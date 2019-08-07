Tarps Now Canvas Tarps Division Expands Industrial Grade Tarps Offerings

Expansion of Industrial Grade Canvas Tarps Division Prompted by Rapid Growth

ST. JOSEPH, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tarps Nowis pleased to announce the expansion of its Canvas Tarps division which specializes in delivering Industrial Grade Canvas Tarps throughout North America.As a result of continuing rapid growth of the Canvas Tarps division, Tarps Nowoffers the widest selection of standardized Industrial Grade Canvas Tarps found in the tarps industry. In addition, Tarps Nowalso offers custom fabrication options to the exact specifications sought by its customers using a custom configuration application for on the TarpsNow.com website.Quality Made in the USA, the Canvas Tarps delivered through this fast-growing division are manufactured using Premium Grade Cotton Canvas Duck fabric, which are breathable and waterproof, as well as very durable. Crafted with superior stitching, double-folded hems, and sturdy brass grommets for proper tie-downs, Tarps Now Industrial Grade Canvas Tarps are available in a wide range of standard sizes fitted with various grades, colors and weights, as well as a selection of distinct material refinements such as treated, untreated, natural and fire-retardant fabric treatment options.Tarps NowCanvas Tarps Division Selection OptionsAbout Tarps NowTarps Nowfeatures an extensive online catalog of canvas tarps, poly tarps, custom tarps , vinyl tarps and industrial divider curtains. As specialists in custom canvas and vinyl tarps, they are the low-price leaders in their category. The company offers the convenience of fast, easy, online ordering as well as a knowledgeable staff to guide customers through the specification process insuring their project will be completed on time and in budget. Tarps Nowhas the experience and scale to insure customer specifications are carefully followed and expectations exceeded for every project, large or small.



