Nuance Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results

Exceeded margin and EPS expectations, delivering revenue near high end of range

Continued strength in cloud offerings across all strategic segments

Significant progress toward October 1 st Automotive spin

Raise full-year EPS and operating margin guidance; Maintain full-year revenue guidance

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) today announced financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2019.

ASC 606 Q3 2019 Performance Summary (1)

GAAP revenue of $449.2 million and GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.03.

Non-GAAP revenue of $451.0 million and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.29.

ASC 605 Q3 2019 Performance Summary (1)

ASC 605 revenue of $458.3 million and earnings per diluted share of $0.04.

Non-GAAP revenue of $460.2 million and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $0.31.

(1) As a reminder, effective October 1, 2018, Nuance adopted the ASC 606 revenue recognition standard using the modified retrospective approach. Under this adoption methodology, the Company does not recast its historical financials to reflect the implementation of ASC 606. Results will be presented for Q3 19 under both ASC 605 and 606 methodologies and all relevant year-over-year financial comparisons and trends will be on an ASC 605 basis only. In addition, due to the sale of the Imaging business, the Company is presenting results on a continuing operations basis, unless otherwise noted.

“Once again, we delivered on our strategic and financial objectives in the third quarter,” said Mark Benjamin, Chief Executive Officer at Nuance. “We generated solid revenue growth across each strategic business segment with better than expected margins, leading to better than anticipated results on the bottom line. Consistent with our strategic initiatives and ongoing effort to drive transformation and simplification, we exited, in an accelerated fashion, our non-core Subscription Revenue Services (SRS) business and made significant progress toward our Automotive spin. This is demonstrated by the announcement of the name of the new company, Cerence Inc., and the selection of the Board of Directors.”

Mr. Benjamin concluded, “Nuance’s solid performance in the first three quarters of the fiscal year gives us confidence to raise guidance again for full-year EPS and operating margins, while maintaining full-year revenue guidance. In addition, we are maintaining our annual ARR guidance of $245 million to $255 million, which represents approximately 35% growth from last year.”

ASC 605 Q3 2019 Performance Summary

ASC 605 Q3 2019 results for continuing operations include:

ASC 605 revenue of $458.3 million, compared to $449.4 million in the same period last year.

Non-GAAP revenue of $460.2 million, compared to $451.8 million in the same period last year.

Organic revenue growth of 3% compared to the same period last year.

Recurring revenue of $355.9 million, up 100 basis points year over year.

GAAP EPS of $0.04, compared to ($0.07) in the same period last year.

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.31, compared to $0.22 in the same period last year.

GAAP net income of $12.2 million, compared to ($20.7) million in the same period last year.

Non-GAAP net income of $88.9 million, compared to $64.0 million in the same period last year.

GAAP operating margin of 8.9%, compared to 4.7% in the same period last year.

Non-GAAP operating margin of 27.9%, compared to 23.4% in the same period last year.

Operating cash flows from continuing operations was $93.6 million, or 105% of non-GAAP net income, compared to $91.7 million, or 143% of non-GAAP income in the same period last year.

Capital Allocation

In the third quarter of 2019, Nuance repurchased a total of 1.7 million shares of its common stock, at an average price of $17.36 per share, for total consideration of $29.6 million. As of July 31, 2019, and since the beginning of the fiscal year, the Company has repurchased a total of 7.8 million shares of its common stock, at an average price of $15.56 per share, for an aggregate consideration of $120.9 million. There is $436.4 million still available under our existing authorization for share repurchases. Since May 2018, Nuance has repurchased approximately 5.9% of its shares outstanding for an average price of $14.71.

Conference Call and Prepared Remarks

Nuance will host a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET. To participate, please access the live webcast here, or dial (866) 393-4306 (US & Canada) or (734) 385-2616 (international) at least five minutes prior to start and reference code 4867239. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 (US & Canada) or (404) 537-3406 (international) and entering code 4867239.

Nuance will provide a copy of prepared remarks in combination with its press release. These remarks are offered to provide shareholders and analysts additional detail for analyzing the results. The remarks will be available at http://investors.nuance.com/ and will not be read on the call.

About Nuance Communications, Inc.

