,931 26,802 14,129 52.7% Operating margin 27.7% 21.7% 600 bps 27.6% Finance costs 13,836 10,425 3,411 32.7% Effective income tax rate 27.8% 27.8% - - Net income 19,568 11,821 7,747 65.5% Diluted earnings per share 1.26 0.82 0.44 53.7% Return on equity 25.2% 20.9% 430 bps 20.6% Key Performance Indicators Same store revenue growth (overall) 19.9% 28.4% (850 bps) (29.9%) Same store revenue growth (easyhome) 3.8% 6.9% (310 bps) (44.9%) Segment Financials easyfinancial revenue 113,336 89,015 24,321 27.3% easyfinancial operating margin 41.4% 37.5% 390 bps 10.4% easyhome revenue 34,518 34,328 190 0.6% easyhome operating margin 16.1% 14.9% 120 bps 8.1% Portfolio Indicators Gross consumer loans receivable 959,708 686,573 273,135 39.8% Growth in consumer loans receivable 80,338 84,849 (4,511) (5.3%) Gross loan originations 276,355 233,811 42,544 18.2% Total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products) 50.4% 55.2% (480 bps) (8.7%) Net charge-offs as a percentage of average gross consumer

loans receivable 13.5% 12.4% 110 bps 8.9% Potential monthly lease revenue 8,365 8,973 (608) (6.8%) ($ in 000’s except earnings per share and percentages) Six Months Ended Variance Variance June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 $ / bps % change Summary Financial Results Revenue 287,714 238,120 49,594 20.8% Operating expenses before depreciation and amortization 175,655 160,114 15,541 9.7% EBITDA 93,031 57,953 35,078 60.5% EBITDA margin 32.3% 24.3% 800 bps 32.9% Depreciation and amortization expense 32,318 26,280 6,038 23.0% Operating income 79,741 51,726 28,015 54.2% Operating margin 27.7% 21.7% 600 bps 27.6% Finance costs 27,337 20,095 7,242 36.0% Effective income tax rate 27.8% 27.6% 20 bps 0.7% Net income 37,841 22,895 14,946 65.3% Diluted earnings per share 2.44 1.58 0.86 54.4% Return on equity 24.7% 20.6% 410 bps 19.9% Key Performance Indicators Same store revenue growth (overall) 20.3% 26.0% (570 bps) (21.9%) Same store revenue growth excluding easyfinancial (easyhome) 4.2% 6.1% (190 bps) (31.1%) Segment Financials easyfinancial revenue 217,947 169,381 48,566 28.7% easyfinancial operating margin 40.5% 37.1% 340 bps 9.2% easyhome revenue 69,767 68,739 1,028 1.5% easyhome operating margin 18.2% 15.3% 290 bps 19.0% Portfolio Indicators Gross consumer loans receivable 959,708 686,573 273,135 39.8% Growth in consumer loans receivable 125,929 160,027 (34,098) (21.3%) Gross loan originations 495,793 436,177 59,616 13.7% Total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products) 50.2% 55.6% (540 bps) (9.7%) Net charge-offs as a percentage of average gross consumer

loans receivable 13.4% 12.4% 100 bps 8.1% Potential monthly lease revenue 8,365 8,973 (608) (6.8%)











