Global Electric Bicycle Market Trends (2013-2018) & Forecast (2019-2024): Cargo e-Bikes to Witness the Highest Growth Over the Forecast Period Due to Increasing Use in Time-Critical Deliveries

Global Electric Bicycle Market Expected to Reach $21 Billion by 2024, Growing at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2019 to 2024



The study includes the electric bicycle (e-bike) market size and forecast for the global electric bicycle market through 2024, segmented by bicycle type, propulsion type, usage type, motor type, battery type, and region.

The future of the global electric bicycle (e-bike) market looks promising with opportunities in the areas of travelling, exercise/fitness, and recreational activities. The major drivers for this market are increasing health conscious consumers, high traffic congestion, environmental concerns, and increasing government initiatives to promote cycling in order to reduce carbon emissions.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the market, includes the development of luxury folding e-bikes and high tech electric bike with smartphone integration.

On the basis of its comprehensive research, the report forecasts that cargo e-bikes will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing use in time-critical deliveries, such as parcels, mail and smaller shipments in the industries of food, building, and logistics.

Within the e-bicycle market, travelling will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to rapid urbanization and increasing traffic congestion around the world. The report forecasts that the e-bicycle for exercise/fitness is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing health awareness among consumers.

Asia-Pacific will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to the government initiatives to promote healthier lifestyles of citizens, development of cycling infrastructure, and increasing usage of bicycles as a sustainable mode of transportation.

Some of the electric bicycle companies profiled in this report include Giant Manufacturing, Accell, Merida Industry, Pedego Electric Bikes, Ideal Bike, Leder 96, Cannondale, BH Bikes, Zhonglu, and Prodeco Tech.

Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: Global electric bicycle market size estimation in terms of value ($B) and volume (Million Units) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use and use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global electric bicycle market size by bicycle type, propulsion type, usage type, motor type, battery in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global electric bicycle market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions of electric bicycle in the global electric bicycle market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of electric bicycle in the global electric bicycle market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Electric Bicycle Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Electric Bicycle Market by Propulsion Type

3.3.1: Pedal Assisted Electric Bicycle

3.3.2: Throttle on Demand Electric Bicycles

3.4: Global Electric Bicycle Market by Bicycle Type

3.4.1: Cargo Electric Bicycles

3.4.2: Fat Tire Electric Bicycles

3.4.3: Mountain Electric Bicycles

3.4.4: Standard Electric Bicycles

3.4.5: Others

3.5: Global Electric Bicycle Market by Usage Type

3.5.1: Transport

3.5.2: Municipal Services

3.5.3: Exercise

3.5.4: Others Usage

3.6: Global Electric Bicycle Market by Motor Type

3.6.1: Hub Motor

3.6.2: Mid Drive Motor

3.6.3: Other Motor Types

3.7: Global Electric Bicycle Market by Battery Type

3.7.1: Lead Acid

3.7.2: Lithium Ion

3.7.3: Nickel Metal Hydride

3.7.4: Nickel Cadmium

3.7.5: Other Battery Types

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Electric Bicycle Market by Region

4.2: North American Electric Bicycle Market

4.2.1: North American Electric Bicycle Market by Propulsion Type

4.2.2: North American Electric Bicycle Market by Bicycle Type

4.2.3: North American Electric Bicycle Market by Usage Type

4.2.4: North American Electric Bicycle Market by Motor Type

4.2.5: North American Electric Bicycle Market by Battery Type

4.2.6: United States Electric Bicycle Market

4.2.7: Canadian Electric Bicycle Market

4.2.8: Mexican Electric Bicycle Market

4.3: European Electric Bicycle Market

4.4: APAC Electric Bicycle Market

4.5: RoW Electric Bicycle Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Geographical Reach

5.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Electric Bicycle Market by Propulsion Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Electric Bicycle Market by Bicycle Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Electric Bicycle Market by Usage Type

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Electric Bicycle Market by Motor Type

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Global Electric Bicycle Market by Battery Type

6.1.6: Growth Opportunities for the Global Electric Bicycle Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Electric Bicycle Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Mergers, Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, and Partnership in the Global Electric Bicycle Market

6.3.3: Technology Development

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

7.2: Accel Group N.V.

7.3: Merida Industry Co. Ltd.

7.4: Pedego Electric Bikes

7.5: Ideal Bike Corporation

7.6: Leader 96

7.7: Cannondale Bicycle Corporation

7.8: BH Bikes

7.9: Zhonglu Group Co. Ltd.

7.10: Prodeco Technologies