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The Company delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to human language to increase productivity and amplify human intelligence. With decades of domain and artificial intelligence expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations – in global industries that include healthcare, telecommunications, automotive, financial services, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce. For more information, please visit www.nuance.com .

Trademark reference: Nuance and the Nuance logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nuance Communications, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this document regarding future performance and our management’s future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” "intends" or “estimates” or similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward- looking statements, including but not limited to: the ability to effect the separation and spin-off of our Auto business; our ability to successfully wind-down certain products or business lines; fluctuations in demand for our existing and future products; fluctuations in the mix of products and services sold in specific periods; further unanticipated costs resulting from the FY17 malware incident including potential costs associated with governmental investigations that may result from the incident; our ability to control and successfully manage our expenses and cash position; our ability to develop and execute in a timely manner our productivity and cost initiatives; the effects of competition, including pricing pressure, and changing business models in the markets and industries we serve; changes to economic conditions in the United States and internationally; the imposition of tariffs or other trade measures particularly between the United States and China; potential future impairment charges related to our reorganized business reporting units; fluctuating currency rates; possible quality issues in our products and technologies; our ability to successfully integrate operations and employees of acquired businesses; the ability to realize anticipated synergies from acquired businesses and to cut stranded costs related to divested businesses; and the other factors described in our most recent Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this document.

Discussion of non-GAAP Financial Measures

We believe that providing the non-GAAP ("Generally Accepted Accounting Principles") information to investors, in addition to the GAAP presentation, allows investors to view the financial results in the way management views the operating results. We further believe that providing this information allows investors to not only better understand our financial performance, but more importantly, to evaluate the efficacy of the methodology and information used by management to evaluate and measure such performance. The non- GAAP information included in this press release should not be considered superior to, or a substitute for, financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We utilize a number of different financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing the overall performance of the business, for making operating decisions and for forecasting and planning for future periods. Our annual financial plan is prepared both on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, and the non- GAAP annual financial plan is approved by our board of directors. Continuous budgeting and forecasting for revenue and expenses are conducted on a consistent non-GAAP basis (in addition to GAAP) and actual results on a non-GAAP basis are assessed against the non-GAAP annual financial plan. The board of directors and management utilize these non-GAAP measures and results (in addition to the GAAP results) to determine our allocation of resources. In addition, and as a consequence of the importance of these measures in managing the business, we use non-GAAP measures and results in the evaluation process to establish management’s compensation. For example, our annual bonus program payments are based upon the achievement of consolidated non-GAAP revenue and consolidated non-GAAP earnings per share financial targets. We consider the use of non-GAAP revenue helpful in understanding the performance of our business, as it excludes the purchase accounting impact on acquired deferred revenue and other acquisition- related adjustments to revenue. We also consider the use of non-GAAP earnings per share helpful in assessing the organic performance of the continuing operations of our business. By organic performance we mean performance as if we had owned an acquired business in the same period a year ago. By constant currency organic performance, we mean performance excluding the effect of current foreign currency rate fluctuations. By continuing operations, we mean the ongoing results of the business excluding certain unplanned costs. While our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance their understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance, our management does not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial statements.

Consistent with this approach, we believe that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the readers of our financial statements provides such readers with useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP financial statements, allows for greater transparency in the review of our financial and operational performance. In assessing the overall health of the business during the three and nine months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, our management has either included or excluded items in seven general categories, each of which is described below.

Acquisition-related revenue and cost of revenue.

We provide supplementary non-GAAP financial measures of revenue that include revenue that we would have recognized but for the purchase accounting treatment of acquisition transactions. Non-GAAP revenue also includes revenue that we would have recognized had we not acquired intellectual property and other assets from the same customer. Because GAAP accounting requires the elimination of this revenue, GAAP results alone do not fully capture all of our economic activities. These non-GAAP adjustments are intended to reflect the full amount of such revenue. We include non-GAAP revenue and cost of revenue to allow for more complete comparisons to the financial results of historical operations, forward-looking guidance and the financial results of peer companies. We believe these adjustments are useful to management and investors as a measure of the ongoing performance of the business because, although we cannot be certain that customers will renew their contracts, we have historically experienced high renewal rates on maintenance and support agreements and other customer contracts. Additionally, although acquisition-related revenue adjustments are non-recurring with respect to past acquisitions, we generally will incur these adjustments in connection with any future acquisitions.

