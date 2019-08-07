Sales of Hybrid Manufacturing Revenues Will Reach $1.1 billion by 2028

/EIN News/ -- Link to Release on SmarTech Website

CROZET, Va., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmarTech Analysis has issued a new report on hybrid manufacturing that predicts that combining additive manufacturing (AM) and CNC machines on a single hardware software platform will create a market opportunity exceeding $1.1 billion (USD) in 2028. According to SmarTech’s new report titled, Hybrid Manufacturing Markets: Opportunities for Additive Manufacturing and CNC Companies ” the implementation of hybrid machines will reduce capital expenditures, lower the cost of post processing, decrease material wastage and provide a way for the CNC industry to enter the fast-growing AM sector.



Additional details about the report are available at:

https://www.smartechanalysis.com/reports/hybrid-manufacturing-markets-opportunities-for-additive-manufacturing-and-cnc-companies/

About the report:

This report identifies and quantifies the key trends and opportunities for hybrid manufacturing machines. It provides insights on how hybrid manufacturing is moving out of its established market in the aerospace industry and finding uses in other sectors including the automotive, oil & gas, medical and construction industries. The report also discusses which additive manufacturing technologies are being used in today’s hybrid machines including powder bed fusion (PBF), wire arc additive manufacturing (WAAM), directed energy deposition (DED), Cold Spray, and Ultrasonic Welding. In addition, this new SmarTech study examines how hybrid machines are growing in functionality including a move from specifically CNC functionality to including chemical and electrical capabilities on the hybrid platforms.

The report contains detailed ten-year forecasts for hybrid manufacturing markets. In these forecasts SmarTech include projections of install base and shipments (in volume and value terms) with breakouts by end-user market and type of AM technology. It also includes forecasts of the revenues from materials consumed by hybrid manufacturing installations. In addition, the report discusses the product/marketing strategies of the leading players in the hybrid space including: Diabase, Diversified Machine Systems, DMG MORI, ELB-Schliff, Fabrisonic, GE, Hermle, Hurco, Hybrid Manufacturing Technologies, Ibarmia, Materialise, Matsuura, Mazak, Mitsui Seiki, nScrypt, Okuma, Optomec, OR Laser/Coherent, Rosswag, Siemens, Sodick, Trumpf, and WFL Millturn Technologies.

From the report:

• Hybrid technology rapidly moving beyond aerospace. Most (almost 75 percent) of hybrid manufacturing revenues are today generated in the aerospace industry. However, the value of hybrids is being recognized by other types of end users, which will together account for around 40 percent of hybrid revenues in 2025. AM is already widely used for tooling in the automotive industry. Matsuura offers a hybrid PBF technology that was developed specifically for tooling and injection molds and hybrid manufacturing would also be highly suitable for manufacturing of various automotive components such as axles, engine pistons, shafts, and automotive body parts.

• DED dominates hybrid, but opportunities for PBF. Because hybrid machines are mostly used for making large aircraft parts, Directed Energy Deposition (DED) has come to dominate hybrid manufacturing. In 2025, the value of DED hybrid machines shipped will be around $260 million. Large builds clearly benefit from the high-speed deposition associated with DED and the built-in CNC capability of a DED hybrid can be used to post process the parts that come off the DED subsystems. (Parts straight out of a DED machine are very rough and CNC can machine the part down to the right size and smoothness.) However, using more conventional AM technologies – PBF or even SLA – is an opportunity for hybrids driven by the widespread familiarity of the technology and the high quality of the output

• Materials for hybrids require special product marketing strategies. By 2028, materials for hybrid machines will represent a substantial opportunity, producing revenues of $475 million. Most of this will come from sales of metals, but desktop hybrids will be processing foams and plastics. From the user perspective hybrids promise far less waste than traditional AM. But both materials suppliers and hybrid machine vendors may have to design new product/marketing strategies that allow hybrid machines to handle materials appropriately. Excess cutting fluids—a problem with all hybrids—is especially of concern. Also, if the machine is not properly sealed, powder particles may interfere with the smooth movement of the guiding system. In addition, the treatment of the waste may be more complicated and expensive in hybrids.

About SmarTech Analysis:

Since 2013 SmarTech Analysis has published reports on all the important revenue opportunities in the 3D printing/additive manufacturing sector and is considered the leading industry analyst firm providing coverage of this sector. Our company has a client roster that includes the largest 3D printer firms, materials firms and investors in the 3DP/AM sector.

For more details on our company go to www.smartechanalysis.com

Contact

Robert Nolan

CMO/CBDO

SmarTech Analysis

(804) 938-0030

rob@smartechpublishing.com

Hybrid Manufacturing Markets Market for Large-Format Metal Hybrid Manufacturing ($Millions)



