CohBar Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Business Update

“During the quarter, we were pleased to resume the dosing of subjects in the Phase 1a/1b clinical trial of our lead candidate CB4211 for NASH and obesity, while continuing to progress our evaluation of additional novel peptides targeting fibrotic diseases, cancer, and type 2 diabetes,” said Steven Engle, Chief Executive Officer. “We believe that CB4211 is the first of a number of candidates that our technology platform will identify for advancement into the clinic. Our seminar in June also provided strong validation from world class researchers and CohBar scientists of the potential of mitochondrial based therapeutics, as well as CohBar’s position as a leader in this emerging field. It’s an exciting time to be at CohBar.”

Business Highlights



Resumed CB4211 clinical trial: Dosing of subjects for the company’s Phase 1a/1b clinical trial of CB4211 resumed in June, and has continued in the current quarter for its lead MBT candidate for the potential treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The trial design is available at www.clinicaltrials.gov .





Presented a novel scientific discovery at the American Diabetes Association annual conference : In June, CohBar presented its recent discovery of a mechanism of action of a family of novel peptides with positive effects on glucose tolerance in animal models of type 2 diabetes. The studies showed novel peptide analogs of CB5064 are effective in diet induced obese (DIO) mice, a widely used model of type 2 diabetes. Additional studies also demonstrated that CB5064 interacts with the apelin receptor, a key cell surface receptor involved in the regulation of glucose utilization, fluid homeostasis and cardiovascular function. Click link to ADA poster .





In May, the company hosted a seminar, entitled “Mitochondria, a Source for Novel Therapeutics,” which featured CohBar’s founders, Dr. Pinchas Cohen and Dr. David Sinclair, and CohBar’s Chief Science Officer, Dr. Ken Cundy, discussing the role of mitochondria in health and aging, and mitochondrial-derived peptides (MDPs) as a novel source of potential therapeutics for a host of major age-related diseases. A recording of the webcast is available at or by . Held Annual General Meeting and review: In June, the company held its Annual General meeting and provided a review and update on the company’s progress and plans. The slides are available on the company’s website at www.cohbar.com .

During the second quarter and more recently, Dr. Pinchas Cohen and Dr. Nir Barzilai continued to be recognized as international leaders in the study of mitochondrial science, aging and age-related diseases:

Dr. Cohen delivered a keynote presentation on “Systems Biology of the Mitochondria in Aging” at the American Aging Association Annual Meeting in San Francisco, in May 2019; and “Addressing the Challenges of an Aging Society Through Innovation” at a panel entitled “Forum on Aging,” at the G20 Meeting in Japan in June 2019. In addition, Dr. Cohen co-authored “Metabolomic profile of diet-induced obesity mice in response to humanin and small humanin-like peptide 2 treatment,” published in Metabolomics, and “The mitochondrial-derived peptide MOTS-c is a regulator of plasma metabolites and enhances insulin sensitivity,” published in Physiological Reports. He also authored an editorial published in The Journal of Molecular Medicine entitled “MOTS-c: an equal opportunity insulin sensitizer.”



Dr. Barzilai delivered a keynote presentation, entitled “Advancements in Genomics,” at the Glenn Center Harvard Symposium in May 2019, and the keynote address at the Nutrition and Obesity Research Center (NORC) at the Harvard Annual Symposium in July 2019. In addition, Dr. Barzilai presented data at the Biology of Aging, Gordon Research Conference on Molecular, Cellular and Physiological Determinants of Lifespan and Healthspan. More recently, Dr. Barzilai co-authored three papers on “Creating the Next Generation of Translational Geroscientists,” “The Development of Clinical Trials to Extend Healthy Lifespan,” and a highly publicized paper in Nature on exome sequencing in type 2 diabetes.

Financial Highlights

Cash and Investments. CohBar had cash and investments of $16.8 million as of June 30, 2019, compared to $22.2 million as of December 31, 2018. The cash burn for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, was approximately $2.9 million.



CohBar had cash and investments of $16.8 million as of June 30, 2019, compared to $22.2 million as of December 31, 2018. The cash burn for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, was approximately $2.9 million. R&D Expenses. Research and development expenses were $1.4 million in the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $1.8 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease was primarily due to the timing of certain preclinical and clinical costs incurred in the prior year period partially offset by an increase in costs associated with our research programs focused on the continuing development of peptides.



Research and development expenses were $1.4 million in the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $1.8 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease was primarily due to the timing of certain preclinical and clinical costs incurred in the prior year period partially offset by an increase in costs associated with our research programs focused on the continuing development of peptides. G&A Expenses. General and administrative expenses were $1.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $1.3 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily due to legal expenses related to the protection of our intellectual property, recruiting costs, and increased director fees.



General and administrative expenses were $1.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $1.3 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily due to legal expenses related to the protection of our intellectual property, recruiting costs, and increased director fees. Net Loss. For the three months ended June 30, 2019, net loss, which included $0.8 million of non-cash expenses, was $3.1 million, or $0.07 per basic and diluted share. For the three months ended June 30, 2018, net loss, which included $0.9 million of non-cash expenses, was $3.3 million, or $0.08 per basic and diluted share.

