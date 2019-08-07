Globe partners with Amdocs to accelerate rollout of innovative 5G services

Amdocs 3GPP compliant policy control function will enable Globe to offer high-speed, low-latency tiered 5G services, and help it design and build open cloud 5G network

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that it will provide Globe, top mobile network operator in the Philippines, with Amdocs 5G Policy Control Function (5G PCF) solution to accelerate its rollout of innovative 5G services for better customer experience.



Leveraging the existing capabilities of Globe’s 4G PCRF such as sophisticated metering capabilities enabled by a highly-configurable business rules engine, Amdocs 5G PCF will enable Globe to offer an extensive set of 5G use cases. Globe can introduce enhanced mobile broadband, ultra-reliable low-latency networks, as well as IoT offerings, and innovative enterprise and consumer applications based on slice-aware services.

“We are actively advancing our network capabilities to deliver new value-rich innovations to our customers. We are also leveraging our cloud infrastructure to support services that can be deployed, discovered and scaled on demand,” said Globe Chief Technology and Information Officer Gil Genio. “Our technology partnership with Amdocs helps us accelerate the deployment of new 5G services to provide our customers with improved security, scalability, and agility in their digitization journey.”

“Globe is continuing to take steps to advance its market leadership position by investing in new cloud network technologies such as Amdocs 5G PCF,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of Media, Network and Technology at Amdocs. “Our 5G portfolio is an open and rich cloud-ready ecosystem of solutions that enables service providers to design, deploy, operate, and monetize 5G networks. Within this portfolio, Amdocs Policy Controller brings a highly sophisticated approach to policy management that will accelerate Globe’s service innovation and service management capabilities.”

Amdocs Policy Controller is a high-performance, carrier-grade and scalable policy control software solution, employing a service-based architecture compliant with 3GPP 5G Release specifications. It facilitates stringent 5G performance requirements and high reliability operations. It is pre-integrated with a wide array of network elements and has been successfully tested for interoperability in multi-vendor production platforms.

About Amdocs

Amdocs is a leading software and services provider to communications and media companies of all sizes, accelerating the industry’s dynamic and continuous digital transformation. With a rich set of innovative solutions, long-term business relationships with 350 communications and media providers, and technology and distribution ties to 600 content creators, Amdocs delivers business improvements to drive growth. Amdocs and its 25,000 employees serve customers in over 85 countries. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.0 billion in fiscal 2018. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

About Globe

Globe is a leading full service telecommunications company in the Philippines, serving the needs of consumers and businesses across an entire suite of products and services including mobile, fixed, broadband, data connections, internet and managed services. Its principals are Ayala Corporation and SingTel who are acknowledged industry leaders in the country and in the region. For more information, visit https://www.globe.com.ph/ .

Amdocs’ Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018 filed on December 10, 2018 and our quarterly 6-K form furnished on February 19 and May 28, 2019.

