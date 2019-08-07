Mike Murphy Joins Corizon Health as SVP of State Operations

/EIN News/ -- BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longtime corrections industry executive Michael E. Murphy has joined Corizon Health as senior vice president of state operations effective Aug. 1, the company announced today.



Murphy joins Corizon after more than 20 years with Utah-based Management & Training Corp., where his responsibilities ranged from regional management of federal correctional facilities and medical operations to new site development and oversight of government and customer relations.

At Corizon, Murphy will be responsible for all aspects of company operations serving state departments of correction. Corizon currently holds health services contracts to care for patients in state-operated facilities in Idaho, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Tennessee, and Wyoming. (Corizon’s community corrections business, caring for patients in city and county jails across 11 states, is currently under the leadership of Joe Pino.)

“We are delighted to welcome Mike to the Corizon team,” said Steve Rector, CEO of Corizon. “We believe his scope of experience is unique in our industry, and his track record of success in both operations and growth will be an enormous asset to us as we continue moving this company in new directions.”

“I am honored to join the Corizon team and look forward to the opportunity to contribute to the vision and success of the company,” said Murphy.

Corizon Health is a leading provider of correctional healthcare services in the United States, providing quality healthcare services to states and municipalities across the country for more than 40 years. Corizon offers comprehensive solutions for medical care, behavioral care, pharmaceutical and re-entry services. For more information, please visit www.corizonhealth.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Eve Hutcherson

Corporate Communications

Corizon Health

Eve.Hutcherson@corizonhealth.com

615-660-6789



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.