43rd annual Legion National Youth Track and Field Championships: Aug. 9-11 Sydney, Nova Scotia

Under 16 and under 18 categories

WHAT: The Royal Canadian Legion National Youth Track and Field Championships

WHEN: August 9-11, 2019 - Competition begins August 9 - 9:00 a.m.

WHERE: Cape Breton University, 1250 Grand Lake Rd., Sydney, Nova Scotia

WHO: Over 700 track and field athletes from across Canada in under 16 and under 18 categories





Competition results:

Follow daily: https://www.athleticsnovascotia.ca/2019legions/

Watch more: Athletics Canada



Learn more and for schedule:

www.legionnationals.ca

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LegionNationals/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/legionnationals/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LegionNationals



About The Royal Canadian Legion

Founded in 1925, the Legion is Canada’s largest Veteran support and community service organization. We are a non-profit organization with a national reach across Canada as well as branches in the U.S., Europe and Mexico. With more than 275,000 members, many of whom volunteer an extraordinary amount of time to their branches, our strength is in our numbers.

