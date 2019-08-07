Global Low-Light Imaging Market Expected to Reach US$ 18.4 Billion by 2024 (+12.84% CAGR)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Low-Light Imaging Market by Technology (CCD, and CMOS), Application (Photography, Monitoring, Inspection & Detection, and Security & Surveillance), Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Automotive), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The low-light imaging market was valued at USD 9.3 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 18.36 billion by 2024; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.84% from 2019 to 2024.



This report segments the low-light imaging market by technology, application, vertical, and geography. The report also describes major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to this market, as well as includes the value chain and market ranking analysis.



Sony Corporation (Sony, Japan), Samsung Electronics (Samsung Electronics, South Korea), ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON Semiconductor, US), STMicroelectronics N.V. (STMicroelectronics, Switzerland), and OmniVision Technologies, Inc. (OmniVision Technologies, US) are among the key players operating in the low-light imaging market. Product launches strategy is one of the major strategies adopted by key players to grow in the market from 2017 to 2019.



Increasing penetration of low-light image sensing technology in smartphones and the growing popularity of CMOS technology drives market growth



Increasing penetration of low-light image sensors in smartphones and the growing popularity of CMOS technology are among the key driving factors for the low-light imaging market. However, the high manufacturing cost of low light imaging sensors is hindering the growth of the low-light imaging market.



Photography application to dominate in the low-light imaging market during the forecast period



The low-light imaging market, by application, is segmented into security & surveillance; monitoring, inspection & detection; and photography. The low-light imaging market for photography application is expected to hold a dominant position throughout the forecast period. The high demand for low-light image sensors from the consumer electronics vertical, especially for smartphones, has resulted in the leading position of the photography application in the low-light imaging market.



Automotive vertical to witness the highest growth in the market during the forecast period



The low-light imaging market for automotive vertical is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Rising demand for automotive ADAS is one of the main factors boosting the growth of the low-light imaging market for the automotive vertical. Europe and APAC are the major regions generating demand in the low-light imaging market for automotive vertical.



APAC to hold the largest share of low-light imaging market from 2019 to 2024



In terms of market size, APAC is expected to dominate the low-light imaging market during the forecast period and is likely to witness significant growth in the said market during the forecast period. The consumer electronics industry is the major demand generator for low-light imaging sensors and related solutions in this region. This is due to the presence of manufacturing units of several leading mobile phone, PC tablet, and digital camera manufacturers in the region.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Penetration Rate of Low-Light Image Sensing Technology in Smartphones

5.2.1.2 Rising Deployment of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

5.2.1.3 Growing Popularity of CMOS Low-Light Image Sensors

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Complex and Expensive Process to Produce Low-Light Imaging Technology-Based Cameras Offering High-Quality Images

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Penetration of CMOS Image Sensors for Endoscopy Applications

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Migrating From CCD to New-Generation CMOS Technology

5.2.4.2 Maintaining Leading Position in Intensely Competitive Market

5.3 Value Chain Analysis



6 Low-Light Imaging Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Complementary Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor (CMOS)

6.2.1 High Demand for Photography Application Boosting Growth of CMOS Low-Light Imaging Market

6.3 Charge-Coupled Device (CCD)

6.3.1 Advantages of CMOS Over CCD Technology Results in Declining Demand for CCD Technology-Based Low-Light Imaging Devices



7 Low-Light Imaging Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Photography

7.2.1 High Demand From Consumer Electronics Vertical Driving Growth of Low-Light Imaging Market for Photography Applications

7.3 Monitoring, Inspection and Detection

7.3.1 Automotive as Well as Medical and Life Sciences Verticals Dominate Low-Light Imaging Market for Monitoring, Inspection and Detection Applications

7.4 Security and Surveillance

7.4.1 Industrial, Commercial, and Residential Infrastructure is the Largest Demand-Generating Vertical in Low-Light Imaging Market for Security and Surveillance Applications



8 Low-Light Imaging Market, By Vertical

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Consumer Electronics

8.2.1 Smartphone Segment Dominates Low-Light Imaging Market for Consumer Electronics Vertical

8.3 Automotive

8.3.1 Accelerated Adoption of ADAS to Augment Demand for Low-Light Imaging Devices in Coming Years

8.4 Medical and Life Sciences

8.4.1 Medical Devices Such as Endoscopy Equipment and Catheters are Crucial Applications of Low-Light Image Sensors

8.5 Military & Defense

8.5.1 Security and Surveillance Application Dominates Low-Light Imaging Market for Military & Defense Vertical

8.6 Industrial, Commercial, and Residential Infrastructure

8.6.1 Growing Concerns for Security Drives Low-Light Imaging Market Growth



9 Geographic Analysis



