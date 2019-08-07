Amdocs Partners with Xfinity Mobile on Multi-Year Managed Services Agreement for Hosted Operations

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it is supporting Comcast’s rapidly growing Xfinity Mobile service. Xfinity Mobile is a wireless service available to Xfinity Internet customers that combines America’s best LTE network with more than 19 million Xfinity WiFi hotspots to deliver a better wireless experience, for less money, on the most popular devices.



Amdocs is supporting Xfinity Mobile with dynamic digital business solutions and a multi-year managed services agreement of hosted operations. The Amdocs platform enables Comcast to continue to meet the evolving needs of the business.

The Comcast and Amdocs DevOps teams work collaboratively to launch new mobile offers and service enhancements via agile methodologies that drive increased business value and economics and provide a simpler and more consistent digital customer experience.

“Xfinity Mobile offers customers flexibility and customization – from mixing data options on an account to easily switching data options mid-month based on usage. As Xfinity Mobile continues to grow, it requires a platform that is open and dynamic to support its current demands and future growth,” said Gary Miles, chief marketing officer at Amdocs. “We are pleased to support Comcast as it continues to lead the way in delivering service innovation.”

About Amdocs

Amdocs is a leading software and services provider to communications and media companies of all sizes, accelerating the industry’s dynamic and continuous digital transformation. With a rich set of innovative solutions, long-term business relationships with 350 communications and media providers, and technology and distribution ties to 600 content creators, Amdocs delivers business improvements to drive growth. Amdocs and its 25,000 employees serve customers in over 85 countries. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.0 billion in fiscal 2018. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

Amdocs’ Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018 filed on December 10, 2018 and our quarterly 6-K form furnished on February 19 and May 28, 2019.

Media Contacts:

Linda Horiuchi

Amdocs Public Relations

E-mail: linda.horiuchi@amdocs.com

Tel: +1 201 631 6810

Emily Holt

PAN Communications for Amdocs

Email: Amdocs@pancomm.com

Mobile: +1 617 502 4300



