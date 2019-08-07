2019 Report on Smart Aging/eHealth: A Key Silver Economy Sector

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Aging - eHealth: a Key Silver Economy Sector" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report sets out to answer the following questions: Who are the key smart aging stakeholders? What smart aging solutions are available today? What was the driving force behind their development? What costs are involved and what methods of financing can be leveraged for these solutions?



The report provides a benchmark of the technological solutions designed to promote and maintain seniors' independence and adapt their living space accordingly, as well as connected health monitoring for senior citizens (65+).



For each of these solutions it analyses:

The economic issues,

Core market trends,

Players' positioning along the value chain.

Also included is an estimate of the number of products and systems installed, and the savings in healthcare spending they could generate over the next five years.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Purpose & Scope of the report

2.1. What do you mean by Smart Ageing?

2.2. Why do we need to talk about smart Ageing

2.3. The economics of Smart Ageing

2.4. Government programmes in the 10 countries being studied



3. Key Smart Ageing sectors

3.1. Maintaining independence and home adaptation

3.1.1 Scope of the solutions and services studied

3.1.2 Telecare: rapid changes to a longstanding service

3.1.3 The economics of telecare

3.1.4 Main telecare market trends and medium-term outlook

3.1.5 Key telecare market players

3.1.6 Robotics-centric cognitive stimulation and anti-isolation solutions

3.1.7 Advantages of robotics

3.1.8 Maint stimulation market trends and medium-term outlook

3.1.9 Key stimulation solution players

3.1.10 Growth potential of senior independent living and home adaptation solutions

3.2. Connected personalised aftercare

3.2.1 Scope of the solutions and services examined

3.2.2 Telemedicine solutions

3.2.3 Main telemedicine market trends and medium-term outlook

3.2.4 Key providers of telemedicine solutions

3.2.5 Growth potential for personalised, connected aftercare solutions for seniors



4. Market analysis

4.1 Obstacles and enablers

4.2 Estimated savings generated by telecare solutions

4.3 Estimated savings generated thanks to telemedicine solutions

4.4 Product number estimates (worldwide)

4.5 Product number estimates (regional breakdown)



5. Annex: report methodology



Tables and Figures



1. Purpose & Scope of the report

Using technologies to help people age well: smart aging

Countries' age dependency categories, in 2018 and 2050

Reductions in public spending enabled by smart aging technologies

How the 10 countries being studied rank in fostering smart aging technologies

Summary of government programmes and financing in the ten countries being examined

2. Key Smart Ageing sectors

Conceptual framework of the relationship between eHealth, telehealth, telecare, and telemedicine

The different versions of telecare

Three tiers of telecare products

Use cases for which telecare products are recommended

How the different countries being studied are positioned with respect to telecare solutions

Making the transition from voice service to another broadband service

Telecare value chain

Telecare player profiles

5 main types of robots

Causes and cures for loneliness

Snapshot of the global demand for caregivers

Robotics solutions' positioning by the degree of maturity

Americans' interest in owning robots

Stimulation solution value chain

Stimulation solution player profiles

Analysis of the market potential of the different senior independent living and home adaptation solutions

Range of existing telemedicine solutions

Fields of application in the area of Smart Ageing

Telemedicine solution objectives

Telemedicine solutions value chain

Telemedicine solutions player profiles

Analysis of the market potential for the different personalised, connected aftercare solutions for seniors

3. Market analysis

How the countries being examined rank in terms of savings generated by telecare products

How the countries being examined rank in terms of savings generated by telemedicine products

The worldwide number of telecare and telemedicine products in use

Regional growth of telecare and telemedicine products for seniors in use, between 2018 and 2025

Companies Mentioned



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/84qwm4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

