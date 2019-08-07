MindBridge Ai accelerates its IPO-ready strategy with global leadership appointments

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MindBridge Analytics Inc., a global provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that applies easy to use, human-centric AI to help organizations better tell the story of their data, today announced the appointment of Alex Benay as its Chief Client Officer, effective September 3, 2019. Mr. Benay will be responsible for MindBridge’s global growth, heading towards IPO readiness in 2021.



A published author on digital transformation and innovation, Mr. Benay is an established leader in Canada’s digital industry with a background that encompasses private enterprise and public service and is the co-Chair of the CIO Strategy Council. As Deputy Minister at the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat and Chief Information Officer (CIO) of Canada, Mr. Benay has led the Government of Canada’s Information Technology Strategic Plan. The plan creates a framework and sets direction for the Government of Canada to become an open and service-oriented organization that provides programs and services to citizens and businesses in simple, modern, and effective ways that are optimized for digital and are available anytime, anywhere, and from any device. Prior to his appointment as CIO in April 2017, Mr. Benay was the President and CEO of the Canada Science and Technology Museums Corporation (now Ingenium) and he also served as a Vice President at OpenText, where he contributed to the growth of the company into a $2 billion firm.

“With the MindBridge platform in use by over a dozen countries worldwide, I am excited to take on this new challenge helping a Canadian industry leader in AI continue to grow,” said Mr. Benay.

Mr. Benay is the second senior-level appointment to MindBridge Ai in the past month. On July 10, the company announced it had hired a Chief Strategy Officer, Miyo Yamashita, who is a former Managing Partner from Deloitte Canada and a former member of Deloitte’s global board of directors. Mr. Benay and Ms. Yamashita broaden the experience of MindBridge’s existing team which also includes Robin Grosset, the former Chief Data Architect for IBM Watson Analytics, as its Chief Technology Officer, who joined MindBridge in 2016.

“MindBridge is about helping our customers and the community win, with a priority focus on AI for good,” noted Eli Fathi, CEO of MindBridge Ai. “We augment the abilities of people to analyze and understand large volumes of data, and we support the government’s digital agenda. We are fortunate to have top leaders from global organizations, such as the Big Four and IBM, and most recently from the public service, join our ranks.”

Federal Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion has cleared Mr. Benay’s appointment and he will be subject to postemployment provisions under federal conflict of interest and lobbying legislation.

