Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs Receives Copy of Credentials of Qatari Ambassador

HE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Morocco, Nasser Bourita, received a copy of the credentials of HE Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to Morocco, Fahad bin Ibrahim Al Mana.

HE the Minister wished HE Qatar's Ambassador success in his mission, and bilateral relations further development and prosperity.



