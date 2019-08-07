Armed forces assess audit, disciplinary bodies action

Malanje, ANGOLA, August 7 - The First Army Corps of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) held Wednesday in northern Malanje province the XI Methodological Meeting of the audit bodies and military discipline. ,

The three-day event is intended to redouble and improve the levels of the organisation of its personnel.

Running under the motto “Military discipline is the guarantee of the Armed Forces' readiness”, the meeting will address matters related to the procedures for disciplinary proceedings in the FAA, taking into account the ongoing crackdown on corruption, nepotism and impunity.

The meeting will also present the military draft penal code, will be discussed.

The event is being presided over by the chairman of the FAA's General Staff Audit and Military Discipline, Lieutenant General Carlos Moreira Bastos.

