World Market for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Projected to Grow by US$5.3 Billion During 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs market worldwide is projected to grow by US$5.3 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 41.8%.



Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments.



Mutation Suppression, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 40.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.9 Billion by the year 2025, Mutation Suppression will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 50% growth momentum.



Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$455.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$224 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Mutation Suppression will reach a market size of US$107.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 38.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$779.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Companies Mentioned



Acceleron Pharma

Akashi Therapeutics

Biomarin Pharmaceutical

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly & Company

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Nippon Shokubai

NobelPharma

PTC Therapeutics

Pfizer

Sarepta Therapeutics

Taiho Pharmaceutical

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) Drugs Market To Exhibit Strong Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Mutation Suppression (Segment) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Exon Skipping (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Global Market Dynamics

Treatment Overview and Recent Developments

Steroids used for the Treatment of DMD

Translarna Exhibits Positive Result in Children with DMD

Clinical Trials Depict Emflaza Preserves Motor Function Better than Corticosteroids

Trial Shows Golodirsen Increases Dystrophin Production in DMD Patients

Casimersen and Golodirsen Exhibits Positive Results in Sarepta's ESSENCE study

EXONDYS 51 Drug Details

FDA Approves Corticosteroid Emflaza for Treating DMD Patients

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Pipeline Analysis

Drug Price Details: Exondys51

Sarepta's DMD Gene Therapy Trial Update

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Mutation Suppression (Segment) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Exon Skipping (Segment) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Mutation Suppression (Segment) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Exon Skipping (Segment) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Irish Boys with nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy (nmDMD) Gains Access to Key, Life-Supporting Drug

CHMP Rejects Exondys 51 in Europe

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



REST OF WORLD



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4k9hhp

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.