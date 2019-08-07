THOMPSON CREEK WINDOW COMPANY LAUNCHES “ASK THE HOME EXPERTS” LEARNING SERIES FOR HOMEOWNERS

Valuable learning center video resource for homeowners

/EIN News/ --

Lanham, Maryland, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

August 7, 2019 – Thompson Creek Window Company, a family-owned window and home improvement products manufacturing and installation company, is launching a video learning series called “Ask the Home Experts.” Hosted on Thompson Creek’s YouTube channel, and available at its website, the video series is designed to offer helpful tips on exterior home renovation projects.



Entitled “7 Things that affect the average cost of windows,” the first episode debuted June 26. Additional videos cover topics including roofs, energy efficiency and how a home is valued.



“While most construction companies fail within their first few years in business, we’re about to celebrate our 40th year in business in the Mid-Atlantic next year. In that time, we’ve amassed a great deal of experience and expertise in this industry when it comes to residential windows and doors.” Thompson Creek President and CEO Rick Wuest said. “We want to pass along some of that practical knowledge we’ve gained to the homeowners in the communities in which we operate.”



Look for new “Ask the Home Expert” learning videos each month. To make these videos the most relevant to Mid-Atlantic homeowners, we invite viewers to email us with their own questions that might serve as topics for future videos at on our website.



###

About Thompson Creek Window Company

Headquartered in Lanham, Maryland, Thompson Creek Window Company is a family-owned manufacturer and installer of energy-efficient home improvement replacement products. Founded in 1980, the Company has evolved into a leading exterior home improvement manufacturing and contracting company in the United States. Employing a staff of more than 400, Thompson Creek designs, builds and installs top-quality replacement windows and doors, vinyl siding, roofing and a clog-free gutter system to create homeowners proud to show off their homes.

Attachments

Maura Satchell Thompson Creek Window Company 240-848-1254 msatchell@thompsoncreek.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.