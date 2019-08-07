ENT and Allergy Associates Expands its Westchester County Clinical Presence

Welcomes Craig H. Zalvan, MD, FACS and Deya Jourdy, MD, FARS, FACS

/EIN News/ -- Tarrytown, NY, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an ongoing effort to offer its unparalleled breadth and depth of services to even more patients in Westchester County, ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) is proud to announce that effective September 1, 2019, otolaryngologists and fellowship trained physicians, Craig H. Zalvan, MD, FACS and Deya Jourdy, MD, FARS, FACS, will join the practice’s brand new clinical office located at 777 N Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591.



This joinder will increase ENTA’s physician listing to over 210 physicians and 44 locations, securing the practice’s title of largest ENT, Allergy and Audiology Practice in the Country.



Drs. Jourdy and Zalvan have been treating patients with exemplary care from Westchester to Poughkeepsie and all areas in between for a combined 20+ years. Their patient-based approach focused on building relationships and enhancing overall physician-patient experience has allowed them to build up a patient base that will truly be a benefit to the practice. Both physicians are affiliated with Phelps Hospital and Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Craig H. Zalvan, a board-certified, fellowship trained Laryngologist and a New York Magazine’s Castle Connolly “Top Doctor” and one of Westchester’s “Best Doctors,” graduated from Brandeis University in Waltham, Massachusetts. He went on to complete his Medical degree at Albert Einstein College of Medicine and his residency in Otolaryngology Head & Neck surgery at the Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital and the New York Presbyterian Hospital including training at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. In addition, he completed his fellowship in Laryngology: Voice and Swallowing Disorders at Roosevelt/St. Luke’s hospital in New York. Dr. Zalvan continues to enrich the laryngology and otolaryngology field as the Medical Director at the Institute for Voice and Swallowing Disorders and Chief of Otolaryngology at Phelps Hospital and has introduced numerous voice, swallow and cough diagnostic and therapeutic techniques to the Hudson Valley region. Dr. Zalvan is recognized as the highly experienced, senior laryngologist of the Hudson Valley who's practice focuses on the Care of the Professional Voice, benign and malignant vocal fold disease, Laryngopharyngeal Reflux, Chronic Cough, Vocal Fold Paralysis, Spasmodic Dysphonia, and all forms of Swallowing Difficulties among many other disorders of the throat. Dr. Zalvan continues to publish and lecture nationally as well as internationally on a wide range of these problems affecting the throat.



Dr. Deya Jourdy, a board-certified, fellowship trained Sinus and Endoscopic Skull Base Surgeon, and a “NY Top Doctor”, graduated magna cum laude from Cornell University in Ithaca, NY. He then went on to obtain his medical degree at the Weill Medical College of Cornell University, and successfully completed his joint residency at the Columbia University and Cornell University campuses of New York Presbyterian Hospital, in addition to Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. While there, he earned the prestigious “Distinguished Housestaff Award” for exemplary service. After his residency, Dr. Jourdy completed sub-specialty training at a world-renowned fellowship in Rhinology and Endoscopic Skull Base Surgery, devoted exclusively to the treatment of advanced sinus and skull base disease, at the University of Miami. As the first fellowship trained Rhinologist in the Hudson Valley, Dr. Jourdy is recognized as the region’s expert in the field, who's practice is focused on the care of patients with chronic sinus, nasal and skull base disorders, including refractory sinusitis, nasal polyps, nasal congestion, epistaxis, and other advanced sinonasal diseases such as sinonasal and skull base tumors and CSF leaks. Dr. Jourdy expands on his passion for Otolaryngology and Rhinology in his roles as Assistant Professor in the Departments of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery and Neurosurgery at New York Medical College. He has served as an instructor and moderator at numerous endoscopic sinus and skull base anatomy and surgical techniques courses at the national level and has published numerous articles and book chapters in the otolaryngology literature focused primarily on sinonasal disease and endoscopic sinus and skull base surgery.



At ENTA’s new office, located at 777 N Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, NY, 10591, Dr. Jourdy and Dr. Zalvan will continue to treat patients with the utmost care who are suffering from ENT diseases and disorders, especially those dealing with rhinology and laryngology issues starting September 1st, 2019.



Dr. Robert Green, President of ENTA commented, “Here at ENTA we seek out only the best and brightest ENT specialists and sub-specialists, and Drs. Zalvan and Jourdy are two of the best in the tri-state region. We are very pleased they have joined our ever-growing practice and are confident they will be superb additions to our physician roster.”



“We have proudly served Westchester county for over 20 years, and with their growing population, now was the opportune time to add two more phenomenal physicians and another location in Sleepy Hollow.” Robert Glazer, CEO of ENTA continued, “Drs. Zalvan and Jourdy have earned the trust, respect, and loyalty of patients in Westchester. They most definitely will live up to ENTA’s mission to provide the best medical care to every one of our patients, new and returning, as they are two of the best physicians in the area.”



To learn more about the benefits of ENT and Allergy Associates, or to conveniently find an ENT or Allergy doctor and easily book an appointment at the nearest New York or New Jersey location, please visit www.entandallergy.com, call 1-855-ENTA-DOC, or download our mobile app “ENT and Allergy Associates.”



About ENT and Allergy Associates LLPENT and Allergy Associates LLP



ENTA) has more than 200 physicians practicing in 43 office locations in Westchester, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, Rockland, Nassau and Suffolk counties, as well as New York City and northern/central New Jersey. The practice sees over 85,000 patients per month. Each ENTA clinical location provides access to a full complement of services, including General Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma, Clinical Immunology, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid dispensing, Sleep and CT Services. ENTA has clinical alliances with Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health, and a partnership with the American Cancer Society. To learn more, visit www.entandallergy.com.

Attachments

Jason Campbell ENT & Allergy Associates 914-575-1934 jcampbell@entandallergy.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.