Acquisition-related costs, net.

In recent years, we have completed a number of acquisitions, which result in operating expenses, which would not otherwise have been incurred. We provide supplementary non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude certain transition, integration and other acquisition-related expense items resulting from acquisitions, to allow more accurate comparisons of the financial results to historical operations, forward looking guidance and the financial results of less acquisitive peer companies. We consider these types of costs and adjustments, to a great extent, to be unpredictable and dependent on a significant number of factors that are outside of our control. Furthermore, we do not consider these acquisition-related costs and adjustments to be related to the organic continuing operations of the acquired businesses and are generally not relevant to assessing or estimating the long-term performance of the acquired assets. In addition, the size, complexity and/or volume of past acquisitions, which often drives the magnitude of acquisition related costs, may not be indicative of the size, complexity and/or volume of future acquisitions. By excluding acquisition-related costs and adjustments from our non-GAAP measures, management is better able to evaluate our ability to utilize our existing assets and estimate the long-term value that acquired assets will generate for us. We believe that providing a supplemental non-GAAP measure, which excludes these items allows management and investors to consider the ongoing operations of the business both with, and without, such expenses.

These acquisition-related costs fall into the following categories: (i) transition and integration costs; (ii) professional service fees and expenses; and (iii) acquisition-related adjustments. Although these expenses are not recurring with respect to past acquisitions, we generally will incur these expenses in connection with any future acquisitions. These categories are further discussed as follows:

Transition and integration costs. Transition and integration costs include retention payments, transitional employee costs, and earn-out payments treated as compensation expense, as well as the costs of integration-related activities, including services provided by third-parties. Professional service fees and expenses. Professional service fees and expenses include financial advisory, legal, accounting and other outside services incurred in connection with acquisition activities, and disputes and regulatory matters related to acquired entities. Acquisition-related adjustments. Acquisition-related adjustments include adjustments to acquisition-related items that are required to be marked to fair value each reporting period, such as contingent consideration, and other items related to acquisitions for which the measurement period has ended, such as gains or losses on settlements of pre-acquisition contingencies.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets.

We exclude the amortization of acquired intangible assets from non-GAAP expense and income measures. These amounts are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are significantly impacted by the timing and size of acquisitions. Providing a supplemental measure which excludes these charges allows management and investors to evaluate results “as-if” the acquired intangible assets had been developed internally rather than acquired and, therefore, provides a supplemental measure of performance in which our acquired intellectual property is treated in a comparable manner to our internally developed intellectual property. Although we exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets from our non-GAAP expenses, we believe that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets contribute to revenue generation. Amortization of intangible assets that relate to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. Future acquisitions may result in the amortization of additional intangible assets.

Non-cash expenses.

We provide non-GAAP information relative to the following non-cash expenses: (i) stock-based compensation; and (ii) non-cash interest. These items are further discussed as follows:

Stock-based compensation. Because of varying valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types, we believe that excluding stock-based compensation allows for more accurate comparisons of operating results to peer companies, as well as to times in our history when stock-based compensation was more or less significant as a portion of overall compensation than in the current period. We evaluate performance both with and without these measures because compensation expense related to stock-based compensation is typically non-cash and the options and restricted awards granted are influenced by the Company’s stock price and other factors such as volatility that are beyond our control. The expense related to stock-based awards is generally not controllable in the short-term and can vary significantly based on the timing, size and nature of awards granted. As such, we do not include such charges in operating plans. Stock-based compensation will continue in future periods. Non-cash interest. We exclude non-cash interest because we believe that excluding this expense provides senior management, as well as other users of the financial statements, with a valuable perspective on the cash-based performance and health of the business, including the current near-term projected liquidity. Non-cash interest expense will continue in future periods.

Other expenses.