About CB4211

CohBar’s lead clinical program is based on CB4211, a first-in-class mitochondria based therapeutic, that has demonstrated significant therapeutic potential in preclinical models of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. CB4211 is a novel and improved analog of MOTS-c, a naturally occurring mitochondrial-derived peptide, which has been shown to play a significant role in the regulation of metabolism, and was discovered in 2012 by CohBar founder Dr. Pinchas Cohen and his academic collaborators. In July 2018, CB4211 entered a Phase 1a/1b clinical trial which includes an evaluation of biological activity relevant to NASH and obesity. NASH is a chronic and silent disease in its early stages that can progress to more serious disease stages, such as advanced fibrosis, cirrhosis, liver failure or liver cancer. NASH has been estimated to affect as many as 12% of adults in the U.S., and there is no approved treatment for the disease.

About CohBar

CohBar (NASDAQ: CWBR) is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics, an emerging class of drugs for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. Mitochondria based therapeutics originate from the discovery by CohBar’s founders of a novel group of naturally occurring mitochondrial-derived peptides within the mitochondrial genome which regulate metabolism, cell death, and whose biological activity declines with age. CohBar’s efforts focus on the development of these mitochondrial-derived peptides into mitochondria based therapeutics that offer the potential to address a broad range of age-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, type 2 diabetes, fibrotic diseases, cancer, and cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases. To date, the company and its founders have discovered more than 100 mitochondrial-derived peptides. For additional company information, please visit www.cohbar.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements which are not historical facts within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and other future conditions. In some cases you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “project,” “plan,” “expect,” “goal,” “seek,” “future,” “likely” or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions. Examples of such forward-looking statements including but not limited to statements regarding anticipated outcomes of research and clinical trials for our lead candidate, CB4211, or other mitochondria based therapeutic (MBT) candidates; expectations regarding the future market for any drug we may develop; expectations regarding the growth of MBTs as a significant future class of drug products; and statements regarding anticipated therapeutic properties and potential of our MBTs or the properties, potential and effects of newly-discovered mitochondrial-derived peptides. You are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those set forth in these forward looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include: our ability to successfully advance drug discovery and development programs, including the delay or termination of ongoing clinical trials; our possible inability to mitigate the prevalence and/or persistence of the injection site reactions, receipt of unfavorable feedback from regulators regarding the safety or tolerability of CB4211 or the possibility of other developments affecting the viability of CB4211 as a clinical candidate or its commercial potential; results that are different from earlier data results including less favorable than and that may not support further clinical development; our ability to raise additional capital when necessary to continue our operations; our ability to recruit and retain key management and scientific personnel; and our ability to establish and maintain partnerships with corporate and industry partners. Additional assumptions, risks and uncertainties are described in detail in our registration statements, reports and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators, which are available on our website, and at www.sec.gov or www.sedar.com .

You are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and other information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and CohBar does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. Nothing herein shall constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

CohBar, Inc. Condensed Balance Sheets As of June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 3,813,679 $ 5,722,342 Investments 13,014,754 16,460,426 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 543,626 260,630 Total current assets 17,372,059 22,443,398 Property and equipment, net 463,050 520,740 Intangible assets, net 19,693 20,233 Other assets 56,793 56,793 Total assets $ 17,911,595 $ 23,041,164 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 194,420 $ 1,142,735 Accrued liabilities 548,119 351,813 Accrued payroll and other compensation 289,907 667,661 Total current liabilities 1,032,446 2,162,209 Notes payable, net of debt discount and offering costs of $766,238 and $986,163 as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 3,136,262 2,916,337 Total liabilities 4,168,708 5,078,546 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, Authorized 5,000,000 shares; No shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, Authorized 75,000,000 shares; Issued and outstanding 42,861,422 shares as of June 30, 2019 and 42,578,208 as of December 31, 2018 42,861 42,578 Additional paid-in capital 59,627,205 57,868,593 Accumulated deficit (45,927,179 ) (39,948,553 ) Total stockholders’ equity 13,742,887 17,962,618 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 17,911,595 $ 23,041,164

CohBar, Inc. Condensed Statements of Operations (unaudited) For The Three Months Ended June 30, For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues $ - $ - $ - $ - Operating expenses: Research and development 1,418,426 1,832,459 2,790,274 4,513,442 General and administrative 1,539,305 1,315,316 2,995,502 2,228,404 Total operating expenses 2,957,731 3,147,775 5,785,776 6,741,846 Operating loss (2,957,731 ) (3,147,775 ) (5,785,776 ) (6,741,846 ) Other (expense) income: Interest income 87,488 8,048 181,893 19,008 Interest expense (77,837 ) (73,207 ) (154,818 ) (74,616 ) Amortization of debt discount and offering costs (109,962 ) (103,179 ) (219,925 ) (105,244 ) Total other (expense) income (100,311 ) (168,338 ) (192,850 ) (160,852 ) Net loss $ (3,058,042 ) $ (3,316,113 ) $ (5,978,626 ) $ (6,902,698 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.07 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.17 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 42,799,486 40,261,670 42,717,950 39,969,738



