Applied Optoelectronics Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- SUGAR LAND, Texas, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI), a leading provider of fiber-optic access network products for the internet datacenter, cable broadband, telecom and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

“We are pleased with our execution in the quarter as we delivered revenue within our guidance range and achieved better than expected bottom-line results,” said Dr. Thompson Lin, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. founder and CEO. “The datacenter demand environment remained consistent with our expectations and we secured five new datacenter design wins. We continue to have good technical engagement with both existing and new customers and are encouraged by the positive response to our innovations.”

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Summary

Total revenue was $43.4 million, compared with $87.8 million in the second quarter of 2018 and $52.7 million in the first quarter of 2019.



GAAP gross margin was 24.3%, compared with 38.6% in the second quarter of 2018 and 23.4% in the first quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP gross margin was 27.2%, compared with 40.4% in the second quarter of 2018 and 25.5% in the first quarter of 2019.



GAAP net loss was $11.4 million, or $0.57 per basic share, compared with net income of $8.0 million, or $0.40 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2018, and a net loss of $10.5 million, or $0.53 per basic share in the first quarter of 2019.



Non-GAAP net loss was $5.2 million, or $0.26 per basic share, compared with non-GAAP net income of $12.9 million, or $0.64 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2018, and a non-GAAP net loss of $5.4 million, or $0.27 per basic share in the first quarter of 2019.

A reconciliation between all GAAP and non-GAAP information referenced above is contained in the tables below. Please also refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a description of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Third Quarter 2019 Business Outlook (+)

For the third quarter of 2019, the company currently expects:

Revenue in the range of $46 million to $49 million.

Non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 27% to 29%.

Non-GAAP net loss in the range of $4.2 million to $5.7 million, and non-GAAP loss per share in the range of $0.21 to $0.28 using approximately 20.0 million shares.

(+) Please refer to the note below on forward-looking statements and the risks involved with such statements as well as the note on non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call Information

The company will host a conference call and webcast for analysts and investors on August 7, 2019 to discuss its second quarter 2019 results and outlook for its third quarter 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time / 3:30 p.m. Central time. Open to the public, investors may access the call by dialing (412) 717-9586. A live audio webcast of the conference call along with supplemental financial information will also be accessible on the company's website at investors.ao-inc.com . Following the webcast, an archived version will be available on the website for one year. A telephonic replay of the call will be available one hour after the call and will run for five business days and may be accessed by dialing (412) 317-0088 and entering passcode 10133532.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "could," "would," "target," "seek," "aim," "predicts," "think," "objectives," "optimistic," "new," "goal," "strategy," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect," "plan" "project," "permit" or by other similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These statements include management’s beliefs and expectations related to our outlook for the third quarter of 2019. Such forward-looking statements reflect the views of management at the time such statements are made. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions and current expectations, which could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: reduction in the size or quantity of customer orders; change in demand for the company's products due to industry conditions; changes in manufacturing operations; volatility in manufacturing costs; delays in shipments of products; disruptions in the supply chain; change in the rate of design wins or the rate of customer acceptance of new products; the company's reliance on a small number of customers for a substantial portion of its revenues; potential pricing pressure; a decline in demand for our customers' products or their rate of deployment of their products; general conditions in the internet datacenter, cable television (CATV) broadband, telecom, or fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets; changes in the world economy (particularly in the United States and China); changes in the regulation and taxation of international trade, including the imposition of tariffs; changes in currency exchange rates; the negative effects of seasonality; and other risks and uncertainties described more fully in the company's documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. More information about these and other risks that may impact the company's business are set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the company's quarterly and annual reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to us as of the date hereof, and qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in the company's expectations.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We provide non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), and non-GAAP earnings per share to eliminate the impact of items that we do not consider indicative of our overall operating performance. To arrive at our non-GAAP gross margin, we exclude stock-based compensation expense, expenses associated with discontinued products, and non-recurring expenses, if any, from our GAAP gross margin. To arrive at our non-GAAP net income (loss), we exclude all amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, non-recurring expenses, unrealized foreign exchange gain (loss), losses from the disposal of idle assets, if any, non-recurring tax expenses (benefits), and expenses associated with discontinued products, if any, from our GAAP net income (loss). Included in our non-recurring expenses in Q2 2019 and Q2 2018 are certain legal and consulting fees (if any) and employee severance expenses (if any). Also included in our non-recurring expenses in the six months ended June 30, 2019, but not included in our results in Q2 2019 or in the corresponding periods during the prior year, was the unamortized debt issuance costs associated with the extinguishment of certain debt. Non-cash expenses associated with discontinued products in Q2 2019 and Q2 2018 include depreciation on certain equipment undergoing reconfiguration. Other expenses associated with discontinued products in Q2 2019 and Q2 2018 include inventory obsolescence charges associated with materials used in the manufacture of these discontinued products.

