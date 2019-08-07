2019 Report on Smart Aging/eHealth: A Key Silver Economy Sector
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Aging - eHealth: a Key Silver Economy Sector" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report sets out to answer the following questions: Who are the key smart aging stakeholders? What smart aging solutions are available today? What was the driving force behind their development? What costs are involved and what methods of financing can be leveraged for these solutions?
The report provides a benchmark of the technological solutions designed to promote and maintain seniors' independence and adapt their living space accordingly, as well as connected health monitoring for senior citizens (65+).
For each of these solutions it analyses:
- The economic issues,
- Core market trends,
- Players' positioning along the value chain.
Also included is an estimate of the number of products and systems installed, and the savings in healthcare spending they could generate over the next five years.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Purpose & Scope of the report
2.1. What do you mean by Smart Ageing?
2.2. Why do we need to talk about smart Ageing
2.3. The economics of Smart Ageing
2.4. Government programmes in the 10 countries being studied
3. Key Smart Ageing sectors
3.1. Maintaining independence and home adaptation
3.1.1 Scope of the solutions and services studied
3.1.2 Telecare: rapid changes to a longstanding service
3.1.3 The economics of telecare
3.1.4 Main telecare market trends and medium-term outlook
3.1.5 Key telecare market players
3.1.6 Robotics-centric cognitive stimulation and anti-isolation solutions
3.1.7 Advantages of robotics
3.1.8 Maint stimulation market trends and medium-term outlook
3.1.9 Key stimulation solution players
3.1.10 Growth potential of senior independent living and home adaptation solutions
3.2. Connected personalised aftercare
3.2.1 Scope of the solutions and services examined
3.2.2 Telemedicine solutions
3.2.3 Main telemedicine market trends and medium-term outlook
3.2.4 Key providers of telemedicine solutions
3.2.5 Growth potential for personalised, connected aftercare solutions for seniors
4. Market analysis
4.1 Obstacles and enablers
4.2 Estimated savings generated by telecare solutions
4.3 Estimated savings generated thanks to telemedicine solutions
4.4 Product number estimates (worldwide)
4.5 Product number estimates (regional breakdown)
5. Annex: report methodology
Tables and Figures
1. Purpose & Scope of the report
- Using technologies to help people age well: smart aging
- Countries' age dependency categories, in 2018 and 2050
- Reductions in public spending enabled by smart aging technologies
- How the 10 countries being studied rank in fostering smart aging technologies
- Summary of government programmes and financing in the ten countries being examined
2. Key Smart Ageing sectors
- Conceptual framework of the relationship between eHealth, telehealth, telecare, and telemedicine
- The different versions of telecare
- Three tiers of telecare products
- Use cases for which telecare products are recommended
- How the different countries being studied are positioned with respect to telecare solutions
- Making the transition from voice service to another broadband service
- Telecare value chain
- Telecare player profiles
- 5 main types of robots
- Causes and cures for loneliness
- Snapshot of the global demand for caregivers
- Robotics solutions' positioning by the degree of maturity
- Americans' interest in owning robots
- Stimulation solution value chain
- Stimulation solution player profiles
- Analysis of the market potential of the different senior independent living and home adaptation solutions
- Range of existing telemedicine solutions
- Fields of application in the area of Smart Ageing
- Telemedicine solution objectives
- Telemedicine solutions value chain
- Telemedicine solutions player profiles
- Analysis of the market potential for the different personalised, connected aftercare solutions for seniors
3. Market analysis
- How the countries being examined rank in terms of savings generated by telecare products
- How the countries being examined rank in terms of savings generated by telemedicine products
- The worldwide number of telecare and telemedicine products in use
- Regional growth of telecare and telemedicine products for seniors in use, between 2018 and 2025
Companies Mentioned
- 9Solutions
- AIST Alai Secure
- AT&T
- ATTENTIVE
- Abbott
- Acetiam
- Aerotel Medical
- AliveCor
- Allianz
- Allovie
- Amazon
- Anvayaa
- Apple
- Axa
- BLUE FROG
- BT group
- Bewell Connect
- Bluelinea
- COSTAISA
- Capsule Technologies (Qualcomm Life)
- CardioComm Solutions Inc
- Cardiotrack
- Care Coach Centra Pulse and
- CenturyLink
- Chubb United
- Comarch Healthcare
- Community Care Cigna
- Connect America
- ContinYou
- DOCAPOST
- EUROPRISME MEDICAL
- ElderEase
- Electronic Co.Ltd
- Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Europ Assistance
- Future Shape
- G-ACTIVE
- GE Healthcare
- GEOTONOME
- Giraff
- Google HD System
- HOOMANO HOWZ
- HeartCheck
- Hinounou
- Hitachi Medical
- Honeywell Life care solution
- IBM
- INFOBIONIC
- Inbenta InfiniConnect
- Intel
- Intervox/Legrand
- Intuition robotic
- Invidia for Seniors Joy for All
- Libify
- LifeWatch USA
- Luvozo PBC
- MISUFUJI Movendo technology
- MariCare Medixine
- Medtronic Cardiocom
- Medvivo
- NEAT Group
- NRS Healthcare
- OMRON
- Orange
- Orange Healthcare
- PINGAN
- Panasonic
- Philips Healthcare
- Philips LifeLine
- Prsence verte
- Qualcomm Life Rendever
- Resideo
- Robotik Technology
- RobotXperience
- SAMSUNG
- SOMFY
- SeniorAdom
- Sense4Care
- SimplyHome Skin Analytics
- Smart Medical Alert System
- Softbank Robotics
- Systems
- TIM
- Tavie
- Technologies
- Telbios
- Telecare24
- Telefonica
- Telegrafik
- Toothpick
- Toyota
- Tunstall
- United Healthcare
- Vayyar
- Verily
- Verklizan
- ViTel Net
- Victrix SocSan
- Vitagroup
- Vitakt Hausnotruf
- Vital Connect
- Vital base OAK
- Vodafone
- Voluntis
- Winthings
- Xian iHelp Wearable
- Xuzhou Palmary
- Yealth
- Yujin Robot
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/84qwm4
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