We exclude certain other expenses that result from unplanned events outside the ordinary course of continuing operations, in order to measure operating performance and current and future liquidity both with and without these expenses. By providing this information, we believe management and the users of the financial statements are better able to understand the financial results of what we consider to be our organic, continuing operations. Included in these expenses are items such as restructuring charges, asset impairments and other charges (credits), net, and losses from extinguishing our convertible debt. Other items such as consulting and professional services fees related to assessing strategic alternatives and our transformation programs, implementation of the new revenue recognition standard (ASC 606), and expenses associated with the malware incident and remediation thereof are also excluded.

Non-GAAP income tax provision.

Effective Q2 2017, we changed our method of calculating our non-GAAP income tax provision. Under the prior method, we calculated our non-GAAP tax provision using a cash tax method to reflect the estimated amount we expected to pay or receive in taxes related to the period, which is equivalent to our GAAP current tax provision. Under the new method, our non-GAAP income tax provision is determined based on our non- GAAP pre-tax income. The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment, if applicable, is computed based on the statutory tax rate of the jurisdiction to which the adjustment relates. Additionally, as our non-GAAP profitability is higher based on the non-GAAP adjustments, we adjust the GAAP tax provision to remove valuation allowances and related effects based on the higher level of reported non-GAAP profitability. We also exclude from our non-GAAP tax provision certain discrete tax items as they occur, which in fiscal year 2018 also includes certain impacts from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

Nuance Communications, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) Unaudited Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2019 2018 (ASC 606) (ASC 605) (ASC 605) Revenues: Hosting and professional services $ 260,902 $ 268,845 $ 253,610 Product and licensing 121,809 127,388 132,762 Maintenance and support 66,486 62,099 63,077 Total revenues 449,197 458,332 449,449 Cost of revenues: Hosting and professional services 154,397 160,952 165,578 Product and licensing 19,207 17,711 13,969 Maintenance and support 8,192 8,407 9,612 Amortization of intangible assets 8,895 8,895 12,172 Total cost of revenues 190,691 195,965 201,331 Gross profit 258,506 262,367 248,118 Operating expenses: Research and development 67,598 67,598 69,427 Sales and marketing 72,229 73,832 77,820 General and administrative 46,421 46,421 49,666 Amortization of intangible assets 16,496 16,496 19,856 Acquisition-related costs, net 1,154 1,154 4,916 Restructuring and other charges, net 16,118 16,118 5,342 Total operating expenses 220,016 221,619 227,027 Income from operations 38,490 40,748 21,091 Other expenses, net (21,445 ) (21,445 ) (32,252 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 17,045 19,303 (11,161 ) Provision for income taxes 7,786 7,136 9,559 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 9,259 12,167 (20,720 ) Net income from discontinued operations - - 6,683 Net income (loss) $ 9,259 $ 12,167 $ (14,037 ) Net income (loss) per common share - basic: Continuing operations $ 0.03 $ 0.04 $ (0.07 ) Discontinued operations - - 0.02 Total net income (loss) per basic common share $ 0.03 $ 0.04 $ (0.05 ) Net income (loss) per common share - diluted: Continuing operations $ 0.03 $ 0.04 $ (0.07 ) Discontinued operations - - 0.02 Total net income (loss) per diluted common share $ 0.03 $ 0.04 $ (0.05 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 285,942 285,942 292,663 Diluted 288,648 288,648 292,663

