Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Reports Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
Reports Net Revenues of $79.0 Million for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
/EIN News/ -- RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPH) (“Amphastar” or the “Company”) today reported results for the three months ended June 30, 2019.
Second Quarter Highlights
- Net revenues of $79.0 million for the second quarter
- GAAP net income of $47.8 million, or $0.96 per share, for the second quarter
- Adjusted non-GAAP net income of $4.1 million, or $0.08 per share, for the second quarter
Dr. Jack Zhang, Amphastar’s Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We are pleased that we have settled our long-running patent dispute with Momenta and Sandoz, and have received $59.9 million from them. Putting this case behind us will allow us to focus on research and development of our pipeline, which will be the primary use of the money that we received. We will also use some of the funds to increase our capacity for sterile injectable and inhalation products to meet the needs of production capacity when more of our pipeline products are approved. We will have the additional benefit of lower legal expenses going forward.”
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|Net revenues
|$
|79,047
|$
|71,040
|$
|158,837
|$
|129,433
|GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Amphastar
|$
|47,787
|$
|(2,853
|)
|$
|48,655
|$
|(9,994
|)
|Adjusted non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Amphastar*
|$
|4,117
|$
|1,157
|$
|9,002
|$
|(1,356
|)
|GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Amphastar shareholders
|$
|0.96
|$
|(0.06
|)
|$
|0.97
|$
|(0.21
|)
|Adjusted non-GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Amphastar shareholders*
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.18
|$
|(0.03
|)
____________________________
* Adjusted non-GAAP net income attributable to Amphastar and Adjusted non-GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Amphastar shareholders are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the discussion in the section entitled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in Table III of this press release.
Second Quarter Results
|Three Months Ended
|June 30,
|Change
|2019
|2018
|Dollars
|%
|(in thousands)
|Net revenues:
|Phytonadione
|$
|12,441
|$
|10,806
|$
|1,635
|15
|%
|Lidocaine
|10,082
|10,010
|72
|1
|%
|Enoxaparin
|9,838
|8,715
|1,123
|13
|%
|Naloxone
|7,833
|11,133
|(3,300
|)
|(30
|)%
|Medroxyprogesterone
|6,696
|6,365
|331
|5
|%
|Epinephrine
|3,139
|3,687
|(548
|)
|(15
|)%
|Primatene® Mist
|2,512
|—
|2,512
|N/A
|Other finished pharmaceutical products
|21,194
|12,525
|8,669
|69
|%
|Total finished pharmaceutical products net revenues
|$
|73,735
|$
|63,241
|$
|10,494
|17
|%
|API
|5,312
|7,799
|(2,487
|)
|(32
|)%
|Total net revenues
|$
|79,047
|$
|71,040
|$
|8,007
|11
|%
Changes in net revenues were primarily driven by:
- Enoxaparin increases due to higher average selling prices
- Phytonadione increases due to a higher average selling price
- Sales of Primatene® Mist, launched in December 2018
- Increase in sales of other finished pharmaceutical products, such as Cortrosyn®, atropine, sodium bicarbonate, and dextrose which were in high demand due to market shortages, as well as sales of Isoproterenol which we launched in the third quarter of 2018
|Three Months Ended
|June 30,
|Change
|2019
|2018
|Dollars
|%
|(in thousands)
|Net revenues
|$
|79,047
|$
|71,040
|$
|8,007
|11
|%
|Cost of revenues
|46,660
|44,976
|1,684
|4
|%
|Gross profit
|$
|32,387
|$
|26,064
|$
|6,323
|24
|%
|as % of net revenues
|41
|%
|37
|%
Changes in cost of revenues and the resulting increase to gross margin were primarily driven by:
- Sales of Primatene® Mist, which has higher margins
- Higher average selling prices for enoxaparin
- Increased sales of Cortrosyn® and medroxyprogesterone, which have high margins
|Three Months Ended
|June 30,
|Change
|2019
|2018
|Dollars
|%
|(in thousands)
|Selling, distribution and marketing
|$
|2,992
|$
|1,876
|$
|1,116
|59
|%
|General and administrative
|12,426
|11,669
|757
|6
|%
|Research and development
|15,996
|15,460
|536
|3
|%
- Selling, distribution and marketing expenses increased primarily due to increased marketing expenses related to Primatene® Mist
- General and administrative expenses increased primarily due to higher legal fees
- Research and development expenses increased primarily due to personnel-related expenses, as well as depreciation expense at Amphastar Nanjing Pharmaceuticals, or ANP, due to the expansion of the research and development efforts at that facility, and increased clinical trial expenses for our generic product pipeline
|Three Months Ended
|June 30,
|Change
|2019
|2018
|Dollars
|%
|(in thousands)
|Non-operating income (expense), net
|$
|60,120
|$
|(1,259
|)
|$
|61,379
|NM
- In June 2019, we recognized a gain of $59.9 million relating to the settlement of our enoxaparin litigation with Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Sandoz Inc.
