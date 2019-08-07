DTRA hosts Small Business Outreach event: How to Survive and Thrive in a Category Management Environment

/EIN News/ -- Fort Belvoir, Virginia, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) is hosting a free Industry education event, “How to Survive and Thrive in a Category Management Environment,” in Springfield, Virginia, on August 15 to help small business vendors learn more about working with the federal government and how to become eligible to win an award with DTRA.

The event will start with a brief on DTRA’s mission, what we buy and how to do business with us, followed by several other presentations by:

General Services Agency (GSA)

National Aeronautical and Space Agency (NASA)

U.S. Army

Department of Health (DIH)

They will cover various contract vehicles including: OASIS, SEWP, NITAAC, CHESS, 8(a) STARS, VETS GWAC, Global Supply, OS3, Alliant Small Business, and more.

Subject matter experts (SMEs) from across the federal government will discuss requirements for doing business with the federal government, including experience and certifications necessary to be eligible to receive an award under their contract vehicle. The SMEs will also present information about how often and how they "on-ramp" new vendors onto their contract vehicles.

This event is free. No breakfast or lunch is served. Register for the event at: https://dtra-category-management.eventbrite.com. Registration ends 4 p.m. EST on Wednesday, August 14.

Vendors interested in staying at the venue hotel can register here: https://www3.hilton.com/en/hotels/virginia/hilton-springfield-SPRSHHF/index.html

The point of contact for this event is Nicole Strickland, Small Business Analyst, Contractor Support, at (571)616-5078 or DTRA_OSBP@mail.mil.

# # #

DTRA is a Combat Support Agency that enables DoD, the U.S. Government and International Partners to counter and deter Weapons of Mass Destruction and Improvised Threat Networks. Headquartered on Fort Belvoir, Virginia, DTRA works with the Combatant Commands, all branches of the military, other U.S. Government agencies and our international partners to develop new and enhance existing capabilities to counter and deter these threats.

Nicole Strickland, Small Business Analyst, Contractor Support Defense Threat Reduction Agency (571) 616-5078 DTRA_OSBP@mail.mil



