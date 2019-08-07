Loudon County E-911 Deploys New Avtec Scout Dispatch System

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, S.C., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avtec LLC, Critical Tech Solutions and Loudon County E-911 in Tennessee, have completed a major upgrade to their dispatch communication system, adding redundancy and regional interoperability to the county’s primary public safety answering point (PSAP).



After a series of devastating storms in June, only 50% of Loudon County’s E-911 center was functional, forcing the center to expedite a major upgrade. In less than five weeks, the new Avtec Scout™ EX dispatch solution was built and installed, enabling the center to return to normal operations.

The new dispatch communication system includes:

Eight Avtec Scout™ EX dispatch consoles, including configurations that can add positions to the center’s mobile command unit during expanded emergency situations.

NENA headset interfaces, which allow dispatchers to answer both 911 and radio calls using a single device.

Interfaces with KENWOOD and Motorola Solutions radios, including P25, for interoperability during mutual aid situations within the Tennessee Valley Regional Communications System.

Advanced features and functionality, such as radio unit IDs, to ensure dispatchers have crucial, real-time information and a customizable graphical user interface (GUI) to facilitate an easy transition from a previous vendor’s console system.

“Avtec custom-built the new system using screen configurations we sent,” said Jennifer White, director of Loudon County E-911 as well as the former chair and a current member of Tennessee’s Emergency Communications Board, which oversees all 101 Emergency Communications Districts in the state. “Because of this, our dispatchers were using the system comfortably within 10 minutes. Having the backing and support of the combined Avtec and Motorola Solutions teams was another important factor in our decision. Knowing we now have service and support redundancy is a big deal for us.”

“We are proud to have dependable partners like Critical Tech Solutions,” said Johnny Goforth, regional sales manager, Avtec. “Loudon County will have greater peace of mind knowing they can count on both the premier support and responsiveness of our channel partners as well as experts from Avtec and Motorola Solutions to quickly provide technical support for any issue impacting their dispatch operations.”

About Avtec LLC

Avtec provides dispatch console solutions for commercial, transportation, energy, public safety and government markets. Since 1979, clients have deployed Avtec’s proven, trusted and reliable communications technology in dispatch centers worldwide. Visit www.avtecinc.com to learn more.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications. Our technology platforms in communications, command center software, video security solutions and managed and support services make cities safer and help communities and businesses thrive. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

About Loudon County E-911

Loudon County E-911 is the primary PSAP for all of Loudon County, Tennessee. The center currently services more than 40,000 citizens and handles more than 55,000 calls annually to provide emergency medical, police, fire, and EMS dispatching. Governed by a nine-member board, the center was recently chosen as one of three districts in Tennessee to be a beta site for using Google images as a layer on public safety maps. The PSAP has also entered into a pilot project with RapidSOS to test the company’s technology to deliver device-based hybrid location to 911 through the RapidSOS NG911 Clearinghouse.

About Critical Tech Solutions

Critical Tech Solutions, one of Motorola Solutions’ top channel partners in Tennessee, specializes in designing and implementing critical technology solutions for governments and enterprises across the state. CTS understands mission-critical and business-critical moments: when time is of the essence and failure is not an option. Their wide-ranging, end-to-end platforms work together seamlessly to increase efficiency—so businesses run smoothly, and cities stay safe.

Contact:

Tiffany Rushton, Director of Marketing Communications

Email: Media@avtecinc.com

Phone: (803) 358-3435

