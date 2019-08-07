Sky Italia Awards Amdocs Multi-Year Managed Services Agreement to Enhance Customer Experience and Operational Efficiencies in Support of its Move into Fixed Broadband

Satellite TV provider to increase business agility and IT velocity, modernizing IT operations using AI-driven automation and DevOps from Amdocs

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that Sky Italia, a leading satellite TV service provider and broadcaster in Italy, selected Amdocs to modernize its digital monetization operations under a multi-year managed services agreement. This agreement follows a separate multi-year managed services agreement signed last year between the companies for the delivery of an Amdocs open network solution.



Under the new agreement, Amdocs will deliver its market-leading Smart Operations (SmartOps) managed services to Sky Italia, including advanced automation, artificial intelligence and machine-learning tools and ongoing application development leveraging DevOps methodologies, all under predefined, key business performance indicators. As a result, Sky Italia will be able to enhance customer experiences and operational efficiencies, as well as continuously identify new areas for improvement.

“Amdocs has been supporting Sky Italia in the area of digital monetization with systems excellence and on-time delivery for several years,” said Gabriele Scarponi, CIO at Sky Italia. “We are now expanding our relationship to also include ongoing operation and enhancement of these systems using the most advanced tools and methodologies. This will help us increase business agility and IT velocity as we prepare for the accelerating pace of change in our industry and our expansion into fixed broadband. It will also help us provide the highest levels of customer service, consistently, across our growing operations.”

“We are excited to expand our relationship with Sky Italia, as it continues to revolutionize the television experience in Italy and grow into new lines of business,” said Gary Miles, chief marketing officer at Amdocs. “With Amdocs SmartOps, part of our amdocsONE portfolio of open and dynamic solutions and services, Sky Italia will be well poised to introduce enhanced customer experiences, smart monetization and improved time to market of new services, while leveraging a single point of accountability for systems development, delivery and operation.”

About Amdocs

Amdocs is a leading software and services provider to communications and media companies of all sizes, accelerating the industry’s dynamic and continuous digital transformation. With a rich set of innovative solutions, long-term business relationships with 350 communications and media providers, and technology and distribution ties to 600 content creators, Amdocs delivers business improvements to drive growth. Amdocs and its 25,000 employees serve customers in over 85 countries. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.0 billion in fiscal 2018. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com .