Nuance Communications, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) Unaudited Nine Months Ended June 30, 2019 2019 2018 (ASC 606) (ASC 605) (ASC 605) Revenues: Hosting and professional services $ 771,601 $ 800,780 $ 785,038 Product and licensing 377,349 386,851 387,956 Maintenance and support 203,484 183,338 189,872 Total revenues 1,352,434 1,370,969 1,362,866 Cost of revenues: Hosting and professional services 471,204 474,506 517,362 Product and licensing 61,897 48,956 41,867 Maintenance and support 24,919 25,181 28,616 Amortization of intangible assets 27,700 27,700 38,744 Total cost of revenues 585,720 576,343 626,589 Gross profit 766,714 794,626 736,277 Operating expenses: Research and development 201,774 201,774 202,211 Sales and marketing 223,343 224,366 233,237 General and administrative 130,892 130,892 174,622 Amortization of intangible assets 50,426 50,426 57,094 Acquisition-related costs, net 6,223 6,223 12,837 Restructuring and other charges, net 60,668 60,668 27,792 Impairment of goodwill - - 137,907 Total operating expenses 673,326 674,349 845,700 Income (loss) from operations 93,388 120,277 (109,423 ) Other expenses, net (79,365 ) (79,365 ) (98,390 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 14,023 40,912 (207,813 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 7,814 17,843 (67,417 ) Net (loss) income from continuing operations 6,209 23,069 (140,396 ) Net income from discontinued operations 99,472 120,919 15,534 Net income (loss) $ 105,681 $ 143,988 $ (124,862 ) Net income (loss) per common share - basic: Continuing operations $ 0.02 $ 0.08 $ (0.48 ) Discontinued operations 0.35 0.42 0.05 Total net income (loss) per basic common share $ 0.37 $ 0.51 $ (0.43 ) Net income (loss) per common share - diluted: Continuing operations $ 0.02 $ 0.08 $ (0.48 ) Discontinued operations 0.35 0.42 0.05 Total net income (loss) per diluted common share $ 0.37 $ 0.50 $ (0.43 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 285,064 285,064 292,703 Diluted 288,153 288,153 292,703

Nuance Communications, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 (ASC 606) (ASC 605) (ASC 605) ASSETS Unaudited Unaudited Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 536,377 $ 536,377 $ 315,963 Marketable securities 136,986 136,986 135,579 Accounts receivable, net 313,599 340,210 347,873 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 193,795 128,174 94,814 Current assets held for sale - - 34,402 Total current assets 1,180,757 1,141,747 928,631 Marketable securities 12,796 12,796 21,932 Land, building and equipment, net 138,466 138,466 153,452 Goodwill 3,242,693 3,242,693 3,247,105 Intangible assets, net 372,934 372,934 450,001 Other assets 241,271 119,809 141,761 Long-term assets held for sale - - 359,497 Total assets $ 5,188,917 $ 5,028,445 $ 5,302,379 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Contingent and deferred acquisition payments $ 17,122 $ 17,122 $ 14,211 Accounts payable 95,272 95,272 80,912 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 245,012 245,304 269,339 Deferred revenue 310,586 346,777 330,689 Current liabilities held for sale - - 69,013 Total current liabilities 667,992 704,475 764,164 Long-term debt 1,923,716 1,923,716 2,185,361 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 410,897 430,779 434,316 Other liabilities 143,314 122,036 143,524 Long-term liabilities held for sale - - 57,518 Total liabilities 3,145,919 3,181,006 3,584,884 Stockholders' equity 2,042,998 1,847,439 1,717,496 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,188,917 $ 5,028,445 $ 5,302,379

Nuance Communications, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Unaudited Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (ASC 606) (ASC 605) (ASC 606) (ASC 605) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 9,259 $ (20,720 ) $ 6,209 $ (140,396 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 38,133 48,096 121,438 142,341 Stock-based compensation 35,932 33,499 100,143 101,466 Non-cash interest expense 12,325 11,896 37,011 37,091 Deferred tax benefit (6,160 ) (693 ) (18,975 ) (90,836 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - 910 - Impairment of goodwill - - - 137,907 Impairment of fixed assets - - - 1,780 Other (1,456 ) 315 (651 ) 894 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding effects of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (19,903 ) 18,389 5,011 (1,426 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (83 ) 3,448 (20,116 ) (18,933 ) Accounts payable 12,020 (1,067 ) 15,260 (3,646 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 16,314 (5,085 ) 8,329 (889 ) Deferred revenue (2,743 ) 3,615 38,270 92,075 Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations 93,638 91,693 292,839 257,428 Net cash provided by operating activities - discontinued operations - 7,965 4,355 37,595 Net cash provided by operating activities 93,638 99,658 297,194 295,023 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (8,809 ) (13,639 ) (32,243 ) (38,965 ) Proceeds from disposition of businesses, net of transaction fees 2,998 - 407,043 - Payments for business and asset acquisitions, net of cash acquired (549 ) (96,457 ) (3,102 ) (109,225 ) Purchases of marketable securities and other investments (137,167 ) (65,651 ) (256,332 ) (158,645 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities and other investments 145,253 64,404 262,914 259,677 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 1,726 (111,343 ) 378,280 (47,158 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment and redemption of debt - - (300,000 ) (331,172 ) Payments for repurchase of common stock (29,614 ) (111,979 ) (120,935 ) (111,979 ) Acquisition payments with extended payment terms - (3,842 ) - (20,769 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock from employee stock plans - - 8,643 9,359 Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (4,371 ) (7,846 ) (42,562 ) (51,852 ) Other financing activities (232 ) (427 ) (1,442 ) (1,073 ) Net cash used in financing activities (34,217 ) (124,094 ) (456,296 ) (507,486 ) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 454 (1,604 ) 1,236 (1,419 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 61,601 (137,383 ) 220,414 (261,040 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 474,776 468,642 315,963 592,299 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 536,377 $ 331,259 $ 536,377 $ 331,259

