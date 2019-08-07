Civil Engineer, Aldo Cassano Jr. Finds Time to Give Back via Language Translation

LYNN, MA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aldo Cassano Jr. is an experienced Project Engineer with a demonstrated history of working in the real estate industry. Aldo is skilled in Budgeting, Operations Management, Contractors, Project Estimation, and CPM Scheduling. He is an active engineering professional with a Bachelor of Applied Science (B.A.Sc.) focused on Construction Management from the Wentworth Institute of Technology.One of the things that Aldo Cassano Jr. takes great pride in giving back and paying it forward. He is a firm believer in community and using what you’ve been given in talents and skillsets to make communities stronger and to exemplify what meaningful projects can do for any area when people come together. One of the ways Aldo contributes is by translating for patients within a medical company. Aldo Cassano Jr. explained , “As a second job I also work for a medical translating company called International Medical Interpreters of the North Shore, which is based in Lynn, Massachusetts. I translate Italian to patients. These are older adults that need help with deciphering or understanding their care because of extreme broken language or a complete language barrier due to not speaking English. I connect with these seniors directly and help them during their illness, hospital stay, or doctor visits. It’s a great way to use my skills as a fluent Italian speaker and my understanding of medical terminology to help those in need.”International Medical Interpreters of the North Shore provides medical, business, community, academic, and legal services. They also specialize in document translations and international event interpreting. They are experts in telephonic, onsite interpreting.Aldo Cassano explained further, “International Medical Interpreters of the North Shore provides customers with the highest quality services tailored to their unique needs. We are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and 365 days a year. All of the interpreters and staff members that I work with are professional, courteous, and efficient. We all take pride in being able to assist clients on multiple levels.”Aldo Cassano Jr. has been a Civil Engineer for over 15 Years at MassDOT. Aldo previously worked on the “Big Dig” in Boston for five years on several projects that ranged from $5 million to $190 million in value. As a civil engineer, Aldo’s work included bridges, tunnels, roadways, drainage, and earthwork.



