The Estridge Group, a Leading Bethesda-Area Real Estate Agency, Just Listed an Incredible Luxury Potomac Home

Estridge Group

Bethesda-area real estate agency, the Estridge Group, recently listed an amazing luxury property in Potomac at a very competitive price.

BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you’re in the market for a luxury home within commuting distance to Washington, DC, the Estridge Group may have just what you need. The award-winning real estate agency located in Bethesda and serving the entire surrounding area recently listed a gorgeous Potomac home that offers beautiful architecture, impeccable landscaping, and plenty of space.

The home, located at 9714 Beman Woods Way, has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms spread over 4,023 spacious square feet. This home features an open-concept main living area, dining area, and kitchen that is breathtakingly beautiful with its hardwood floors, gorgeous picture windows, and two-story ceilings. Features include recessed lighting, a living-area fireplace, and a huge kitchen with updated appliances and plenty of storage.

Each bedroom has its own personality, as well. One provides ample office space with a wall-to-wall and floor-to-ceiling desk and storage area while another offers breathtaking views from its modern bay windows. The bathrooms have been updated with modern fixtures, including extra long tubs, marble counters, and plenty of natural light. You will also find an ample deck with room for entertaining as well as an in-ground pool surrounded by lush greenery, which offer additional square footage in the form of outdoor living spaces.

The Estridge Group is one of the DC-areas most trusted names in real estate and their many awards prove it. Melinda Estridge won the 2018 Bethesda Gateway Award for the Top Agent, and in 2015, the Washingtonian named Melinda Estridge one of the best 99 agents in all of DC. The Estridge Group consists of a team of seasoned professionals who each specialize in a different area of real estate. Melinda Estridge has 30 years of experience in the local area working with buyers and sellers alike, ad other members of the team focus on buying homes, selling homes, and obtaining financing, among other important specializations.

To learn more about the Estridge Group’s luxury home listings, or to find out more about this amazing Potomac luxury home, feel free to visit the website. You can also contact them at 301-657-9700 or via email at info@estridgegroup.com.

About the Estridge Group: The Estridge Group is headquartered in Bethesda, MD and serves all of the Northern Virginia, Montgomery County, MD and Washington DC area, including the Washington metro. The award-winning team consists of the top real estate agent in the area, Melinda Estridge, along with others who specialize in buying, selling, financing, and more. The Estridge Group provides online listings for condos, luxury homes, new construction, and more, and they also provide a host of services for buyers, including mortgage calculators and checklists. For showings, or to learn more about putting your home on the market, contact the team at the Estridge Group at 301-657-9700 today. For more information please visit https://www.theestridgegroup.com.