Nuance Communications, Inc. Supplemental Financial Information - GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (in thousands) Unaudited Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 ASC 606 Adjustments ASC 605 ASC 605 GAAP revenues $ 449,197 $ 9,135 $ 458,332 $ 449,449 Acquisition-related revenue adjustments: professional services and hosting 1,219 21 1,240 1,378 Acquisition-related revenue adjustments: product and licensing 622 (14 ) 608 927 Acquisition-related revenue adjustments: maintenance and support 6 15 21 31 Non-GAAP revenues $ 451,045 $ 9,156 $ 460,201 $ 451,785 GAAP cost of revenues $ 190,691 $ 5,274 $ 195,965 $ 201,331 Cost of revenues from amortization of intangible assets (8,895 ) - (8,895 ) (12,172 ) Cost of revenues adjustments: professional services and hosting (1) (7,280 ) - (7,280 ) (6,790 ) Cost of revenues adjustments: product and licensing (1) (197 ) - (197 ) (114 ) Cost of revenues adjustments: maintenance and support (1) (583 ) - (583 ) (551 ) Cost of revenues adjustments: Other (28 ) - (28 ) (229 ) Non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 173,708 $ 5,274 $ 178,982 $ 181,475 GAAP gross profit $ 258,506 $ 3,861 $ 262,367 $ 248,118 Gross profit adjustments 18,831 21 18,852 22,192 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 277,337 $ 3,882 $ 281,219 $ 270,310 GAAP income from operations $ 38,490 $ 2,258 $ 40,748 $ 21,091 Gross profit adjustments 18,831 21 18,852 22,192 Research and development (1) 10,262 - 10,262 8,034 Sales and marketing (1) 7,593 - 7,593 8,461 General and administrative (1) 10,017 - 10,017 9,549 Acquisition-related costs, net 1,154 - 1,154 4,916 Amortization of intangible assets 16,496 - 16,496 19,856 Restructuring and other charges, net 16,118 - 16,118 5,342 Other 6,963 - 6,963 6,442 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 125,924 $ 2,279 $ 128,203 $ 105,883 GAAP income (loss) before income taxes $ 17,045 $ 2,258 $ 19,303 $ (11,161 ) Gross profit adjustments 18,831 21 18,852 22,192 Research and development (1) 10,262 - 10,262 8,034 Sales and marketing (1) 7,593 - 7,593 8,461 General and administrative (1) 10,017 - 10,017 9,549 Acquisition-related costs, net 1,154 - 1,154 4,916 Amortization of intangible assets 16,496 - 16,496 19,856 Restructuring and other charges, net 16,118 - 16,118 5,342 Non-cash interest expense 12,325 - 12,325 11,896 Other (4) 5,069 - 5,069 6,642 Non-GAAP income before income taxes $ 114,910 $ 2,279 $ 117,189 $ 85,727 (4) Includes approximately $4 million and $43 million in professional services costs associated with considering strategic alternatives for certain businesses and establishing our Automotive business as an independent reporting segment, for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2018, respectively.

