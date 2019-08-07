The benefits of artificial intelligence in healthcare are endless; William T. Sugg explains what’s needed to get people on board.

ORD, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artificial intelligence (AI) has already made its way into the healthcare industry. It’s capable of learning and analyzing information and can be used for robot-assisted surgeries, administrative workflow assistance, virtual nursing assistants, and much more. Advanced AI technology has the potential to impact the lives of those in treatment significantly and can produce more accurate results by tracking data individually and on a mass scale. As the need for incorporating AI grows, so does the need for data governance. William T. Sugg of Valley County Health Systems, a healthcare executive with more than 25 years of experience in the industry, explains why a regulated data governance framework is needed in the United States.Currently, AI is being used with the primary focus of improving patient and consumer experiences. What many people don’t realize, however, is the potential for AI to provide medical breakthroughs. By reading and scanning test results, AI technology can relieve pressure from medical professionals and leave less room for error or an incorrect diagnosis. When thinking large scale, AI can track patient data from humans on a national or even global level, using that data to identify patterns. That data can be used to predict things like how an insurance claim will be processed, or how a disease may be effectively treated.While these uses are incredibly beneficial, William T. Sugg explains that many people will be reluctant to give their personal data. Gaining patient consent and keeping their data highly secure are two significant problems facing the advancement of AI today. Many companies don’t realize the need for heavily investing in cybersecurity, which is why data regulation and governance is necessary. Patients must also be confident in knowing how their data will be used ethically. William T. Sugg believes communication is key when informing the public on new AI technology in the healthcare industry. By providing transparency on how data is used and stored, patients will be more willing to offer their data for the advancement of science.About William T. SuggWilliam T. Sugg, also known as Bill Sugg, of Valley County Health Systems, has worked through almost every major crisis possible in a hospital setting, including deadly tornadoes, floods, fires, scandals and rebuilding the 17th most beautiful hospital in the United States. His leadership style is approachable, transparent, and people-centered. William T. Sugg believes in a strong teamwork culture that promotes respect, trust, commitment, and dedication to goals and values.



