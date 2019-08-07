Melco’s Morpheus Honored by National Geographic Traveller for 2019 Big Sleep Award

/EIN News/ -- MACAU, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is proud to announce Morpheus as winner of the Design Den category in the Big Sleep Awards 2019 by National Geographic Traveller (UK). This annual award recognizes the latest game-changers that are setting the trend for the hospitality industry. Morpheus, the USD1.1 billion ultra-luxurious hotel is the latest addition of Melco’s flagship integrated resort, City of Dreams Macau. The world’s first free-form exoskeleton high-rise structure is designed by the late Dame Zaha Hadid. This achievement follows being named Time Magazine’s Greatest Places 2018, ArchDaily readers “Building of the Year Award” and “Best Hotel Architecture & Best New Hotel Construction & Design in Macau” at Asia Pacific Property Awards in 2019.



First launched in June 2017 by the National Geographic Traveller (UK) magazine, the annual Big Sleep Award celebrates the best new hotels around the world in 16 different categories. Morpheus has been awarded and recognized under the Design Den category. The judging panel this year consisted of Julia Buckley, freelance travel writer; Lee Cobaj, freelance travel writer; Emma Gregg, freelance travel writer; Francisca Kellett, freelance travel writer; Juliet Kinsman, freelance travel writer; John O’Ceallaigh, luxury travel editor, The Telegraph; Pól Ó Conghaile, freelance travel writer; David Whitley, freelance travel writer; and the National Geographic Traveller (UK) team. The winning hotels can be seen in the September 2019 issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK) or online: nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel/2019/07/big-sleep-awards-2019

Morpheus is recognized for its spectacular architecture which is inspired by jade artifacts and incorporates a number of architectural and technological breakthroughs. Its architectural design features visually intriguing and unconventional architectural composition that includes a series of voids that gives it complexity and volume. Morpheus also redefines high-end hospitality with stunning guest rooms and villas, and exquisite dining, leisure and entertainment facilities.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, said, “I am incredibly pleased that our commitment to excellence has been recognized once again. Melco and Zaha Hadid Architects shared the same vision and determination from the very beginning to push boundaries. In Morpheus, we offer our guests a journey of imagination and remarkable experiences. We will continue to collaborate with the best architectural talents to raise the bar for hospitality experiences around the world.”

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates Altira Macau ( www.altiramacau.com ), a casino hotel located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams ( www.cityofdreamsmacau.com ), an integrated urban casino resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs ( www.mochaclubs.com ), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City ( www.studiocity-macau.com ), a cinematically-themed integrated entertainment, retail and gaming resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila ( www.cityofdreamsmanila.com ), a casino, hotel, retail and entertainment integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company is currently developing the City of Dreams Mediterranean integrated destination resort project ( www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy ) in the Republic of Cyprus, which is scheduled to open in 2021 and expected to be the largest and premier integrated destination resort in Europe. The Company is currently operating a temporary casino, Cyprus Casinos, the first casino in the Republic of Cyprus and three satellite casinos with a fourth satellite casino scheduled to open by the end of 2019. Upon the opening of City of Dreams Mediterranean, the Company will operate the City of Dreams Mediterranean integrated resort and continue to operate the four satellite casinos. The Company also holds equity interests in Crown Resorts Limited (“Crown”), a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and which operates two of Australia’s leading integrated resorts, Crown Melbourne Entertainment Complex and Crown Perth Entertainment Complex. In the United Kingdom, Crown operates Crown Aspinalls, a high-end licensed casino in London. Crown’s development projects include the Crown Sydney Hotel Resort at Barangaroo on Sydney Harbour. Crown also holds equity interests in the Aspers Group and Nobu and has interests in various digital businesses. For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com .

The Company is strongly supported by its single largest shareholder, Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and is substantially owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

