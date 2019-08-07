Frontier Airlines Operates America's Greenest Flight

Low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines kicks off Green Week and operates America’s Greenest Flight, highlighting the airline’s commitment to fuel efficiency and focus on sustainability.

Today, low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines kicks off Green Week and operates America’s Greenest Flight, highlighting the airline’s commitment to fuel efficiency and focus on sustainability. The flight will operate from Denver to GREEN-ville, S.C. utilizing one of the most fuel-efficient aircraft in the world, the A320neo, which is a significant contributor to Frontier operating the most fuel-efficient fleet in the U.S. For the next week, Frontier will be encouraging others to live greener with sustainable giveaways and invites everyone with the last name “Green” to fly for free on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. For more details and to enter to win, visit: http://bit.ly/F9GreenWeek

Today’s greenest flight is focused on sustainability on every level. Service items utilized include compostable cold cups, hot cups and napkins made from recycled materials and bamboo stir sticks. Customers will enjoy snacks utilizing eco-friendly packaging and cans, bottles, paper and plastic will be separated and recycled. To further lessen the environmental impact, Frontier is planting enough trees to offset the flight’s carbon footprint. In addition, all passengers onboard America’s Greenest Flight will receive “green inspired” gifts to encourage them think sustainably long after they have reached their destination.

“Our fleet’s fuel efficiency is unmatched by other U.S. airlines and allows Frontier to deliver not only the lowest fares but the most sustainable approach to flying,” said Barry Biffle, President and CEO of Frontier Airlines. “We are proud to serve communities across the U.S. and understand the importance of being good stewards of the environment. We’re focused on lessening Frontier’s impact on the environment and continually search for innovative solutions and technology to achieve that.”

Frontier exclusively operates the A320 family of aircraft and has the largest A320neo fleet in the U.S., delivering the highest level of noise reduction and fuel-efficiency, compared to previous models. The use of these aircraft, Frontier’s seating configuration, weight-saving tactics and baggage process have all contributed to the airline’s average of 39% fuel savings compared to other U.S. airlines (fuel savings is based on Frontier Airlines 2018 fuel consumption per seat-mile compared to the weighted average of major U.S. airlines).

There are many ways to think about Frontier’s fuel savings, for example: it’s the equivalent of the carbon used to produce 359 billion straws, or the fuel used to make 15.2 billion plastic bottles, or the greenhouse gas emissions from 192,000 cars on the road for one year. Added up, that’s an average of 19 barrels of oil saved for every flight completed by Frontier and 102 million gallons of fuel saved in 2018 alone.

Frontier began its green journey in 2013 and has progressively introduced new, innovative technology and solutions to reduce its carbon impact.

In 2013, Frontier added sharklets to its aircraft, a wingtip that increases the fuel efficiency of Airbus aircraft by 4%, equaling an annual CO2 reduction of 700 tons per aircraft. That same year, Frontier unbundled flight services, putting passengers in charge and reducing the number of carry-on bags on-board each aircraft and weight from snacks and drinks.

For more information and to follow Frontier’s green progress, please visit FlyGreener.com.

About Frontier Airlines:

Frontier Airlines is committed to delivering ‘Low Fares Done Right’ to over 100 cities in the United States, Canada, Dominican Republic and Mexico on 400 daily flights. Headquartered in Denver, Frontier Airlines is the proud recipient of the Federal Aviation Administration’s 2018 Diamond Award for maintenance excellence and was named one of the industry’s most fuel-efficient airlines by The International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) as a result of superior technology and operational efficiencies.