Nuance Communications, Inc. Supplemental Financial Information - GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (in thousands) Unaudited Nine Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 ASC 606 Adjustments ASC 605 ASC 605 GAAP revenues $ 1,352,434 $ 18,535 $ 1,370,969 $ 1,362,866 Acquisition-related revenue adjustments: professional services and hosting 3,671 78 3,749 3,672 Acquisition-related revenue adjustments: product and licensing 1,051 1,007 2,058 7,599 Acquisition-related revenue adjustments: maintenance and support 263 (101 ) 162 224 Non-GAAP revenues $ 1,357,419 $ 19,519 $ 1,376,938 $ 1,374,361 GAAP cost of revenues $ 585,720 $ (9,377 ) $ 576,343 $ 626,589 Cost of revenues from amortization of intangible assets (27,700 ) - (27,700 ) (38,744 ) Cost of revenues adjustments: professional services and hosting (1) (20,093 ) - (20,093 ) (20,474 ) Cost of revenues adjustments: product and licensing (1) (593 ) - (593 ) (492 ) Cost of revenues adjustments: maintenance and support (1) (730 ) - (730 ) (1,770 ) Cost of revenues adjustments: Other (411 ) 10 (401 ) (370 ) Non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 536,193 $ (9,367 ) $ 526,826 $ 564,739 GAAP gross profit $ 766,714 $ 27,912 $ 794,626 $ 736,277 Gross profit adjustments 54,512 974 55,486 73,345 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 821,226 $ 28,886 $ 850,112 $ 809,622 GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 93,388 $ 26,889 $ 120,277 $ (109,423 ) Gross profit adjustments 54,512 974 55,486 73,345 Research and development (1) 26,912 - 26,912 24,798 Sales and marketing (1) 24,488 - 24,488 25,997 General and administrative (1) 27,327 - 27,327 27,935 Acquisition-related costs, net 6,223 - 6,223 12,837 Amortization of intangible assets 50,426 - 50,426 57,094 Restructuring and other charges, net 60,668 - 60,668 27,792 Impairment of goodwill - - - 137,907 Other 12,646 (53 ) 12,593 49,705 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 356,590 $ 27,810 $ 384,400 $ 327,987 GAAP income (loss) before income taxes $ 14,023 $ 26,889 $ 40,912 $ (207,813 ) Gross profit adjustments 54,512 974 55,486 73,345 Research and development (1) 26,912 - 26,912 24,798 Sales and marketing (1) 24,488 - 24,488 25,997 General and administrative (1) 27,327 - 27,327 27,935 Acquisition-related costs, net 6,223 - 6,223 12,837 Amortization of intangible assets 50,426 - 50,426 57,094 Restructuring and other charges, net 60,668 - 60,668 27,792 Impairment of goodwill - - - 137,907 Non-cash interest expense 37,011 - 37,011 37,091 Other (4) 12,111 (68 ) 12,043 49,742 Non-GAAP income before income taxes $ 313,701 $ 27,795 $ 341,496 $ 266,725 (4) Includes approximately $4 million and $43 million in professional services costs associated with considering strategic alternatives for certain businesses and establishing our Automotive business as an independent reporting segment, for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2018, respectively.

Nuance Communications, Inc. Supplemental Financial Information - GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations, continued (in thousands, except per share amounts) Unaudited Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 ASC 606 Adjustments ASC 605 ASC 605 GAAP provision (benefit) for income taxes $ 7,786 $ (650 ) $ 7,136 $ 9,559 Income tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments 22,299 (161 ) 22,138 28,002 Removal of valuation allowance and other items 1,138 (1,779 ) (641 ) (15,874 ) Removal of discrete items (3) (343 ) - (343 ) - Non-GAAP provision for income taxes $ 30,880 $ (2,590 ) $ 28,290 $ 21,687 GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 9,259 $ 2,908 $ 12,167 $ (20,720 ) Acquisition-related adjustment - revenues (2) 1,848 21 1,869 2,336 Acquisition-related costs, net 1,154 - 1,154 4,916 Cost of revenue from amortization of intangible assets 8,895 - 8,895 12,172 Amortization of intangible assets 16,496 - 16,496 19,856 Restructuring and other charges, net 16,118 - 16,118 5,342 Stock-based compensation (1) 35,932 - 35,932 33,499 Non-cash interest expense 12,325 - 12,325 11,896 Adjustment to income tax expense (23,094 ) 1,940 (21,154 ) (12,128 ) Other (4) 5,090 - 5,090 6,870 Non-GAAP net income $ 84,023 $ 4,869 $ 88,892 $ 64,039 Non-GAAP diluted net income per share $ 0.29 $ 0.31 $ 0.22 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 288,648 288,648 294,909 (3) As a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (‘TCJA’), for the nine months ended June 30, 2018, we recorded a tax benefit of approximately $87.0 million related to remeasuring certain deferred tax assets and liabilities at the lower rates, offset in part by a $2.0 million provision for the deemed repatriation of foreign cash and earnings. For the three months ended June 30, 2018, we recorded a benefit of $0.5 million as we revised our estimates of the timing and amounts of the temporary differences. (4) Includes approximately $4 million and $43 million in professional services costs associated with considering strategic alternatives for certain businesses and establishing our Automotive business as an independent reporting segment, for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2018, respectively.

