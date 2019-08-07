Stingray Announces Election of Directors

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In accordance with the TSX Company Manual, Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) (the “Corporation”) is issuing this news release to disclose the voting results for the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today in Montreal.



Each of the following nine (9) nominees proposed by the Corporation was duly elected as director of the Corporation by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting. The results of the vote are as follows:

For Withheld Number % Number % Claudine Blondin 221,658,318 98.91 % 2,442,960 1.09 % Eric Boyko 224,098,613 99.99 % 2,665 0.01 % Jacques Parisien 222,825,186 99.43 % 1,276,092 0.57 % Mark Pathy 221,369,949 98.78 % 2,731,329 1.22 % Gary S. Rich 221,070,139 98.65 % 3,031,139 1.35 % François-Charles Sirois 220,454,565 98.37 % 3,646,713 1.63 % John R. Steele 224,090,375 99.99 % 10,903 0.01 % Robert G. Steele 224,080,815 99.99 % 20,463 0.01 % Pascal Tremblay 223,605,975 99.78 % 495,303 0.22 %

About Stingray

Stingray is a leading music, media and technology company with over 1,200 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B (business to business) services, including audio television channels, more than 100 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music and music apps, which have been downloaded over 140 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 156 countries.



For more detailed information, please contact:

Mathieu Péloquin

Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications

Stingray

1 514-664-1244, ext. 2362

mpeloquin@stingray.com



