Worldwide sales of Dehydrated Vegetables are envisioned to surpass US$ 90 Bn in 2028, Says TMR

Food Service Providers to Feed the Growth in Global Dehydrated Vegetables Market

/EIN News/ -- Albany, New York, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dehydrated vegetables market is likely to witness a steady growth during 2018 to 2028, reveals the findings of an upcoming Transparency Market Research (TMR) report. The market was estimated at US$56 Bn in 2018 and it is prognosticated to reach an evaluation of US$90 bn.

The demand for dehydrated vegetables is expected to continue in the market at a stable pace. The increasing number of food service providers such as hotels, restaurants, and cafes are projected to contribute towards this demand due to the longer shelf life of the products. This is expected to play a catalyst in the expansion of the global dehydrated market during the forecast period.

In terms of drying types, the vacuum drying segment is projected to remain dominant in the global dehydrated vegetables market.

Request A Sample of Global Dehydrated Vegetables Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=55029

Export Market to Provide Impetus to Global Dehydrated Vegetables Market

The dehydrated vegetables have high demand across the globe due to its organoleptic properties, leading to the expansion of the global dehydrated vegetables market.

One of the classic examples is last year’s price slash in onion and garlic prices to INR 1 per kg in India; this led the farmers to throw away the produce. However, the dehydrated vegetables dealers are cashing on even in such situations too in the country.

According to the exporters, the locally grown vegetables such as dehydrated onions and garlics have huge demand overseas due to its superior quality and global acceptance. This results in export revenue, thus expected to surge the global dehydrated vegetables market in future.

Is something restraining your company’s growth in the Dehydrated Vegetables Market? Ask for the report brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=55029

Vegetables like onions, which are of pink or red variety, are high in demand. It is also easy to dehydrate them, pushing growth avenues of the global dehydrated vegetables market.

Further, the market players say that the cost of converting vegetables into dried form is reasonable. These dehydrated vegetables are available in the form of powders, bulbs, and kibbled. With increasing interest by consumers for purchasing the veggies in such forms, immense growth opportunities lie in wait for the global dehydrated vegetables market.

Damage due to exposure to moisture during transit may cause a hindrance in the global dehydrated vegetables market. Nonetheless, the rising demand for convenience foods, easy storage capacity, and retaining nutritional factors are expected to lead the global dehydrated vegetables market towards expansion over the forecast period.

Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Request a custom report on competition on Dehydrated Vegetables Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=55029

North America to Dominate Dehydrated Vegetables Market

North America followed by Europe is expected to dominate the global dehydrated vegetable market due to an increasing consumption of packaged and processed food.

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as an impressive region in the global dehydrated vegetables market due to rising demand for convenience food, changing lifestyle, and availability of locally grown seasonal produces. In terms of supply, China and India are projected to be the major exporters in the global dehydrated vegetables market during the forecast period.

There are several market players across the world in the global dehydrated vegetables market. Some of these prominent players are Kemin Industries, Inc., Merck KGaA, Chihon Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Dumoco Co. Ltd. BTSA Biotecnologías Aplicadas, Siveele B.V., MAYASAN Food Industries A.S., Archer Daniels Midland Company, and Kerry Group Plc. These companies are striving to bring in more nutritional value to the dehydrated vegetables and fruits by introducing novel products. These companies are considering mergers and acquisitions to penetrate into the regional market of the global dehydrated vegetables market.

Purchase this Premium Industry Research Report with Analysis @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=55029<ype=S

The information presented in this review is based on a TMR report, titled, “Dehydrated Vegetables Market (Product Type-Tomatoes, Cabbage, Beans, Potatoes, Carrots, Mushroom, Peas, Broccoli, & Onions; Nature- Organic & Conventional; Form- Powder & Granules, Slices & Cubes, Minced & Chopped, Flakes, and Others; Technology- Vacuum Drying, Air Drying, Spray Drying, Freeze Drying, Drum Drying, and Others; End User- Food Manufacturer, Food Service & Retail)- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2028.”

The global dehydrated vegetables market is segmented as follows:

Product Type

Tomatoes

Cabbage

Beans

Potatoes

Carrots

Mushroom

Peas

Broccoli

Onions

Nature

Organic

Conventional

Form

Powder & Granules

Slices & Cubes

Minced & Chopped, Flakes

Others

Technology

Vacuum Drying

Air Drying

Spray Drying

Freeze Drying

Drum Drying

Others

End User

Food Manufacturer

Food Service

Retail

Region

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Browse Food & Beverages Market Research Reports

Popular Research Reports by TMR:

Fortified Dairy Products Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/fortified-dairy-products-market.html





Lactose-Free Dairy Products Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/lactose-free-dairy-products-market.html





Non-dairy Yogurt Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/non-dairy-yogurt-market.html





Alcoholic Dairy Bases Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/alcoholic-dairy-bases-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.”

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: http://www.europlat.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.