Our non-GAAP earnings per share is calculated by dividing our non-GAAP net income by the fully diluted share count (for periods in which non-GAAP net income is positive) or basic share count (for periods in which our non-GAAP net income is negative). We believe that our non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance for the following reasons:

We believe that elimination of items such as amortization of intangible assets, unrealized foreign exchange gain or loss, stock-based compensation expense and non-recurring revenue and expenses are appropriate because treatment of these items may vary for reasons unrelated to our overall operating performance;

We believe that elimination of expenses associated with discontinued products, including depreciation and inventory obsolescence is appropriate because these expenses are not indicative of our ongoing operations;

We believe that non-GAAP measures provide better comparability with our past financial performance, period-to-period results and with our peer companies, many of which also use similar non-GAAP financial measures; and

We anticipate that investors and securities analysts will utilize non-GAAP measures as a supplement to GAAP measures to evaluate our overall operating performance.

A reconciliation of our GAAP net income (loss) and GAAP earnings (loss) per share for Q2 2019 to our non-GAAP net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share is provided below, together with corresponding reconciliations for the three month period ended June 30, 2019.

Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), earnings (loss) per share, or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other organizations because other organizations may not calculate such other non-GAAP measures in the same manner. We have not reconciled the non-GAAP measures included in our guidance to the appropriate GAAP financial measures because the GAAP measures are not accessible on a forward-looking basis. GAAP measures that impact our non-GAAP financial measures may include stock-based compensation expense, non-recurring expenses, amortization of intangible assets, unrealized exchange loss (gain), asset impairment charges, and loss (gain) from disposal of idle assets. These GAAP measures cannot be reasonably predicted and may directly impact our non-GAAP gross margin, our non-GAAP net income and our non-GAAP fully-diluted earnings per share, although changes with respect to certain of these measures may offset other changes. In addition, certain of these measures are out of our control. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical products, including components, modules and equipment. AOI's products are the building blocks for broadband fiber access networks around the world, where they are used in the internet datacenter, CATV broadband, telecom and FTTH markets. AOI supplies optical networking lasers, components and equipment to tier-1 customers in all four of these markets. In addition to its corporate headquarters, wafer fab and advanced engineering and production facilities in Sugar Land, TX, AOI has engineering and manufacturing facilities in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China. For additional information, visit www.ao-inc.com .

Investor Relations Contacts:

The Blueshirt Group, Investor Relations

Maria Riley

+1-415-217-7722

ir@ao-inc.com

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash $ 83,987 $ 58,004 Accounts Receivable, Net 28,406 30,534 Notes receivable 136 - Inventories 81,475 93,256 Prepaid Income Tax 1,312 1,188 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 5,719 11,293 Total Current Assets 201,035 194,275 Property, Plant And Equipment, Net 247,887 234,211 Land Use Rights, Net 5,743 5,814 Right of Use Asset 7,912 - Intangible Assets, Net 4,028 3,977 Deferred Income Tax Assets 27,437 21,714 Other Assets 1,080 6,849 TOTAL ASSETS $ 495,122 $ 466,840 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts Payable $ 31,526 $ 29,910 Accrued Expenses 13,986 19,291 Current Lease Liability 903 - Bank Acceptance Payable 2,532 4,628 Current Portion of Notes Payable and Long Term Debt 19,180 23,589 Total Current Liabilities 68,127 77,418 Notes Payable and Long Term Debt 30,468 60,328 Convertible Senior Notes 76,630 - Other Long-Term Liabilities 8,182 - TOTAL LIABILITIES 183,407 137,746 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 311,715 329,094 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 495,122 $ 466,840





Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, Revenue 2019 2018 2019 2018 Datacenter $ 31,806 $ 69,040 $ 70,305 $ 119,623 CATV 9,818 14,184 21,780 24,752 Telecom 1,630 4,157 3,368 7,743 FTTH 16 166 110 277 Other 141 275 567 666 Total Revenue 43,411 87,822 96,130 153,061 Total Cost of Goods Sold 32,873 53,959 73,241 93,362 Total Gross Profit 10,538 33,863 22,889 59,699 Operating Expenses: Research and Development 11,151 12,645 22,336 24,381 Sales and Marketing 2,331 2,377 4,926 4,851 General and Administrative 10,884 9,898 21,324 19,354 Total Operating Expenses 24,366 24,920 48,586 48,586 Operating Income (Loss) (13,828 ) 8,943 (25,697 ) 11,113 Other Income (Expense): Interest Income 310 85 382 137 Interest Expense (1,490 ) (279 ) (2,486 ) (350 ) Other Income 235 292 313 305 Foreign Exchange Gain (Loss) 216 1,289 (17 ) 249 Total Other Income (Expense): (729 ) 1,387 (1,808 ) 341 Net Income (loss) before Income Taxes (14,557 ) 10,330 (27,505 ) 11,454 Income Tax Benefit (Expense) 3,191 (2,296 ) 5,665 (1,300 ) Net Income (loss) (11,366 ) 8,034 (21,840 ) 10,154 Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders basic $ (0.57 ) $ 0.41 $ (1.10 ) $ 0.52 diluted $ (0.57 ) $ 0.40 $ (1.10 ) $ 0.51 Weighted-average shares used to compute

net income (loss) per share attributable to

common stockholders basic 19,932 19,590 19,898 19,541 diluted 19,932 20,080 19,898 20,012





Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Reconciliation of Statements of Operations under GAAP and Non-GAAP (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP total gross profit (a) $ 10,538 $ 33,863 $ 22,889 $ 59,699 Share-based compensation expense 199 211 388 388 Non-recurring expense - - - 7 Expenses associated with discontinued products 1,067 1,432 1,992 1,503 Non-GAAP total gross profit (a) 11,804 35,506 25,269 61,597 GAAP net income (loss) (11,366 ) 8,034 (21,840 ) 10,154 Amortization of intangible assets 133 127 263 253 Share-based compensation expense 3,020 2,900 5,963 5,469 Non-recurring charges 812 330 1,054 620 Expenses associated with discontinued products 1,067 1,432 1,992 1,503 Non-cash expenses associated with discontinued products 1,116 1,004 2,133 1,755 Unrealized exchange loss (gain) 56 (911 ) (171 ) (1,114 ) Non-recurring tax benefit - (48 ) - (162 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) (5,162 ) 12,868 (10,606 ) 18,478 GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.57 ) $ 0.40 $ (1.10 ) $ 0.51 Amortization of intangible assets 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 Share-based compensation expense 0.15 0.14 0.30 0.27 Non-recurring charges 0.04 0.02 0.05 0.03 Expenses associated with discontinued products 0.05 0.07 0.10 0.08 Non-cash expenses associated with discontinued products 0.06 0.05 0.11 0.09 Loss from disposal of idle assets - - - - Unrealized exchange loss (gain) 0.00 (0.05 ) (0.01 ) (0.06 ) Non-recurring tax benefit - (0.00 ) - (0.01 ) Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.26 ) $ 0.64 $ (0.53 ) $ 0.92 Shares used to compute diluted loss per share 19,932 19,590 19,898 19,541 Shares used to compute diluted earnings per share 19,932 20,080 19,898 20,012 (a) Provided for the purpose of calculating gross profit as a percentage of revenue (gross margin).



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.