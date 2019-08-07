High Representative/Vice-President Federica Mogherini in Mozambique

High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, Federica Mogherini, concludes her two day visit to Mozambique today by meeting President Filipe Nyusi.

Federica Mogherini reiterated her congratulations following the historic peace agreement, and highlighted that the European Union will continue to support its implementation with €60 million. High Representative Federica Mogherini emphasized the long-term commitment of the European Union to assisting Mozambique with reconciliation and a democratic consolidation of the country.

The High Representative also discussed the forthcoming presidential and general elections in Mozambique with President Nyusi, underlining that the European Union will deploy an Election Observation Mission. A successful electoral process - across the entire territory of Mozambique - is essential to support reconciliation and social integration and to build on the signed peace agreement and the disarmament, demobilization and reintegration process.

Moreover, the High Representative received an update on the state of recovery activities following the devastating impact of the cyclones Idai and Kenneth: she reiterated EU's strong solidarity with Mozambique, and the ambition to implement as quickly and effectively as possible the additional €200 million mobilized recently by the EU to support the national reconstruction programme.

Yesterday Federica Mogherini addressed delegates at the signature ceremony of the historic peace agreement between the Government of Mozambique and RENAMO, the main opposition party.



