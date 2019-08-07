Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Reports Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

Reports Net Revenues of $79.0 Million for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

/EIN News/ -- RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPH) (“Amphastar” or the “Company”) today reported results for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Second Quarter Highlights

Net revenues of $79.0 million for the second quarter

GAAP net income of $47.8 million, or $0.96 per share, for the second quarter

Adjusted non-GAAP net income of $4.1 million, or $0.08 per share, for the second quarter

Dr. Jack Zhang, Amphastar’s Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We are pleased that we have settled our long-running patent dispute with Momenta and Sandoz, and have received $59.9 million from them. Putting this case behind us will allow us to focus on research and development of our pipeline, which will be the primary use of the money that we received. We will also use some of the funds to increase our capacity for sterile injectable and inhalation products to meet the needs of production capacity when more of our pipeline products are approved. We will have the additional benefit of lower legal expenses going forward.”

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (in thousands, except per share data) Net revenues $ 79,047 $ 71,040 $ 158,837 $ 129,433 GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Amphastar $ 47,787 $ (2,853 ) $ 48,655 $ (9,994 ) Adjusted non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Amphastar* $ 4,117 $ 1,157 $ 9,002 $ (1,356 ) GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Amphastar shareholders $ 0.96 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.97 $ (0.21 ) Adjusted non-GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Amphastar shareholders* $ 0.08 $ 0.02 $ 0.18 $ (0.03 )

____________________________

* Adjusted non-GAAP net income attributable to Amphastar and Adjusted non-GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Amphastar shareholders are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the discussion in the section entitled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in Table III of this press release.

Second Quarter Results

Three Months Ended June 30, Change 2019 2018 Dollars % (in thousands) Net revenues: Phytonadione $ 12,441 $ 10,806 $ 1,635 15 % Lidocaine 10,082 10,010 72 1 % Enoxaparin 9,838 8,715 1,123 13 % Naloxone 7,833 11,133 (3,300 ) (30 )% Medroxyprogesterone 6,696 6,365 331 5 % Epinephrine 3,139 3,687 (548 ) (15 )% Primatene® Mist 2,512 — 2,512 N/A Other finished pharmaceutical products 21,194 12,525 8,669 69 % Total finished pharmaceutical products net revenues $ 73,735 $ 63,241 $ 10,494 17 % API 5,312 7,799 (2,487 ) (32 )% Total net revenues $ 79,047 $ 71,040 $ 8,007 11 %

Changes in net revenues were primarily driven by:

Enoxaparin increases due to higher average selling prices

Phytonadione increases due to a higher average selling price

Sales of Primatene ® Mist, launched in December 2018

Mist, launched in December 2018 Increase in sales of other finished pharmaceutical products, such as Cortrosyn®, atropine, sodium bicarbonate, and dextrose which were in high demand due to market shortages, as well as sales of Isoproterenol which we launched in the third quarter of 2018

Three Months Ended June 30, Change 2019 2018 Dollars % (in thousands) Net revenues $ 79,047 $ 71,040 $ 8,007 11 % Cost of revenues 46,660 44,976 1,684 4 % Gross profit $ 32,387 $ 26,064 $ 6,323 24 % as % of net revenues 41 % 37 %

Changes in cost of revenues and the resulting increase to gross margin were primarily driven by:

Sales of Primatene ® Mist, which has higher margins

Mist, which has higher margins Higher average selling prices for enoxaparin

Increased sales of Cortrosyn® and medroxyprogesterone, which have high margins

Three Months Ended June 30, Change 2019 2018 Dollars % (in thousands) Selling, distribution and marketing $ 2,992 $ 1,876 $ 1,116 59 % General and administrative 12,426 11,669 757 6 % Research and development 15,996 15,460 536 3 %

Selling, distribution and marketing expenses increased primarily due to increased marketing expenses related to Primatene ® Mist

Mist General and administrative expenses increased primarily due to higher legal fees

Research and development expenses increased primarily due to personnel-related expenses, as well as depreciation expense at Amphastar Nanjing Pharmaceuticals, or ANP, due to the expansion of the research and development efforts at that facility, and increased clinical trial expenses for our generic product pipeline

Three Months Ended June 30, Change 2019 2018 Dollars % (in thousands) Non-operating income (expense), net $ 60,120 $ (1,259 ) $ 61,379 NM

In June 2019, we recognized a gain of $59.9 million relating to the settlement of our enoxaparin litigation with Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Sandoz Inc.

Cash flow provided by operating activities for the six months ended June 30, 2019, was $48.1 million.

Certain GAAP and non-GAAP measures for comparative periods in 2018 were revised for immaterial errors identified in a previous quarter.

Pipeline Information

The Company currently has four abbreviated new drug applications, or ANDAs, filed with the FDA targeting products with a market size of approximately $800 million, three biosimilar products in development targeting products with a market size of approximately $14 billion, and 11 generic products in development targeting products with a market size of approximately $14 billion. This market information is based on IQVIA data for the 12 months ended June 30, 2019. The Company’s proprietary pipeline includes a new drug application for intranasal naloxone. The Company is currently developing three other proprietary products, which include injectable and intranasal dosage forms.

