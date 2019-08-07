Calian Declares a Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 Per Share

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share. The dividend is payable September 4, 2019 to shareholders of record as of August 21, 2019. Dividends paid by the Corporation are considered "eligible dividend" for tax purposes.



About Calian

Calian employs over 3,300 people with offices and projects that span Canada, U.S. and international markets. The company's capabilities are diverse with services delivered through two divisions. The Business and Technology Services (BTS) Division is headquartered in Ottawa and includes the provision of business and technology services and solutions to industry, public and government in the health, training, engineering and IT services domains. Calian’s Systems Engineering Division (SED) located in Saskatoon provides the world’s leading space technology companies with innovative solutions for testing, operating and managing their satellite networks. SED provides leading-edge communications products for terrestrial and satellite networks, as well as providing commercial (including agriculture) and defence customers with superior electronics engineering, manufacturing and test services for both private sector and military customers in North America.

For further information, please visit our website at www.calian.com , or contact us at ir@calian.com

Kevin Ford Patrick Houston Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer 613-599-8600 613-599-8600



