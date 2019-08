AAIS Adds Multicloud Capabilities to openIDL Blockchain Network

Insurers, regulators and other openIDL participants will now be able to run the blockchain network on any cloud provider

Aug. 07, 2019

AAIS (the American Association of Insurance Services), the only national not-for-profit insurance advisory organization governed by its Member companies, today announced new multicloud capabilities to openIDL (Open Insurance Data Link), giving Members the flexibility to deploy the blockchain network on the cloud infrastructure of their choosing.



openIDL is an open blockchain network built on the IBM Blockchain Platform on the open source Hyperledger Fabric designed to streamline regulatory reporting and provides new insights for insurers, while enhancing timeliness, accuracy, and value for regulators. openIDL helps enable the efficient, secured, and permissioned-based collection and sharing of statistical data.



As the insurance industry continues to integrate blockchain into their processes and insurers set their sights on scaling, it’s clear that the value of blockchain networks increases with the addition of diverse industry members. However, diverse networks can also add complexity. In today’s hybrid and multicloud world, organizations run both on-premises and in distributed cloud environments. Organizations today leverage cloud services from five to 16 cloud vendors.



Based on the IBM Blockchain Platform, openIDL’s new multicloud capabilities allow network participants the ability to more easily integrate their data with openIDL and manage their openIDL components on different cloud environments.



“Our goal is to build the most technically up-to-date, cost effective, open platform available,” according to Joan Zerkovich, Senior Vice President of Operations as AAIS. “Multicloud capabilities enable more efficient performance within openIDL and lays the foundation for further development and integration in the long run.”



AAIS serves as the openIDL administrator, providing unbiased governance for the blockchain network within existing insurance regulatory frameworks. AAIS Members may participate in the openIDL blockchain as part of their existing or new Program Affiliations. AAIS welcomes participation in the openIDL from across the insurance industry through Membership and Data Affiliation. Simply contact an AAIS Advisor for details or visit www.openIDL.com to “get linked".





ABOUT AAIS

Established in 1936, AAIS serves the Property & Casualty insurance industry as the only national nonprofit advisory organization governed by its Member insurance carriers. AAIS delivers tailored advisory solutions including best-in-class policy forms, rating information and data management capabilities for commercial lines, inland marine, farm & agriculture and personal lines insurers. Its consultative approach, unrivaled customer service and modern technical capabilities underscore a focused commitment to the success of its members. AAIS also serves as the administrator of openIDL, the insurance industry’s regulatory blockchain, providing unbiased governance within existing insurance regulatory frameworks. For more information about AAIS, please visit www.aaisonline.com.

John Greene American Association of Insurance Services (AAIS) 630.457.3238 johng@aaisonline.com

