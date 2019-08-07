H/Cell Energy Reports FY2019 Second Quarter Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H/Cell Energy Corporation (OTCQB-HCCC) (“HCCC”), a company that designs and implements clean energy solutions featuring hydrogen and fuel cell technology, has announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019.



For the three months ended June 30, 2019, HCCC generated revenue of $1,927,921 and a net loss of $105,223 which includes $75,980 of non-cash charges that do not affect the cash flow performance or working capital of HCCC. This amounts to a $(0.01) per share loss. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, HCCC generated revenue of $3,632,194 and a net loss of $248,861 which includes $187,133 of non-cash charges that again, do not affect the cash flow performance or working capital of HCCC. This amounts to a $(0.03) per share loss.

Andrew Hidalgo, CEO of HCCC, commented, "The second quarter was a very encouraging quarter for a number of reasons. Revenue production was up 12% from the previous quarter. Excluding non-cash charges that do not affect the cash flow performance or working capital of HCCC, the company only lost $29,243 on $1,927,921 of revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and $61,728 on $3,632,194 of revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2019. That loss is attributed to corporate expenses as both our subsidiaries were operationally profitable. In the second quarter, we incurred most of our annual audit fees and along with the cost of concluding a financing transaction, corporate expenses were much higher than we initially projected. HCCC recently executed a $3 million equity financing line as previously reported. This was a significant milestone for HCCC and for the first time, gives us access to substantial growth capital going forward. With this new equity financing arrangement, we find ourselves in the best position yet to take HCCC to the next level. Our opportunities remain abundant. As of June 30, 2019, HCCC had over $40 million in bids of which close to $4 million is specific to renewable energy. The clean energy market is robust and we are in a unique position as an advanced clean energy integrator to take advantage of the opportunities to come. We look forward to successful quarters ahead.”

About H/Cell Energy Corporation:

H/Cell Energy Corporation is an integrator that focuses on the design and implementation of clean energy solutions including solar, battery, fuel cell and hydrogen generation systems. In addition, through its subsidiaries, HCCC also provides environmental systems and security systems integration. HCCC serves the residential, commercial and government sectors. Please visit our website at www.hcellenergy.com for more information.

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “expect,” and “intend,” among others. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and actual results could differ materially. H/Cell Energy Corporation does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof.

Contact:

H/Cell Energy Corporation

Investor Relations

3010 LBJ Freeway, Suite 1200

Dallas, Texas 75234

972-888-6009 USA

H/CELL ENERGY CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 313,530 $ 359,134 Accounts receivable 1,191,224 1,087,381 Prepaid expenses 15,163 16,282 Current right-of-use (ROU) asset 86,018 - Costs and earnings in excess of billings 14,753 45,478 Total current assets 1,620,688 1,508,275 Property and equipment, net 455,044 476,436 Security deposits and other non-current assets 32,505 32,530 Deferred tax asset 50,000 50,000 Customer lists, net 73,403 83,645 ROU asset 154,378 - Other long term asset 30,000 - Goodwill 1,373,621 1,373,621 Total assets $ 3,789,639 $ 3,524,507 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 869,668 $ 891,354 Earn-out payable 199,679 190,736 Billings in excess of costs and earnings 37,325 195,331 Sales and withholding tax payable 66,489 59,857 Current equipment notes payable 32,230 38,991 Current operating lease liability 86,018 - Current finance lease payable 73,091 65,265 Current convertible notes payable – related party, net of discounts 257,659 - Income tax payable 32,442 48,643 Total current liabilities 1,654,601 1,490,177 Noncurrent liabilities Line of credit 230,415 28,359 Lease operating liability 154,378 - Finance leases 284,431 232,876 Equipment notes payable 57,083 121,038 Convertible notes payable – related party, net of discounts 105,158 29,122 Total noncurrent liabilities 831,465 411,395 Total liabilities 2,486,066 1,901,572 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock - $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock - $0.0001 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; 7,621,024 and 7,586,024 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 762 758 Additional paid-in capital 2,898,598 2,983,476 Accumulated deficit (1,534,625 ) (1,285,764 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (61,162 ) (75,535 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,303,573 1,622,935 TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 3,789,639 $ 3,524,507

H/CELL ENERGY CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS – OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue Construction income $ 1,927,921 $ 2,009,825 $ 3,632,194 $ 3,704,360 Related party - - - 31,789 Total revenue 1,927,921 2,009,825 3,632,194 3,736,149 Cost of goods sold Direct costs 1,309,322 1,253,043 2,505,760 2,462,456 Direct costs – related party - - - 31,617 Total cost of goods sold 1,309,322 1,253,043 2,505,760 2,494,073 Gross profit 618,599 756,782 1,126,434 1,242,076 Operating expenses General and administrative expenses 631,457 687,831 1,238,509 1,243,015 Management fees – related party 19,500 19,500 39,000 39,000 Total operating expenses 650,957 707,331 1,277,509 1,282,015 Income (loss) from operations (32,358 ) 49,451 (151,075 ) (39,939 ) Other expenses Interest expense 10,258 10,146 12,091 14,092 Interest expense – related party 58,060 18,676 94,155 32,891 Change in fair value earn-out 4,547 6,738 8,943 6,738 (Gain) loss on fixed asset disposal - (64 ) (17,403 ) 3,354 Total other expenses 72,865 35,496 97,786 57,075 Net income (loss) $ (105,223 ) $ 13,955 $ (248,861 ) $ (97,014 ) Other comprehensive income (loss), net Foreign currency translation adjustment (4,239 ) (22,570 ) 14,373 (32,829 ) Comprehensive loss $ (109,462 ) $ (8,615 ) $ (234,488 ) $ (129,843 ) Earnings (loss) per share Basic $ (0.01 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.01 ) Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 7,621,024 7,483,980 7,607,295 7,450,235 Diluted 7,621,024 8,819,225 7,607,295 7,450,235



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.