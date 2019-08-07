India strongly condemns terrorist attack in Cairo

India strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Cairo on the night of 4-5 August 2019. We offer our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wish a speedy recovery to those injured in the attack. India stands in solidarity with the Government and the people of the Arab Republic of Egypt in the fight against terrorism. The terror attack in Cairo is yet another reminder of the necessity for concerted action on the part of the International community to defeat the scourge of terrorism.