Cash flow provided by operating activities for the six months ended June 30, 2019, was $48.1 million.
Certain GAAP and non-GAAP measures for comparative periods in 2018 were revised for immaterial errors identified in a previous quarter.
Pipeline Information
The Company currently has four abbreviated new drug applications, or ANDAs, filed with the FDA targeting products with a market size of approximately $800 million, three biosimilar products in development targeting products with a market size of approximately $14 billion, and 11 generic products in development targeting products with a market size of approximately $14 billion. This market information is based on IQVIA data for the 12 months ended June 30, 2019. The Company’s proprietary pipeline includes a new drug application for intranasal naloxone. The Company is currently developing three other proprietary products, which include injectable and intranasal dosage forms.
Amphastar’s Chinese subsidiary, ANP, currently has 12 Drug Master Files, or DMFs, on file with the FDA and is developing six additional DMFs.
Company Information
Amphastar is a specialty pharmaceutical company that focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically-challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. Additionally, the Company sells insulin API products. Most of the Company’s finished products are used in hospital or urgent care clinical settings and are primarily contracted and distributed through group purchasing organizations and drug wholesalers. More information and resources are available at www.amphastar.com.
Amphastar’s logo and other trademarks or service marks of Amphastar, including, but not limited to Primatene®, Amphadase® and Cortrosyn®, are the property of Amphastar.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company is disclosing non-GAAP financial measures when providing financial results. The Company believes that an evaluation of its ongoing operations (and comparisons of its current operations with historical and future operations) would be difficult if the disclosure of its financial results were limited to financial measures prepared only in accordance with GAAP. As a result, the Company is disclosing certain non-GAAP results, including (i) Adjusted non-GAAP net income (loss) attributed to Amphastar and (ii) Adjusted non-GAAP diluted EPS attributed to Amphastar’s shareholders, which exclude amortization expense, share-based compensation, impairment charges, and legal settlements, in order to supplement investors’ and other readers’ understanding and assessment of the Company’s financial performance because the Company’s management uses these measures internally for forecasting, budgeting, and measuring its operating performance. Whenever the Company uses such non-GAAP measures, it will provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Investors and other readers are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures set forth below and should consider non-GAAP measures only as a supplement to, not as a substitute for or as a superior measure to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Conference Call Information
The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results today, August 7, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.
To access the conference call, dial toll-free (877) 881-2595 or (315) 625-3083 for international callers, five minutes before the conference. The passcode for the conference call is 7375585.
The call can also be accessed on the Investors page on the Company’s website at www.amphastar.com.
Forward Looking Statements
All statements in this press release and in the conference call referenced above that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the Company’s expectations regarding future financial performance, backlog, sales and marketing of its products, market size and growth, the timing of FDA filings or approvals, including the DMFs of ANP, the timing of product launches, acquisitions and other matters related to its pipeline of product candidates, its share buyback program and other future events. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on Amphastar’s historical performance and its current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding Amphastar’s business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “believe,” “estimate,” and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond Amphastar’s control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in Amphastar’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You can locate these reports through the Company’s website at http://ir.amphastar.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Amphastar undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this press release or the conference call referenced above to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available or if subsequent events cause Amphastar’s expectations to change.
