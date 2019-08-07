Gunnar Mine-Other Site Aspects Contract Awarded to QM Points, a Partnership Between QM Environmental and Points Athabasca

QM Points partnership will bring large contributions to the Athabasca Basin region through increased jobs and economic development over the next five years.

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan , Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QM Points Contracting LP ("QM Points"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with the Saskatchewan Research Council ("SRC") to complete the Gunnar Mine – Other Site Aspect Remediation Project.



This agreement represents one of the remaining major phases to reclaim the Gunnar Mine site that was closed in 1964 without proper decommissioning. As a result of this agreement, the site will be remediated to a level that will allow reestablishment of vegetation and traditional uses of the land. It will also result in training, employment and subcontracting opportunities for local community members, as well as other benefits to the region including bursaries for students and community enhancement projects.

"This partnership is a very exciting step for us and for our shareholder communities in the Athabasca Basin Region," said John Scarfe, Chief Executive Officer of Points Athabasca Contracting. "Not only does it allow us to expand and add end-to-end construction projects to our portfolio but growing this partnership also helps provide opportunities for us to do what we do best: ‘Building Capacity’ for Indigenous people.”

QM Points uniquely positioned to address Gunnar Mine challenges

QM Points is a partnership between QM Environmental and Points Athabasca Contracting. The partnership specializes in environmental contracting activities in Saskatchewan and beyond. The strength in the partnership lies in the specialty each partner brings to the table: QM Environmental is a leading national environmental services contractor and Points Athabasca Contracting is a leading Saskatchewan-based civil and construction contractor with majority local Athabasca Basin Indigenous ownership, and over 20 years of successful operations in the region. The partnership of QM Points is poised to successfully deliver the technical aspects of the project, while bringing the greatest benefit to the Basin possible, and adding to both companies' existing portfolios of complex environmental projects.

The former Gunnar uranium mine and mill site is located on the north shore of Lake Athabasca, approximately 25 kilometers south of Uranium City, Saskatchewan. The mine was operational from 1955-1963 and officially closed in 1964 with little decommissioning. Due to the remote and isolated location of the site, numerous buildings (both industrial and residential) and facilities were developed. According to technical standards during that time, asbestos was widely used in all the buildings.

QM Points provides the multidisciplinary expertise and experience needed to address the complex logistical challenges associated with the Gunnar Mine’s remote and hard to access location and will focus on:

Waste rock cover construction Landfill construction General site remediation which includes; Installation of stainless steel mine closures

Gamma radiation shielding covers over the general site

Management of contaminated soils and rock Site wide debris segregation and consolidation in appropriate landfills

“We are proud to serve the province of Saskatchewan through a professional organization such as the SRC,” said Justin Sharp, QM’s Chief Executive Officer, “Over the next five years, we are projecting an increase in job opportunities and economic development.”

About QM Environmental

QM Environmental is a leading environmental and industrial services company with offices and qualified teams strategically located across Canada to provide end-to-end capabilities to the industries and customers it serves. QM Environmental is a customer-driven organization, backed by over 35 years of experience solving environmental challenges through its strong culture of excellence in health and safety, integrity, and quality. Its services include: Environmental Remediation, Demolition and Decommissioning, Hazardous Materials Abatement, Emergency Response and Management, Training, Waste Management and Facilities, and Water Treatment.

Learn more at www.QMenv.com.

About Points Athabasca Contracting LP

Points Athabasca Contracting LP is a diversified Indigenous-owned contracting company, and since 1999 has built an impressive portfolio of high quality projects in a wide variety of areas. Their talented team of people and company depth provide successful delivery of services in the complex construction market of Northern Saskatchewan. Points Athabasca Contracting is committed to working in partnership with clients to design, build, operate and maintain projects across Western Canada. Points Athabasca is majority owned by an investment company owned by the Athabasca communities of Uranium City, Hatchet Lake, Wollaston Lake, Black Lake, Stony Rapids, Fond du Lac, and Camsell Portage.

Learn more at www.pointsathabasca.ca.

For more information, contact:

Media Inquiries:

Esma Al-Autman

Esma.AlAutman@QMenv.com

T: 604.238.2249



