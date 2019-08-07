A Romantic Rendezvous

Celebrate love with a Caribbean cruise

/EIN News/ -- MISSION, Kan., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) Whether you’re celebrating a milestone anniversary or simply looking for a getaway with your significant other, a seemingly always popular option is a romantic cruise.



Next year, there is an opportunity to enjoy the luxuries of an ocean-going vacation while joining a potentially record-setting crowd to reaffirm your love with your partner. In February 2020, international premium cruise line Princess Cruises hopes to set a world record, hosting the largest renewal of vows ceremony at sea over Valentine’s Day.

Gavin MacLeod, who portrayed the endearing “Captain Stubing” in “The Love Boat,” and Jill Whelan, his television daughter “Vicki,” will officiate and host the ceremony onboard Regal Princess. Setting sail Feb. 9, 2020, the cruise will begin in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with ports including Ocho Rios, Jamaica; Grand Cayman; Cozumel, Mexico; and Princess Cays, Bahamas.

“Come aboard with me as we’re searching for couples to renew their vows and set a world record for the largest vow renewal at sea,” MacLeod said. “I’m honored to be officiating this ceremony and can’t think of a better way to commemorate a couple’s love than by reaffirming their commitment to one another onboard the ‘Love Boat’ over Valentine’s Day.”

Contact your travel advisor and find more information at princess.com.

Michael French

mfrench@familyfeatures.com

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f0f195a6-dd0a-4678-99ec-92e1beea8279

Gavin MacLeod and Jill Whelan Photo courtesy of Princess Cruises



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.