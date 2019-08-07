Zosano Pharma to Host Conference Call on Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provide Operational Update

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss results for the second quarter of 2019 and provide an operational update. The Company will announce its financial results for this period in a press release to be issued prior to the call.



To access the live webcast, please visit the Investor Relations page of the Zosano Pharma website at http://ir.zosanopharma.com/events.cfm. Alternatively, you may access the live conference call by dialing (844) 379-5311 (U.S.) or (209) 905-5963 (international). The conference ID number is 6873425.

A replay will be available on the company's website approximately three hours after the call and available through November 14, 2019.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on providing administration of therapeutics to patients using its intracutaneous delivery system, which consists of titanium microneedles coated with drug that can enable rapid systemic administration to patients. The company’s lead product candidate is QtryptaTM (M207), which is Zosano’s proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan delivered via its intracutaneous delivery technology for the treatment of migraine disease. In February 2017, the company announced statistically significant results from the ZOTRIP pivotal study and in February 2019, Zosano announced the completion of the final milestone in its long-term safety study. Learn more at www.zosanopharma.com .

Zosano Contact:

Greg Kitchener

Chief Financial Officer

510-745-1200

PR Contact:

Sylvia Wheeler (or Alexandra Santos)

swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com/asantos@wheelhouselsa.com



