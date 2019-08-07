The Historic Phoenix Park Hotel in Washington DC Tops off its Renovation with the Restoration of the Elegant Phoenix Ballroom

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The historic Phoenix Park Hotel in Washington, DC, an icon on Capitol Hill since the 1920s, has completed the restoration of its elegant 2,000 square foot Phoenix Ballroom. Throughout its long history the hotel has hosted Presidents, Congressmen and members of Washington’s elite. The Phoenix Ballroom now celebrates the historic character of the building while infusing modern elements to appeal to today’s travelers.



Using imagination and style, designers drew on the ballroom’s china patterns as well as inspiration from nearby Union Station with its elegant gold coffered ceilings and elaborate iron work. The new ballroom is infused with tones of silver, white, gray and touches of blue to complement the adjacent lobby. Sparing little expense, there is custom designed carpeting, which accents wallcoverings featuring a faux ostrich pattern below the chair railings. All of this is highlighted by the ballroom’s crystal chandeliers and wall sconces.

“The Phoenix Ballroom is a one-of-a-kind space designed for celebration,” said David Hill, Hotel General Manager. “It uniquely combines the historic charm of the hotel with contemporary amenities and elegant accents making it perfect for dinner parties and especially weddings. Our guests are awed by its beauty, and we look forward to continuing to provide the perfect place ‘where sophistication meets comfort,’” added Hill.

About the Phoenix Park Hotel

The hotel, which is a member of the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s elite group of Historic Hotels, recently underwent a major renovation to ensure the continuation of its historic charm and ambiance. Located just steps from the U.S. Capitol and the Supreme Court, the hotel opened in 1922 and was originally called The Commodore Hotel. Sixty years later the property was purchased by Irish-American entrepreneur Daniel Coleman. It was renamed in honor of Dublin’s 1760-acre Phoenix Park which is one of the largest urban parks in Europe. The hotel’s original design was reminiscent of an 18th century Irish manor house. Over the years, the Phoenix Park was frequented by many politicians including President Clinton, Ted Kennedy, President Obama, Tip O’Neil and former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan.

Today the Phoenix Park Hotel offers 149 guest rooms and 5,000 square feet of meeting and event space including the Phoenix Ballroom. Each of its elegant guest rooms include modern amenities such as complimentary high-speed Internet connections, luxurious marble bathrooms and a crisp contemporary décor. The hotel is also home to The Dubliner, an authentic Irish pub which has become the gathering spot for those visiting or working around Capitol Hill. The Dubliner features indoor and outdoor seating, Irish fare, and live entertainment.

The hotel is located at 520 North Capitol Street NW and is only two blocks from the U.S. Capitol and one block from Union Station. For more information and reservations please call: 800-824-5419 or online at www.phoenixparkhotel.com.

The Phoenix Park Hotel is managed by Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC., which is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 118 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with over 17,200 rooms in 27 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt, as well as independent, private label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com.

Important Notice:

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome to be materially different. In addition, words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, and “intend” indicate a forward-looking statement; however, not all forward-looking statements include these words.

Media Contact: Cat Iheacho

Director of Sales & Marketing

ciheacho@phoenixparkhotel.com

202.737.9558