Nuance Communications, Inc. Supplemental Financial Information - GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations, continued (in thousands, except per share amounts) Unaudited Nine Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 ASC 606 Adjustments ASC 605 ASC 605 GAAP provision (benefit) for income taxes $ 7,814 $ 10,029 $ 17,843 $ (67,417 ) Income tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments 83,568 (71 ) 83,497 97,232 Removal of valuation allowance and other items (15,397 ) (6,168 ) (21,565 ) (53,840 ) Removal of discrete items (3) 910 - 910 91,069 Non-GAAP provision for income taxes $ 76,895 $ 3,790 $ 80,685 $ 67,044 GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 6,209 $ 16,860 $ 23,069 $ (140,396 ) Acquisition-related adjustment - revenues (2) 4,985 984 5,969 11,495 Acquisition-related costs, net 6,223 - 6,223 12,837 Cost of revenue from amortization of intangible assets 27,700 - 27,700 38,744 Amortization of intangible assets 50,426 - 50,426 57,094 Restructuring and other charges, net 60,668 - 60,668 27,792 Impairment of goodwill - - - 137,907 Stock-based compensation (1) 100,143 - 100,143 101,466 Non-cash interest expense 37,011 - 37,011 37,091 Adjustment to income tax expense (69,081 ) 6,239 (62,842 ) (134,461 ) Other (4) 12,515 (62 ) 12,453 50,111 Non-GAAP net income $ 236,799 $ 24,021 $ 260,820 $ 199,680 Non-GAAP diluted net income per share $ 0.82 $ 0.91 $ 0.67 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 288,153 288,153 298,983 (3) As a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (‘TCJA’), for the nine months ended June 30, 2018, we recorded a tax benefit of approximately $87.0 million related to remeasuring certain deferred tax assets and liabilities at the lower rates, offset in part by a $2.0 million provision for the deemed repatriation of foreign cash and earnings. For the three months ended June 30, 2018, we recorded a benefit of $0.5 million as we revised our estimates of the timing and amounts of the temporary differences. (4) Includes approximately $4 million and $43 million in professional services costs associated with considering strategic alternatives for certain businesses and establishing our Automotive business as an independent reporting segment, for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2018, respectively.

Nuance Communications, Inc. Supplemental Financial Information - GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations, continued (in thousands) Unaudited Three Months Ended June 30, Nine Months Ended June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 (ASC 606) (ASC 605) (ASC 605) (ASC 606) (ASC 605) (ASC 605) (1) Stock-based compensation Cost of professional services and hosting $ 7,280 $ 7,280 $ 6,790 $ 20,093 $ 20,093 $ 20,474 Cost of product and licensing 197 197 114 593 593 492 Cost of maintenance and support 583 583 551 730 730 1,770 Research and development 10,262 10,262 8,034 26,912 26,912 24,798 Sales and marketing 7,593 7,593 8,461 24,488 24,488 25,997 General and administrative 10,017 10,017 9,549 27,327 27,327 27,935 Total $ 35,932 $ 35,932 $ 33,499 $ 100,143 $ 100,143 $ 101,466 (2) Acquisition-related revenue Revenues $ 1,848 $ 1,869 $ 2,336 $ 4,985 $ 5,969 $ 11,495 Total $ 1,848 $ 1,869 $ 2,336 $ 4,985 $ 5,969 $ 11,495



