Anomali Exhibiting at Black Hat USA 2019

Visit Booth 1114 for Live Demos Showing How Top Enterprises Use the Anomali Platform to Detect and Respond to Cyber Threats

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLACK HAT -- Anomali, a leader in intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions, is exhibiting at Black Hat USA 2019. Visit booth #1114 on the exhibitor floor to learn why hundreds of organizations, including many of the Global 2000 and Fortune 500, rely on Anomali to harnesses threat data, information, and intelligence to drive effective cyber security decisions.



Booth visitors will also have an opportunity to hear more about how the Anomali partner ecosystem, which provides access to more than 1,000 threat feeds from all layers of the web and seamless integrations into leading security infrastructure technologies.

“Making sense out of all of the threat data available in order to take effective action is one of the hardest challenges organizations face,” said Anomali CEO Hugh Njemanze. “We’ve combined technology, research and expertise to enable smart decision making that is reducing risk for the most highly targeted enterprises.”

About Anomali

Anomali® detects adversaries and tells you who they are. Organizations rely on Anomali to detect threats, understand adversaries, and respond effectively. Anomali arms security teams with machine learning optimized threat intelligence and identifies hidden threats targeting their environments. The platform enables organizations to collaborate and share threat information among trusted communities and is the most widely adopted platform for ISACs and leading enterprises worldwide. For more information, visit us at www.anomali.com .