Amphastar’s Chinese subsidiary, ANP, currently has 12 Drug Master Files, or DMFs, on file with the FDA and is developing six additional DMFs.

Company Information

Amphastar is a specialty pharmaceutical company that focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically-challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. Additionally, the Company sells insulin API products. Most of the Company’s finished products are used in hospital or urgent care clinical settings and are primarily contracted and distributed through group purchasing organizations and drug wholesalers. More information and resources are available at www.amphastar.com.

Amphastar’s logo and other trademarks or service marks of Amphastar, including, but not limited to Primatene®, Amphadase® and Cortrosyn®, are the property of Amphastar.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company is disclosing non-GAAP financial measures when providing financial results. The Company believes that an evaluation of its ongoing operations (and comparisons of its current operations with historical and future operations) would be difficult if the disclosure of its financial results were limited to financial measures prepared only in accordance with GAAP. As a result, the Company is disclosing certain non-GAAP results, including (i) Adjusted non-GAAP net income (loss) attributed to Amphastar and (ii) Adjusted non-GAAP diluted EPS attributed to Amphastar’s shareholders, which exclude amortization expense, share-based compensation, impairment charges, and legal settlements, in order to supplement investors’ and other readers’ understanding and assessment of the Company’s financial performance because the Company’s management uses these measures internally for forecasting, budgeting, and measuring its operating performance. Whenever the Company uses such non-GAAP measures, it will provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Investors and other readers are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures set forth below and should consider non-GAAP measures only as a supplement to, not as a substitute for or as a superior measure to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results today, August 7, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

To access the conference call, dial toll-free (877) 881-2595 or (315) 625-3083 for international callers, five minutes before the conference. The passcode for the conference call is 7375585.

The call can also be accessed on the Investors page on the Company’s website at www.amphastar.com .

Forward Looking Statements

All statements in this press release and in the conference call referenced above that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the Company’s expectations regarding future financial performance, backlog, sales and marketing of its products, market size and growth, the timing of FDA filings or approvals, including the DMFs of ANP, the timing of product launches, acquisitions and other matters related to its pipeline of product candidates, its share buyback program and other future events. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on Amphastar’s historical performance and its current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding Amphastar’s business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “believe,” “estimate,” and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond Amphastar’s control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in Amphastar’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You can locate these reports through the Company’s website at http://ir.amphastar.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Amphastar undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this press release or the conference call referenced above to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available or if subsequent events cause Amphastar’s expectations to change.

Contact Information:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Bill Peters

Chief Financial Officer

(909) 980-9484

Table I

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net revenues $ 79,047 $ 71,040 $ 158,837 $ 129,433 Cost of revenues 46,660 44,976 95,547 86,397 Gross profit 32,387 26,064 63,290 43,036 Operating expenses: Selling, distribution, and marketing 2,992 1,876 6,133 3,597 General and administrative 12,426 11,669 28,753 22,667 Research and development 15,996 15,460 30,603 29,490 Total operating expenses 31,414 29,005 65,489 55,754 Income (loss) from operations 973 (2,941 ) (2,199 ) (12,718 ) Non-operating income (expense), net 60,120 (1,259 ) 59,659 (371 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 61,093 (4,200 ) 57,460 (13,089 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 14,173 (1,347 ) 12,694 (3,095 ) Net income (loss) $ 46,920 $ (2,853 ) $ 44,766 $ (9,994 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests $ (867 ) $ — $ (3,889 ) $ — Net income (loss) attributable to Amphastar $ 47,787 $ (2,853 ) $ 48,655 $ (9,994 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to Amphastar shareholders: Basic $ 1.01 $ (0.06 ) $ 1.04 $ (0.21 ) Diluted $ 0.96 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.97 $ (0.21 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share attributable to Amphastar shareholders: Basic 47,107 46,557 46,925 46,535 Diluted 49,894 46,557 50,155 46,535

The comparative period in 2018 was revised for immaterial errors.

Table II

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Unaudited; in thousands, except share data)

June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 120,373 $ 86,337 Restricted cash 1,865 1,865 Short-term investments 2,836 2,831 Restricted short-term investments 2,290 2,290 Accounts receivable, net 48,823 52,163 Inventories 99,232 69,322 Income tax refunds and deposits 226 49 Prepaid expenses and other assets 8,489 5,485 Total current assets 284,134 220,342 Property, plant, and equipment, net 220,060 210,418 Finance lease right-of-use assets 985 — Operating lease right-of-use assets 20,143 — Goodwill and intangible assets, net 41,718 42,267 Other assets 13,515 9,918 Deferred tax assets 20,746 30,618 Total assets $ 601,301 $ 513,563 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 88,171 $ 87,418 Income taxes payable 3,150 1,187 Current portion of long-term debt 6,941 18,229 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 2,737 — Total current liabilities 100,999 106,834 Long-term reserve for income tax liabilities 415 415 Long-term debt, net of current portion 39,793 31,984 Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 17,754 — Deferred tax liabilities 1,025 1,031 Other long-term liabilities 9,027 8,940 Total liabilities 169,013 149,204 Commitments and contingencies: Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock: par value $0.0001; 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock: par value $0.0001; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 52,212,760 and 47,217,675 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and 51,438,675 and 46,631,118 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018, respectively 5 5 Additional paid-in capital 355,436 344,434 Retained earnings 116,086 67,485 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,223 ) (4,013 ) Treasury stock (79,459 ) (75,476 ) Total Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stockholders’ equity 387,845 332,435 Non-controlling interests 44,443 31,924 Total equity 432,288 364,359 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 601,301 $ 513,563