Contact Information:
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Bill Peters
Chief Financial Officer
(909) 980-9484
Table I
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations
(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Net revenues
|$
|79,047
|$
|71,040
|$
|158,837
|$
|129,433
|Cost of revenues
|46,660
|44,976
|95,547
|86,397
|Gross profit
|32,387
|26,064
|63,290
|43,036
|Operating expenses:
|Selling, distribution, and marketing
|2,992
|1,876
|6,133
|3,597
|General and administrative
|12,426
|11,669
|28,753
|22,667
|Research and development
|15,996
|15,460
|30,603
|29,490
|Total operating expenses
|31,414
|29,005
|65,489
|55,754
|Income (loss) from operations
|973
|(2,941
|)
|(2,199
|)
|(12,718
|)
|Non-operating income (expense), net
|60,120
|(1,259
|)
|59,659
|(371
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|61,093
|(4,200
|)
|57,460
|(13,089
|)
|Income tax provision (benefit)
|14,173
|(1,347
|)
|12,694
|(3,095
|)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|46,920
|$
|(2,853
|)
|$
|44,766
|$
|(9,994
|)
|Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
|$
|(867
|)
|$
|—
|$
|(3,889
|)
|$
|—
|Net income (loss) attributable to Amphastar
|$
|47,787
|$
|(2,853
|)
|$
|48,655
|$
|(9,994
|)
|Net income (loss) per share attributable to Amphastar shareholders:
|Basic
|$
|1.01
|$
|(0.06
|)
|$
|1.04
|$
|(0.21
|)
|Diluted
|$
|0.96
|$
|(0.06
|)
|$
|0.97
|$
|(0.21
|)
|Weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share attributable to Amphastar shareholders:
|Basic
|47,107
|46,557
|46,925
|46,535
|Diluted
|49,894
|46,557
|50,155
|46,535
The comparative period in 2018 was revised for immaterial errors.
Table II
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
(Unaudited; in thousands, except share data)
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|120,373
|$
|86,337
|Restricted cash
|1,865
|1,865
|Short-term investments
|2,836
|2,831
|Restricted short-term investments
|2,290
|2,290
|Accounts receivable, net
|48,823
|52,163
|Inventories
|99,232
|69,322
|Income tax refunds and deposits
|226
|49
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|8,489
|5,485
|Total current assets
|284,134
|220,342
|Property, plant, and equipment, net
|220,060
|210,418
|Finance lease right-of-use assets
|985
|—
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|20,143
|—
|Goodwill and intangible assets, net
|41,718
|42,267
|Other assets
|13,515
|9,918
|Deferred tax assets
|20,746
|30,618
|Total assets
|$
|601,301
|$
|513,563
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|88,171
|$
|87,418
|Income taxes payable
|3,150
|1,187
|Current portion of long-term debt
|6,941
|18,229
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|2,737
|—
|Total current liabilities
|100,999
|106,834
|Long-term reserve for income tax liabilities
|415
|415
|Long-term debt, net of current portion
|39,793
|31,984
|Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|17,754
|—
|Deferred tax liabilities
|1,025
|1,031
|Other long-term liabilities
|9,027
|8,940
|Total liabilities
|169,013
|149,204
|Commitments and contingencies:
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Preferred stock: par value $0.0001; 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding
|—
|—
|Common stock: par value $0.0001; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 52,212,760 and 47,217,675 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and 51,438,675 and 46,631,118 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018, respectively
|5
|5
|Additional paid-in capital
|355,436
|344,434
|Retained earnings
|116,086
|67,485
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(4,223
|)
|(4,013
|)
|Treasury stock
|(79,459
|)
|(75,476
|)
|Total Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stockholders’ equity
|387,845
|332,435
|Non-controlling interests
|44,443
|31,924
|Total equity
|432,288
|364,359
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|601,301
|$
|513,563
Table III
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|GAAP net income (loss)
|$
|46,920
|$
|(2,853
|)
|$
|44,766
|$
|(9,994
|)
|Adjusted for:
|Intangible amortization
|256
|722
|526
|1,451
|Share-based compensation
|4,032
|4,196
|8,706
|8,862
|Impairment of long-lived assets
|46
|145
|183
|521
|Gain on litigation settlement
|(59,900
|)
|—
