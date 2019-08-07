South Korean deputy parliament speaker leaves Luanda

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 7 - South Korea's deputy Parliament speaker Lee Juyong left Luanda Wednesday morning after a 48-hour working visit to Angola, as part of the strengthening of Parliamentary relations and friendship between the countries.,

Lee Juyong, who did not speak to the press, was seen off at Luanda’s “4 de Fevereiro” International Airport by the second deputy speaker of the National Assembly (AN), Suzana Melo.

During his stay in the country, the South Korea MP was received in audience by the Speaker of the National Assembly (AN), Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos.

Both interlocutors discussed issues related to the strengthening of bilateral relations, particularly the broadening cooperation in the political, cultural and sports fields.

Speaking to the press at the end of the audience, Lee Juyong said that his Parliament is available to work on Parliamentary and economic exchange between the states to ensure the economic and social development of both countries.

The South Korean MP also met with members of the 3rd National Assembly Committee, led by Josefina Pitra Diakité, during which he expressed his country’s intention to increase the participation of South Korean companies in Angola.

The visit was also part of the Parliamentary Diplomacy Forum between South Korea and Africa, created this year, to boost and strengthen relations between countries.

After the creation of this forum, Angola became the first country to be visited by a South Korean parliamentary delegation.

The Asian country has an indirect participation in Angola's oil exploration sector, with the construction of Total's operated vessels (FPSO) in Blocks 17 and 32.