Table III

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP net income (loss) $ 46,920 $ (2,853 ) $ 44,766 $ (9,994 ) Adjusted for: Intangible amortization 256 722 526 1,451 Share-based compensation 4,032 4,196 8,706 8,862 Impairment of long-lived assets 46 145 183 521 Gain on litigation settlement (59,900 ) — (59,900 ) — Income tax provision (benefit) on pre-tax adjustments 11,955 (1,053 ) 11,020 (2,196 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 3,309 $ 1,157 $ 5,301 $ (1,356 ) Non-GAAP net loss attributable to non-controlling interests $ (808 ) $ — $ (3,701 ) $ — Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Amphastar $ 4,117 $ 1,157 $ 9,002 $ (1,356 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to Amphastar shareholders: Basic $ 0.09 $ 0.02 $ 0.19 $ (0.03 ) Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.02 $ 0.18 $ (0.03 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to Amphastar shareholders: Basic 47,107 46,557 46,925 46,535 Diluted 49,894 48,495 50,155 46,535





Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Selling,

distribution

and marketing General

and

administrative Research

and

development Non-operating

income (expense), net Income

tax provision

(benefit) Non-controlling interest adjustment Cost of revenue GAAP $ 46,660 $ 2,992 $ 12,426 $ 15,996 $ 60,120 $ 14,173 $ (867 ) Intangible amortization (223 ) — (33 ) — — — 11 Share-based compensation (959 ) (95 ) (2,648 ) (330 ) — — 56 Impairment of long-lived assets (43 ) — (3 ) — — 1 Gain on litigation settlement — — — — (59,900 ) — — Income tax provision (benefit) on pre-tax adjustments — — — — — (11,955 ) (9 ) Non-GAAP $ 45,435 $ 2,897 $ 9,742 $ 15,666 $ 220 $ 2,218 $ (808 )

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (continued)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Selling,

distribution

and marketing General

and

administrative Research

and

development Non-operating

income (expense), net Income

tax provision

(benefit) Non-controlling interest adjustment Cost of revenue GAAP $ 44,976 $ 1,876 $ 11,669 $ 15,460 $ (1,259 ) $ (1,347 ) $ — Intangible amortization (683 ) — (39 ) — — — — Share-based compensation (981 ) (104 ) (2,743 ) (368 ) — — — Impairment of long-lived assets (3 ) — (1 ) (141 ) — — — Income tax provision (benefit) on pre-tax adjustments — — — — — 1,053 — Non-GAAP $ 43,309 $ 1,772 $ 8,886 $ 14,951 $ (1,259 ) $ (294 ) $ —

The comparative period in 2018 was revised for immaterial errors.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Selling,

distribution

and marketing General

and

administrative Research

and

development Non-operating

income (expense), net Income

tax provision

(benefit) Non-controlling interest adjustment Cost of revenue GAAP $ 95,547 $ 6,133 $ 28,753 $ 30,603 $ 59,659 $ 12,694 $ (3,889 ) Intangible amortization (453 ) — (73 ) — — — 22 Share-based compensation (2,238 ) (189 ) (5,439 ) (840 ) — — 150 Impairment of long-lived assets (65 ) — (12 ) (106 ) — — 49 Gain on litigation settlement — — — — (59,900 ) — — Income tax provision (benefit) on pre-tax adjustments — — — — — (11,020 ) (33 ) Non-GAAP $ 92,791 $ 5,944 $ 23,229 $ 29,657 $ (241 ) $ 1,674 $ (3,701 )





Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 Selling,

distribution

and marketing General

and

administrative Research

and

development Non-operating

income (expense), net Income

tax provision

(benefit) Non-controlling interest adjustment Cost of revenue GAAP $ 86,397 $ 3,597 $ 22,667 $ 29,490 $ (371 ) $ (3,095 ) $ — Intangible amortization (1,372 ) — (79 ) — — — — Share-based compensation (2,141 ) (211 ) (5,636 ) (874 ) — — — Impairment of long-lived assets (77 ) — (4 ) (440 ) — — — Income tax provision (benefit) on pre-tax adjustments — — — — — 2,196 — Non-GAAP $ 82,807 $ 3,386 $ 16,948 $ 28,176 $ (371 ) $ (899 ) $ —

The comparative period in 2018 was revised for immaterial errors.



