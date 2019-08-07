Allocadia Wins MarTech Breakthrough Award for Best Marketing Performance Management Company

Company recognized for excellence in delivering real-time insights to help marketers maximize ROI

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allocadia , the creators of the Run Marketing movement, today was named Best Marketing Performance Management Company by the 2019 MarTech Breakthrough Awards. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards recognize companies, technologies, and products who break through the crowded marketing, ad, and sales technology spaces. Allocadia was chosen for its ability to empower marketers with actionable insights into business alignment, ROI, and financial management in a single platform.



Allocadia enables marketers to plan strategically, invest with purpose, measure the performance of their activities, and ultimately make better decisions to maximize marketing’s impact on the business. By connecting accurate real-time marketing investment and results data together, Allocadia eliminates the need for marketers to endure through disparate spreadsheets and siloed systems to try and understand where dollars are going and what impact their programs are driving. Companies such as Microsoft, GE Healthcare, Box and Charles Schwab currently manage more than $25 billion marketing dollars within Allocadia, which enables them to save up to 40 percent of the time they typically spend on budgeting and planning, recover and reinvest 10% or more of wasted marketing budgets, and ultimately double their ROMI (return on marketing investment).

“We consistently hear from CMOs that their top priority is to create growth for their businesses. At Allocadia we are committed to partnering with marketing leaders and their teams to run marketing like a business and drive impact for their organizations,” said Jocelyn Brown, SVP of Customers & Revenue at Allocadia. “This recognition is a testament to our the impressive work our customers are able to accomplish and our incredible team’s continued focus on ensuring every marketer has the confidence to know where to invest their next dollar for maximum impact.”

Allocadia was chosen from among 2,500 nominations worldwide by a panel of senior-level marketing, ad, and sales professionals who have worked in the martech space, including journalists, analysts, and technology executives. The panel assessed nominees to determine who broke through the crowded martech space with their standout offering.

“Allocadia empowers marketers like never before, providing them with a platform to drive greater performance, increase ROI, and improve alignment with corporate goals, while also providing unmatched visibility into real-time marketing activities,” said James Johnson, managing director at MarTech Breakthrough. “Allocadia has built a powerful breakthrough solution in the area of marketing performance management and we are thrilled to honor Allocadia as one of our 2019 MarTech Breakthrough Award winners.”

About Allocadia

Allocadia’s Run Marketing Platform gives marketers the confidence to know where to invest their next dollar. The recognized leader in Marketing Performance Management (MPM), Allocadia enables marketers to plan strategically, invest with purpose, measure the performance of their activities, and ultimately maximize marketing’s impact on the business. This gives marketers the ability to drive greater performance, increase ROI and improve alignment with corporate goals. Companies like Microsoft, GE Healthcare, Box and Charles Schwab manage more than $25 billion marketing dollars within Allocadia, which enables them to save up to 40% of the time they spend on budgeting and planning as well as double their pipeline-to-spend ratio and ROI. Learn how to #RunMarketing at Allocadia.com.

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com .

Contact

Julia McPherson

allocadia@allisonpr.com

503-290-7316



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.