Amdocs and XL Axiata Expand Partnership with Long-term Managed Digital Transformation

amdocsONE portfolio combined with multi-year managed services will enable XL to accelerate their digital journey

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that XL Axiata, one of the leading Indonesian communications service providers, will deploy the amdocsONE consumer experience and monetization solution under a multi-year managed digital transformation agreement. The agreement represents an expansion and extension of the decade-long relationship between the companies.



Under the agreement, Amdocs will modernize, automate and digitize XL Axiata’s postpaid, prepaid mobile, consumer and enterprise fixed-line businesses. The amdocsONE cloud-native open and dynamic portfolio will allow XL to digitize the sales and ordering experience, consolidate multiple catalogs into a single solution, and better manage their marketing with more targeted and intelligent campaigns, tailored to the specific needs of each customer.

Leveraging the amdocsONE microservices approach, which is delivered using DevOps practices, XL will be able to upgrade systems at regular quick intervals, bringing fast time to business value and meeting the evolving needs of the business. Amdocs will also consolidate multiple service monetization systems for enterprise and consumer fixed-line customers, providing a single convergent solution for all XL’s lines of business.

The expanded managed services agreement also includes Amdocs Smart Operations (SmartOps). SmartOps manages the hybrid IT complexity by continuously enhancing operational efficiencies using advanced automation and machine learning, coupled with an innovative implementation of Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) methodologies. This will enable XL to quickly launch new services and fully digitize the customer experience without impacting ongoing services.

“With the rapid growth of the Indonesian digital economy, our customers expect a continuous flow of innovative digital services and content combined with a superior customer experience,” said Yessie Dianty Yosetya, CTO at XL Axiata. “Our partnership with Amdocs over the years has enabled us to achieve this. Furthermore, with this managed digital transformation, we will quickly realize the objectives of our digital journey, setting a new benchmark with exciting services and experiences for our customers.”

‘’XL Axiata is a consumer-centric brand focused on delivering a compelling customer experience,” said Gary Miles, chief marketing officer at Amdocs. “Taking a managed service, iterative approach to digital transformation will enable XL to do this while reducing risk and costs.”

Supporting Resources

Learn more about amdocsONE

Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company’s website

Subscribe to Amdocs’ RSS Feed and follow us on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn and YouTube

About Amdocs

Amdocs is a leading software and services provider to communications and media companies of all sizes, accelerating the industry’s dynamic and continuous digital transformation. With a rich set of innovative solutions, long-term business relationships with 350 communications and media providers, and technology and distribution ties to 600 content creators, Amdocs delivers business improvements to drive growth. Amdocs and its 25,000 employees serve customers in over 85 countries. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.0 billion in fiscal 2018. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

Amdocs’ Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018 filed on December 10, 2018 and our quarterly 6-K form furnished on February 19 and May 28, 2019.

Media Contact:

Shashi Shekhar Pandey

Amdocs Customer Marketing and Communications Manager, APAC

Phone Number +91 124 4943511

Phone Number +91 9582797659/ +91 7838291362



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.