|(59,900
|)
|—
|Income tax provision (benefit) on pre-tax adjustments
|11,955
|(1,053
|)
|11,020
|(2,196
|)
|Non-GAAP net income (loss)
|$
|3,309
|$
|1,157
|$
|5,301
|$
|(1,356
|)
|Non-GAAP net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
|$
|(808
|)
|$
|—
|$
|(3,701
|)
|$
|—
|Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Amphastar
|$
|4,117
|$
|1,157
|$
|9,002
|$
|(1,356
|)
|Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to Amphastar shareholders:
|Basic
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.19
|$
|(0.03
|)
|Diluted
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.18
|$
|(0.03
|)
|Weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to Amphastar shareholders:
|Basic
|47,107
|46,557
|46,925
|46,535
|Diluted
|49,894
|48,495
|50,155
|46,535
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
|
Selling,
distribution
and marketing
|
General
and
administrative
|
Research
and
development
|
Non-operating
income (expense), net
|
Income
tax provision
(benefit)
|Non-controlling interest adjustment
|Cost of revenue
|GAAP
|$
|46,660
|$
|2,992
|$
|12,426
|$
|15,996
|$
|60,120
|$
|14,173
|$
|(867
|)
|Intangible amortization
|(223
|)
|—
|(33
|)
|—
|—
|—
|11
|Share-based compensation
|(959
|)
|(95
|)
|(2,648
|)
|(330
|)
|—
|—
|56
|Impairment of long-lived assets
|(43
|)
|—
|(3
|)
|—
|—
|1
|Gain on litigation settlement
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(59,900
|)
|—
|—
|Income tax provision (benefit) on pre-tax adjustments
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(11,955
|)
|(9
|)
|Non-GAAP
|$
|45,435
|$
|2,897
|$
|9,742
|$
|15,666
|$
|220
|$
|2,218
|$
|(808
|)
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (continued)
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2018
|
Selling,
distribution
and marketing
|
General
and
administrative
|
Research
and
development
|
Non-operating
income (expense), net
|
Income
tax provision
(benefit)
|Non-controlling interest adjustment
|Cost of revenue
|GAAP
|$
|44,976
|$
|1,876
|$
|11,669
|$
|15,460
|$
|(1,259
|)
|$
|(1,347
|)
|$
|—
|Intangible amortization
|(683
|)
|—
|(39
|)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Share-based compensation
|(981
|)
|(104
|)
|(2,743
|)
|(368
|)
|—
|—
|—
|Impairment of long-lived assets
|(3
|)
|—
|(1
|)
|(141
|)
|—
|—
|—
|Income tax provision (benefit) on pre-tax adjustments
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|1,053
|—
|Non-GAAP
|$
|43,309
|$
|1,772
|$
|8,886
|$
|14,951
|$
|(1,259
|)
|$
|(294
|)
|$
|—
The comparative period in 2018 was revised for immaterial errors.
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
|
Selling,
distribution
and marketing
|
General
and
administrative
|
Research
and
development
|
Non-operating
income (expense), net
|
Income
tax provision
(benefit)
|Non-controlling interest adjustment
|Cost of revenue
|GAAP
|$
|95,547
|$
|6,133
|$
|28,753
|$
|30,603
|$
|59,659
|$
|12,694
|$
|(3,889
|)
|Intangible amortization
|(453
|)
|—
|(73
|)
|—
|—
|—
|22
|Share-based compensation
|(2,238
|)
|(189
|)
|(5,439
|)
|(840
|)
|—
|—
|150
|Impairment of long-lived assets
|(65
|)
|—
|(12
|)
|(106
|)
|—
|—
|49
|Gain on litigation settlement
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(59,900
|)
|—
|—
|Income tax provision (benefit) on pre-tax adjustments
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(11,020
|)
|(33
|)
|Non-GAAP
|$
|92,791
|$
|5,944
|$
|23,229
|$
|29,657
|$
|(241
|)
|$
|1,674
|$
|(3,701
|)
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2018
|
Selling,
distribution
and marketing
|
General
and
administrative
|
Research
and
development
|
Non-operating
income (expense), net
|
Income
tax provision
(benefit)
|Non-controlling interest adjustment
|Cost of revenue
|GAAP
|$
|86,397
|$
|3,597
|$
|22,667
|$
|29,490
|$
|(371
|)
|$
|(3,095
|)
|$
|—
|Intangible amortization
|(1,372
|)
|—
|(79
|)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Share-based compensation
|(2,141
|)
|(211
|)
|(5,636
|)
|(874
|)
|—
|—
|—
|Impairment of long-lived assets
|(77
|)
|—
|(4
|)
|(440
|)
|—
|—
|—
|Income tax provision (benefit) on pre-tax adjustments
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|2,196
|—
|Non-GAAP
|$
|82,807
|$
|3,386
|$
|16,948
|$
|28,176
|$
|(371
|)
|$
|(899
|)
|$
|—
The comparative period in 2018 was revised for immaterial errors.
