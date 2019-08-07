LendVer Names AMUSA Commercial Capital its 2019 Best Small Balance Commercial Real Estate Lender

AMUSA Commercial Capital

The reputable and free database of vetted Best lenders announces leader in small balance commercial real estate lending

AMUSA specializes in difficult to finance situations such as borrowers with low credit scores, loan modifications, forbearance periods, maturity defaults, back taxes, vesting issues...” — lendver.com

NORWALK, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LendVer, the reputable database of vetted business and investment property lenders has finalized its review process for the 2019 Best Small Balance Commercial Real Estate Lender, and has selected Texas based AMUSA Commercial Capital.

AMUSA funds long-term, private money loans from $75,000 to $1 million. AMUSA provides financing to business owners and real estate investors looking to purchase, refinance, or cash-out of commercial real estate. In addition to funding small loans, AMUSA specializes in difficult to finance situations such as borrowers with low credit scores, loan modifications, forbearance periods, maturity defaults, back taxes, vesting issues and other barriers to traditional financing.

AMUSA has been in business for over 25 years and has funded almost 10,000 loans totaling over $1 billion. The firm operates a hands-on, boutique operation to ensure the highest level of customer service, and is an accredited member of the BBB and maintains an A+ rating.

LendVer is pleased to be featuring AMUSA Commercial Capital amid its carefully curated list of the industry's best lenders. Those business owners and commercial real estate investors interested in reviewing financing options through AMUSA, can do so for no cost and without their credit being affected by clicking here.

ABOUT LENDVER

LendVer (https://www.lendver.com/) was established to provide a reputable and free database of vetted Best Lenders for business and investment property loan seekers. With federal regulation lax in the commercial loan space, borrowers can now be confident they can find legitimate and trustworthy lenders, not impostors. At LendVer, we believe access to credible lenders should be available to everyone at no cost and without the need to enter personal information, grapple with tedious questionnaires, or wade through pop-up and banner ads.

Hours of research go into the LendVer selection process. Best Lenders have been selected on a merit basis and pay nothing to be featured. Our reviews and informative articles will save time and aggravation in loan searches, and provide the tools to borrow confidently.



