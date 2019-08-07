Tarps Now Canvas Tarps Division Expands Industrial Grade Tarps Offerings
Expansion of Industrial Grade Canvas Tarps Division Prompted by Rapid GrowthST. JOSEPH, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tarps Now® is pleased to announce the expansion of its Canvas Tarps division which specializes in delivering Industrial Grade Canvas Tarps throughout North America.
As a result of continuing rapid growth of the Canvas Tarps division, Tarps Now® offers the widest selection of standardized Industrial Grade Canvas Tarps found in the tarps industry. In addition, Tarps Now® also offers custom fabrication options to the exact specifications sought by its customers using a custom configuration application for on the TarpsNow.com website.
Quality Made in the USA, the Canvas Tarps delivered through this fast-growing division are manufactured using Premium Grade Cotton Canvas Duck fabric, which are breathable and waterproof, as well as very durable. Crafted with superior stitching, double-folded hems, and sturdy brass grommets for proper tie-downs, Tarps Now Industrial Grade Canvas Tarps are available in a wide range of standard sizes fitted with various grades, colors and weights, as well as a selection of distinct material refinements such as treated, untreated, natural and fire-retardant fabric treatment options.
Tarps Now® Canvas Tarps Division Selection Options
About Tarps Now®
Tarps Now® features an extensive online catalog of canvas tarps, poly tarps, custom tarps, vinyl tarps and industrial divider curtains. As specialists in custom canvas and vinyl tarps, they are the low-price leaders in their category. The company offers the convenience of fast, easy, online ordering as well as a knowledgeable staff to guide customers through the specification process insuring their project will be completed on time and in budget. Tarps Now® has the experience and scale to insure customer specifications are carefully followed and expectations exceeded for every project, large or small.
